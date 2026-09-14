Cake attracts 20,000 job seekers at Taipei career event

TAIPEI, Sept. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cake, a Taiwan-founded regional talent platform in Asia, hosted the Cake 2026 Career Festival on September 12 at Taipei World Trade Center, bringing together more than 150 leading international employers and technology companies and nearly 6,000 job opportunities. The event attracted over 20,000 job seekers for on-site recruitment and networking.

Nearly 70% of registered attendees had more than three years of work experience, while software and hardware engineering professionals together accounted for 42% of registrants, underscoring the event's strong appeal among experienced technology talent.

Held under the theme "Re-skill in AI," this year's Career Festival also introduced Cake's first AI Career Fair Guide, alongside a broader suite of AI-powered career services designed to connect online career exploration and preparation with in-person employer engagement.

AI Hiring Expands Across Industries as Cross-Border Careers Gain Momentum

One of the clearest hiring trends at this year's event was the expansion of AI-related hiring across a wider range of industries and applications. Participating employers collectively offered more than 100 AI-related openings.

Viewed through NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang's "AI Five-Layer Cake" framework, nearly 20 participating companies represented key parts of the AI ecosystem, spanning power and energy, chips and hardware, AI infrastructure, and applications. These included Schneider Electric, Nanya Technology, Vertiv, and Health2Sync.

The range of career opportunities is also expanding into emerging industries and overseas markets. The Taiwan Space Agency joined the event alongside the Industrial Development Administration's aerospace supply chain and communications talent initiative. Japanese payments company PayPay Corporation recruited in Taiwan for the first time.

Employers Compete for Talent Through Higher Pay and Long-Term Development

As competition for talent intensifies, employers are differentiating their strategies across compensation, development programs, and early-career hiring.

More than 100 opportunities at the event offered starting annual compensation above NT$1 million. Singapore-based Titansoft offered senior software engineering roles paying up to NT$4 million per year.

Meanwhile, Delta Electronics subsidiary Cyntec introduced its Global Manufacturing High-Potential Talent Program, with annual salaries starting at NT$1.2 million for roles across manufacturing, equipment, engineering, technical functions, and quality assurance.

At the early-career level, Taiwan Mobile opened more than 20 internship roles spanning AI training data validation, cybersecurity, sustainability, and video marketing.

Together, these initiatives reflect a shift from filling individual vacancies toward building longer-term talent pipelines across different stages of a professional's career.

Cake Founder and CEO Trantor Liu said: "For companies, talent competition is no longer just about finding people who already have AI skills. It is also about how to develop talent over the long term, across different stages of their careers. For professionals, true Re-skill in AI is not a one-time skills upgrade, but a continuous evolution throughout their careers."

Cake Connects AI-Powered Career Services Into One Job Search Journey

Cake has integrated AI across multiple stages of the job search journey. Its new AI Career Fair Guide recommends relevant employers, job openings, and booths based on a candidate's experience level, target industries, and job preferences.

The service connects with Cake AI, which provides AI-powered career strategy, job analysis, and resume review to help users clarify their career direction, better understand opportunities, and strengthen their applications. On-site services also included AI-generated professional headshots.

By connecting online exploration, job-search preparation, and in-person employer engagement, Cake is turning Re-skill in AI into a continuous career process rather than a one-time skills upgrade.