Rapper Den partners with Number 1 in campaign targeting Gen Z

November 10, 2025 | 15:35
(0) user say
Vietnamese rapper Den has teamed up with energy drink brand Number 1 in a campaign aimed at engaging Gen Z audiences.

The collaboration highlights themes of energy, creativity, and ambition, reflecting the lifestyle of Gen Z, a generation known for embracing new trends and expressing individuality across diverse fields.

Den’s personal journey underpins the campaign. Before rising to prominence in the music scene, he worked in blue-collar jobs unrelated to music, persevering to pursue his artistic ambitions and build a career in the Vietnamese hip-hop industry.

Rapper Den partners with Number 1 in campaign targeting Gen Z

After long days of work, Den would spend his evenings writing rap verses, dedicating effort and focus to each line. Over time, this sustained commitment has produced songs that connect with millions of young listeners.

Over 15 years, Den’s experience illustrates that success in music requires more than talent – consistent effort, passion, and energy are key to overcoming challenges.

The campaign with Number 1 reflects a similar message. Its philosophy, 'nothing is impossible', emphasises determination, endurance, and the drive to pursue one’s goals.

If Den represents dedication to his craft, Number 1 has spent over 20 years promoting energy and resilience among Vietnamese consumers. The brand has positioned itself as a companion for young people pursuing their ambitions.

Number 1 has also been associated with high-profile achievements that highlight perseverance and endurance. From the Vietnamese flag being raised on Mount Everest in 2008 to runner Vu Phuong Thanh’s journeys across the Gobi Desert and the Arctic, the brand has highlighted milestones that celebrate determination and the drive to overcome challenges.

Rapper Den partners with Number 1 in campaign targeting Gen Z

Beyond highlighting individual achievements, Number 1 has also engaged in community initiatives nationwide, including building bridges, providing clean water to remote areas, supporting families in need, assisting underprivileged children, and funding scientific and educational projects.

These efforts reflect the brand’s broader goal of encouraging ambition and contributing to Vietnam’s development.

The collaboration with Den has resonated with Gen Z audiences, conveying a message of energy, perseverance, and self-expression. A limited-edition Number 1 can features a red-and-gold design with Den’s image, symbolising individuality and sustained dedication.

Rapper Den partners with Number 1 in campaign targeting Gen Z

The new can has drawn attention from young consumers, becoming a popular collectible among Gen Z. Beyond its design, the product reflects the broader message of sustaining energy and perseverance in pursuing personal goals.

The collaboration also emphasises a sense of Vietnamese pride and resilience. “If the Vietnamese spirit of yesterday was about defending our land, today it is about daring to dream and build. Vietnamese youth have the courage and resilience to overcome challenges,” said a Number 1 representative.

From Den’s 15-year journey in music to Number 1’s two-decade legacy of supporting ambition, the campaign embodies a broader theme: encouraging a new generation to pursue their goals with determination, resilience, and a commitment to becoming their best selves.

Firms should focus on Gen Z for AI boost Firms should focus on Gen Z for AI boost

As AI and its applications expand across various industries, Gen Z, being the first generation to be reared on social media and handheld electronic devices, is seen as the key to enhancing the competitiveness of businesses in the new economy.
Tech-savvy young Vietnamese reshape investment landscape Tech-savvy young Vietnamese reshape investment landscape

A new generation of tech-savvy Vietnamese is embracing the stock market, driving long-term investment trends and redefining the country’s financial future with confidence and innovation.
Gen Z is reshaping money management in Vietnam Gen Z is reshaping money management in Vietnam

Gen Z is changing how payments, financial protection, and spending are handled in Vietnam, reflecting their digital fluency and focus on personal fulfilment.

By Yen Thuy

TagTag:
Empowering Gen Z Dream big Stay passionate Fuel your energy Artistic vision Enduring passion Vietnamese spirit Drink 1
