UnionPay partners with 26th CIFIT to advance payment processing

XIAMEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 September 2026 – On September 8, the 26th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) opened at the Xiamen International Expo Center. Held under the theme of "Further expanding bilateral investment, jointly facilitating global development", this year's CIFIT has attracted the participation of delegations from 123 countries and regions. As the official payment partner of the event, UnionPay showcased its key business achievements in international expansion and technological innovation. Highlights included its global network, UnionPay cross‑border B2B payment solutions, Nihao China App—a one‑stop service platform for inbound visitors to China—and the National Pilot Base for AI Application (Financial Sector). Dong Junfeng, Chairman of China UnionPay and UnionPay International, attended the event.



Strengthening the Global Acceptance Network



In a continuous effort to strengthening its global payment networks, UnionPay is now accepted in 183 countries and regions, covering more than 100 million merchants outside China's mainland. UnionPay cards have been issued in 84 countries and regions outside China's mainland, with its mobile payment services available in over 100 markets. UnionPay is also advancing QR payment connectivity with local payment networks in multiple geographies worldwide. Outside China's mainland, UnionPay QR payments are accepted at over 46 million merchants, and over 200 UnionPay‑standard wallets have been launched in 37 countries and regions.



The "Global Network" section of UnionPay's exhibition at the CIFIT displayed its three‑pronged business structure centered on the acceptance, card issuance, and cross-border QR payment linkages. Leveraging its advanced global switching and clearing infrastructure and payment technologies, UnionPay has launched digital payment solutions that are tailored to emerging subsectors within trade, such as cross‑border e‑commerce, as well as flight and hotel services. For Chinese enterprises going global, online travel agencies, and cross‑border e‑commerce clients, UnionPay has introduced the Virtual Commercial Card (VCC), a digital corporate card product. Featuring over-the-air provisioning and global acceptance, the solution delivers digital payment services that are efficient, secure, and controlled. Embracing open cooperation, UnionPay empowers partners in a collective effort to foster a new ecosystem for connected cross‑border payments.



Advancing AI‑Payment Integration to Build an Intelligent Payment Ecosystem



Responding to the deepening integration of artificial intelligence into the payment industry, UnionPay is using its Agentic Payment Open Protocol (APOP) as a key enabler to evolve AI‑powered finance from isolated projects toward industry-wide adoption. Providing a unified set of underlying technical standards for agentic payment use cases, the APOP is now available on the UnionPay Open Platform. The initial 19 partners consist of domestic and international commercial banks, AI agent providers, tech firms, merchants, and acquirers. Together with dozens of ecosystem partners, UnionPay has completed pilot transactions in real-word settings for overseas hotel reservations, in‑vehicle agent-assisted purchases, AI‑enabled flight booking, utility payments in the UnionPay App, and smart in-store ordering services.



In the exhibition area, UnionPay showcased a range of agentic payment achievements—the result of pulling industry resources to facilitate the integration and collaboration of computing power, data, and AI models, with a view to building a financial AI ecosystem that is open, controlled, secure, and reliable. Guided by the vision of "Trusted Ties, Shared Success", UnionPay pursues sharing, joint governance and win‑win outcomes in its engagement with partners, delivering standard technical paradigms for the industry that is viable and replicable.



The Nihao China App, an All-in-One Solution that Makes Payment Easier for Visitors to China



In another exhibition zone themed "Nihao China", UnionPay showcased the Nihao China App, a one‑stop digital service platform created specifically for inbound visitors to China. Integrating solutions for payment, transport, lifestyle, and cultural experience-driven tourism, and featuring an AI assistant, the app enables travelers to get around China hassle-free with their mobile phones.



The Nihao China App allows users to link their international cards for payments; mainstream Chinese QR code payments—both the Merchant Presented Mode and the Customer Presented Mode—are also supported. Over 300 mobile apps can seamlessly invoke the Nihao China App for payments. When it comes to transit, the app can be used to hail a taxi, purchase train and plane tickets, and ride the subway in 43 major Chinese cities and the bus in 1,760 cities at the county level and above nationwide. The app also supports 27 languages, including Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean and Russian. The app's built-in AI assistant can read and respond to text prompts provided in 119 languages, while its speech recognition feature enables voice-based Q&A in 35 languages. Through multi‑modal interactions based on speech, texts and images, the app can provide assistance across various use cases, such as payment, navigation, translation, and content sharing. Other tourist‑friendly features include e‑SIM data plans, currency conversion, English‑language maps, tax refund, and city-specific travel guides. As of July 2026, the Nihao China App has surpassed 800,000 downloads in over 160 countries and regions globally.



UnionPay continues to advance Project Excellence to facilitate the payment journey for inbound visitors in China, and accelerate payment connectivity between China's mainland and the rest of the world. As of this past July, the inbound transactions generated by UnionPay cards issued outside China's mainland and by overseas partner wallets increased 51% and 53% year on year, respectively. During the CIFIT, UnionPay worked with local banks to launch marketing campaigns at the Xiamen International Expo Center. These activities centered on "ticket‑stub economy"—where tickets to cultural and sports events come with discounts at nearby consumer locations—and payment offers outside China's mainland, further enhancing user experience for Chinese and international participants alike.



At this year's CIFIT, UnionPay demonstrated its latest advancements in cross‑border payments, intelligent finance, and payment facilitation for inbound visitors to promote payment connectivity among industrial partners at home and abroad. Moving forward, UnionPay will further leverage its strengths in global networks, products, technologies, and standards to expand international cooperation. Driven by the vision of "Trusted Ties, Shared Success", it will contribute to the development of an open world economy and a global development community.

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