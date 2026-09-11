Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Kenanga launches world first Hang Seng Biotech Index structured warrants

September 11, 2026 | 14:16
(0) user say
Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad introduced the world's first structured warrants tracking the Hang Seng Biotech Index to expand Malaysian investor access to healthcare assets.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 September 2026 – Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad ("Kenanga Group" or "The Group") is proud to unveil the world's first structured warrants linked to the Hang Seng Biotech Index ("HSBIO") under its flagship brand, NagaWarrants by Kenanga ("NagaWarrants"). The new warrants, HSBIO-CAA (0661AA) and HSBIO-HBA (0661BA), provide Malaysian investors with exposure to Hong Kong's biotechnology and healthcare sector, one of Asia's most compelling long-term growth themes driven by demographic shifts, rising healthcare demand and continued medical innovation.

(From left to right) Nancy Cheng, Executive Director and Head of Operations of Hang Seng Indexes Company; Linda Luk, Executive Director and Product Strategist (ETF) of Hang Seng Indexes Company; Gilbert Lee, Executive Chairman of Hang Seng Indexes Company; Nicholas Ho, Commissioner for Belt and Road of the HKSAR Government; Muzambli Markam, Consul General of Malaysia in Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR; Philip Lim, Head of Equity Markets and Group Head of Equity Derivatives of Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad ("KIBB"); Kenneth Teoh, Deputy Head of Equity Derivatives and Head of Equity Derivatives Trading of KIBB, and Isabelle Zhen, Head of Group Equity Marketing of KIBB

(From left to right) Nancy Cheng, Executive Director and Head of Operations of Hang Seng Indexes Company; Linda Luk, Executive Director and Product Strategist (ETF) of Hang Seng Indexes Company; Gilbert Lee, Executive Chairman of Hang Seng Indexes Company; Nicholas Ho, Commissioner for Belt and Road of the HKSAR Government; Muzambli Markam, Consul General of Malaysia in Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR; Philip Lim, Head of Equity Markets and Group Head of Equity Derivatives of Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad ("KIBB"); Kenneth Teoh, Deputy Head of Equity Derivatives and Head of Equity Derivatives Trading of KIBB, and Isabelle Zhen, Head of Group Equity Marketing of KIBB

The introduction of HSBIO-CAA and HSBIO-HBA marks another significant milestone in structured products innovation, making HSBIO accessible through a listed structured warrant format for the first time, while further expanding NagaWarrants' range of Hang Seng-linked offerings, which includes products linked to the Hang Seng Index ("HSI"), Hang Seng China Enterprises Index ("HSCEI") and Hang Seng TECH Index ("HSTECH").

The launch ceremony took place at the 11th Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong on 9 September 2026, one of the region's premier platforms for fostering international dialogue, business collaboration and investment opportunities. Held as part of the summit, the ceremony brought together representatives from Kenanga Group and Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited to mark the introduction of the new products.

HSBIO tracks 30 of the largest biotechnology and healthcare companies listed in Hong Kong. In 2025, the index gained 64.5%, significantly outperforming the HSI, HSCEI and HSTECH. During the year, the index rose by more than 80% at its peak, reflecting rising investor interest in China's rapidly evolving biotechnology sector.

The growing appeal of the index is also reflected in its expanding ecosystem, which includes listed futures contracts and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with more than HKD11 billion in assets under management. Against this backdrop, HSBIO-CAA and HSBIO-HBA provide investors with an additional avenue to gain exposure to this increasingly relevant segment through a listed structured warrant.

"Being the first to introduce HSBIO-linked structured warrants reflects our commitment to staying at the forefront of product innovation. Through NagaWarrants, we continuously seek to identify emerging opportunities and translate them into accessible investment solutions that help Malaysian investors participate in global market trends. This latest launch underscores our focus on delivering differentiated products that broaden investor choice and provide access to a wider range of market opportunities beyond traditional benchmarks," said Datuk Chay Wai Leong, Group Managing Director of Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad.

"With approximately 53% of the average daily trading volume and 51% of the average daily trading value of all HSI structured warrants traded on Bursa Malaysia in 2025, we have a strong understanding of the trends and themes that resonate with investors. We are seeing growing interest in targeted exposures beyond broad market benchmarks, with biotechnology emerging as one of Asia's most dynamic growth sectors. HSBIO structured warrants provide investors with a familiar way to gain exposure to this evolving theme and mark the first in a series of initiatives to expand the range of products and investment opportunities available to our clients," added Philip Lim Kuok Wei, Head of Equity Markets and Group Head of Equity Derivatives of Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad.

The addition of HSBIO-CAA and HSBIO-HBA broadens the range of Hong Kong market exposures available through NagaWarrants, complementing existing offerings linked to the HSI, HSCEI and HSTECH. The Group's efforts in product innovation were also recently recognised internationally with the Best Warrants Issuer Malaysia 2026 award from Global Banking and Finance Review.

For more information on NagaWarrants and the latest trading opportunities, visit www.nagawarrants.com or join the Telegram community, @NagaWarrants.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
kenanga Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad Hang Seng Biotech Index

Related Contents

Kenanga Investors wins LSEG Lipper Fund award 2026

Kenanga Investors wins LSEG Lipper Fund award 2026

Kenanga launches new HSCEI, HSTECH warrants

Kenanga launches new HSCEI, HSTECH warrants

Kenanga Investors Champions Ocean Cleanup in Phase 3 of Dive Against Debris

Kenanga Investors Champions Ocean Cleanup in Phase 3 of Dive Against Debris

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Gooval unveils global shipping insurance service with Ping An

Gooval unveils global shipping insurance service with Ping An

UnionPay partners with 26th CIFIT to advance payment processing

UnionPay partners with 26th CIFIT to advance payment processing

Arvato Systems Malaysia secures corporate governance award at APEA 2026

Arvato Systems Malaysia secures corporate governance award at APEA 2026

EURO Group receives Corporate Excellence honor at APEA 2026

EURO Group receives Corporate Excellence honor at APEA 2026

Kapsch TrafficCom upgrades traffic management across 18,500 km New Zealand roads

Kapsch TrafficCom upgrades traffic management across 18,500 km New Zealand roads

Survey reveals 58% workforce productivity drop from poor sleep

Survey reveals 58% workforce productivity drop from poor sleep

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Flying halfway around the world to Vietnam for treatment of spinal stenosis

Flying halfway around the world to Vietnam for treatment of spinal stenosis

AI-ready digital marketing agency in Vietnam

AI-ready digital marketing agency in Vietnam

Gamuda Land and MTR cooperate on integrated station development

Gamuda Land and MTR cooperate on integrated station development

Vietnam turns to specialised chips for its semiconductor industry

Vietnam turns to specialised chips for its semiconductor industry

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020