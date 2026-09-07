Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Macao Union Medical Center expands medical tourism ties in Southeast Asia

September 07, 2026 | 11:01
(0) user say
Representatives from Macao Union Medical Center joined Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai in Singapore to build regional partnerships for specialized critical disease treatment.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 September 2026 –The Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (hereinafter referred to as "Macao Union Medical Center")joined the delegation led by Sam Hou Fai, Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region, on a visit to Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia from 29 August to 5 September to conduct friendly exchanges and field studies. The visit aims to strengthen ties between Macao and healthcare institutions in Southeast Asia, conduct in-depth research into the development of regional medical services, clinical research and biomedical industries, and showcase the professional capabilities and international cooperation potential of Macao Union Medical Center to local stakeholders.

Macao Union Medical Center Deepens Healthcare Cooperation with Southeast Asia, Leverages Advantages in Critical and Complex Disease Treatment to Expand International Space for " Healthcare + Tourism" Development

The delegation visited high-end private general hospitals including Raffles Hospital in Singapore and Mandaya Royal Hospital Puri in Indonesia, as well as clinical research institutions under the Ministry of Health of Malaysia. In-depth exchanges were carried out on core topics covering hospital operation and management, specialty development, clinical services and medical research. Through on-site visits, Macao Union Medical Center has fully drawn on the mature experience of leading Southeast Asian medical institutions in internationalized services, modern equipment application, refined clinical management and patient service experience. Meanwhile, it has established extensive industry communication networks, laying a solid foundation for subsequent specialty collaboration, talent training, research achievement transformation and the implementation of cross-border medical services.

Leveraging the Union Brand Advantage to Serve Patients in Southeast Asia

Backed by the profound technical heritage, expert resources and rich clinical experience of Peking Union Medical College Hospital, Macao Union Medical Center boasts prominent advantages in the diagnosis and treatment of critical, complex and rare diseases, early precise disease diagnosis and multi-disciplinary comprehensive treatment. Supported by expert guidance and professional training from Peking Union Medical College Hospital, the Center continuously improves its capacity for treating critical and complex diseases and performing high-difficulty surgeries, delivering high-quality and standardized international medical services for residents in Macao, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Southeast Asia.

During the exchanges, Macao Union Medical Center conducted multi-dimensional discussions with medical institutions of the three countries on cross-border referral of critical cases, tele-consultation, mutual visits and exchanges of medical talents, and customized services for international patients. Capitalizing on Macao's unique geographical advantages, multicultural environment and mature international service system, the Center will serve as a key hub connecting China's top-tier medical resources with the Southeast Asian market, providing a new option for high-end regional medical needs.

Focusing on Clinical Research to Drive the Transformation of Biomedical Achievements

The study tour also focused on biomedical innovation and the transformation of clinical research outcomes. The delegation visited Clinical Research Malaysia under the Ministry of Health of Malaysia, focusing on researching the construction of Southeast Asian biobanks, biopharmaceutical research and development, and the implementation model of clinical trials. It gained in-depth insights into its operational mechanism linking pharmaceutical enterprises, scientific research institutes and medical institutions, as well as advanced experience in precise tumor treatment and clinical screening of new drugs. The visit provides an important reference for Macao Union Medical Center to optimize its research platform, advance the development of key disciplines and standardize the management of international clinical trials.

Building a Regional Medical Platform and Expanding "Healthcare + Tourism" Development

According to Macao Union Medical Center, Macao boasts broad prospects for health industry cooperation with the three Southeast Asian countries. Moving forward, the Center will continue to benchmark against world-class medical standards, deepen cooperation in clinical diagnosis and treatment, scientific research innovation and talent training, and give full play to Macao's unique advantage of connecting inland China and the outside world. It will integrate resources from all sectors to deepen cross-domain cooperation, and actively explore the integrated development model of "medical care + tourism" to attract international patients to seek medical treatment in Macao. This will help Macao build a regionally influential high-end healthcare platform and empower the appropriate and diversified economic development of the city.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Macao Union Medical Center Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai singapore

Related Contents

vivo highlights Southeast Asian corporate engagement at Singapore business summit

vivo highlights Southeast Asian corporate engagement at Singapore business summit

Vietnam's next cycle: capital shifts from low-cost manufacturing to higher-value investment and M&A

Vietnam's next cycle: capital shifts from low-cost manufacturing to higher-value investment and M&A

ECOVACS partners with POP MART at Singapore exhibition

ECOVACS partners with POP MART at Singapore exhibition

Singapore's NSQ Capital makes strategic investment in Anh Sang International Eye Hospital System

Singapore's NSQ Capital makes strategic investment in Anh Sang International Eye Hospital System

Reborn Interior expands Singapore team to 60 design professionals

Reborn Interior expands Singapore team to 60 design professionals

ISCA and ICAI partner to expand accounting AI training programmes

ISCA and ICAI partner to expand accounting AI training programmes

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Melco Resort wins five honours at Trip.Gourmet awards in Macau

Melco Resort wins five honours at Trip.Gourmet awards in Macau

iCOMPASS launches ULTRA KYC compliance tool for legal practices

iCOMPASS launches ULTRA KYC compliance tool for legal practices

Agora Brings Conversational AI Into the Physical World at IFA 2026

Agora Brings Conversational AI Into the Physical World at IFA 2026

Yibin hosts 2026 World Power Battery Conference in Sichuan

Yibin hosts 2026 World Power Battery Conference in Sichuan

TP secures Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific CX Company title for 2026

TP secures Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific CX Company title for 2026

Ping An Digital Bank offers HK$2,600 mobile savings for anniversary

Ping An Digital Bank offers HK$2,600 mobile savings for anniversary

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Melco Resort wins five honours at Trip.Gourmet awards in Macau

Melco Resort wins five honours at Trip.Gourmet awards in Macau

iCOMPASS launches ULTRA KYC compliance tool for legal practices

iCOMPASS launches ULTRA KYC compliance tool for legal practices

Agora Brings Conversational AI Into the Physical World at IFA 2026

Agora Brings Conversational AI Into the Physical World at IFA 2026

Yibin hosts 2026 World Power Battery Conference in Sichuan

Yibin hosts 2026 World Power Battery Conference in Sichuan

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020