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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Shanghai Electric secures 500 megawatt Malaysian gas turbine contract

September 14, 2026 | 15:46
(0) user say
Shanghai Electric won the contract to supply Unit 3 of the Sarawak Samalaju Combined Cycle Gas Turbine Project, marking its first overseas heavy-duty gas turbine order in Malaysia.

SHANGHAI, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727) has achieved a milestone in the high-end overseas energy sector by securing the contract for Unit 3 of the Sarawak Samalaju Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) Project in Malaysia. The win represents significant international recognition of Shanghai Electric's heavy-duty gas turbine technology, underscoring the company's growing competitiveness in the global gas turbine market.

Under the agreement, Shanghai Electric will deliver a full EPC turnkey solution for the gas-fired power plant, coupled with a 25-year long-term service agreement (LTSA) covering all major equipment. Notably, every core component—from gas turbines and steam turbines to generators, heat recovery steam generators, and air-cooled systems—will be manufactured in-house by Shanghai Electric, which will also serve as the sole provider of the long-term maintenance and service program. This integrated, end-to-end capability gives Shanghai Electric full life-cycle coverage, spanning equipment manufacturing, systems integration, and multi-decade operational support—a vertical model that brings the company on par with the established global leaders in the heavy-duty gas turbine sector.

Shanghai Electric's current heavy-duty gas turbine lineup features two principal models, with output ratings of 300 MW and 78 MW, respectively. To date, the company has delivered 103 units, with total installed capacity from commissioned projects exceeding 21,000 MW. The units covered by Shanghai Electric's long-term service and maintenance programs have accumulated more than 1.3 million operating hours. With robust production capacity available across both turbine classes, Shanghai Electric is positioned to offer new units for delivery as early as 2028. Beyond the Malaysian energy developer that awarded the current contract, project developers in Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam have also expressed strong interest in placing orders.

By PR Newswire

Shanghai Electric

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