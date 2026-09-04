vivo highlights Southeast Asian corporate engagement at Singapore business summit

Thailand：vivo Academy in partnership with Faculty of Journalism and Mass Communication at Thammasat University

Malaysia：young people participated in visual storytelling workshops

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 September 2026 – vivo today joined the 2nd Global Corporate Belt and Road High-Quality Development Summit in Singapore, highlighting how technology companies can build deeper cultural connections and long-term shared value through local engagement. With discussions spanning Maritime Silk Road cultural and economic cooperation, vivo shared its community-centered approach across Southeast Asia, from young visual storytelling and cultural innovation to sustainable operations and local community support.For vivo, global growth begins with local understanding. By listening to local voices, respecting cultural practices, and responding to community priorities, vivo is committed to turning "Joy Connects the Future" into long-term action across Southeast Asia.Understanding a community begins with appreciating the perspectives that shape everyday life. Mobile imaging provides an accessible way for young people to capture everyday experiences, bringing unique perspectives and cultural expression to broader audiences. Building on this potential, vivo and the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme launched "Capture the Future: Global Youth Visual Storytelling Initiative for People and Nature," encouraging young people to explore the connections between people, nature and communities through visual expression.Across Southeast Asia, this global vision is being translated into locally rooted programs that encourage young people to engage with culture, environment and society through mobile imaging. In Thailand, "vivo Academy – Capture the Future," developed in partnership with the Faculty of Journalism and Mass Communication at Thammasat University, combines professional guidance, hands-on practice and creator exchanges to encourage university students to explore creative expression and develop their creative skills. By extending learning beyond the classroom and opening up further creative opportunities for promising young talent, the program reflects vivo's broader commitment to nurturing the next generation of creators and contributing its imaging expertise to local communities.In Malaysia, around 250 young people participated in visual storytelling workshops at the Penang Hill Biosphere Reserve, organized with Malaysian National Commission for UNESCO (MNCU), Penang Hill Corporation (PHC) and Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM). Through mobile imaging, participants explored stories of biodiversity, community life and sustainable development, transforming observations of their surroundings into stories that can inspire wider understanding.Cultural understanding extends beyond storytelling into everyday experiences. By combining technology with local insights, vivo develops products and initiatives that reflect how people celebrate, connect and live within their communities.In Thailand, vivo introduced an AI Songkran imaging effect for Songkran celebrations. Powered by AI portrait optimization and intelligent imaging technologies, the feature helps users capture the energy and atmosphere of one of the country's most iconic cultural festivals. In Indonesia, vivo make appropriate arrangements for employees to conduct religious activities , reflecting respect for local traditions and diverse cultural backgrounds. These efforts fully reflect vivo's belief that innovation becomes more meaningful when it responds to the realities of everyday life and helps people stay connected to the cultures and communities that shape them.For vivo, understanding local contexts is not only reflected in products and experiences, but also in how the company operates and contributes to society. Across Southeast Asia, vivo seeks to create long-term value through responsible business operations, community engagement and investment in future talent.At vivo's Indonesia manufacturing site, sustainability is integrated into daily operations. Green initiatives across packaging, energy management and production processes help improve resource efficiency. Corrugated cardboard is gradually replacing expanded polyethylene foam in packaging, while electric forklifts have been introduced for material handling and warehousing to reduce emissions associated with conventional fuel-powered equipment. Some reusable production materials are made available to surrounding communities at preferential prices, extending environmental efforts into tangible local value.Across different markets, vivo supports initiatives that reflect local priorities and interests. In Malaysia, the "We Care" program has supported children and young people through community-based assistance. During the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as the tournament's Official Smartphone Brand Partner, vivo Malaysia partnered with World Vision Malaysia on the "vivo Give It a Shot" initiative, encouraging public participation while supporting children in need. Building on this commitment, vivo launched "Dream Field 2.0" during UEFA EURO 2024, helping improve sports facilities and provide football equipment for local schools, creating a better training environment for young athletes to participate in sports and team activities.In Thailand, following the 2025 southern floods, vivo provided support to three affected schools in Songkhla Province for the restoration of school facilities and educational resources, while offering special repair and service assistance to affected users, contributing to recovery efforts.From empowering young people to tell local stories and reflecting cultural traditions through innovation, to advancing greener operations and supporting community development, these efforts demonstrate a consistent approach: meaningful growth begins with understanding what matters to local communities.This people-centered approach also carries through to vivo's product innovation. Across the vivo X Series and V Series, innovative imaging capabilities and thoughtful, user-centered design help users capture meaningful moments and enrich everyday life, reflecting vivo's commitment to "Technology Lights Up a Bright Future." Looking ahead, vivo will continue growing alongside users, partners and communities across Southeast Asia ,creating shared value through long-term local engagement and bringing "Joy Connects the Future" to life across the region.

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