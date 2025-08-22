Tech-savvy young Vietnamese reshape investment landscape

This shift is opening up opportunities for long-term and sustainable investment while reshaping the landscape of Vietnam’s financial markets. According to the Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation (VSDC), by the end of July, the total number of domestic securities accounts had reached 10.4 million – surpassing the 2025 target and inching closer to the 2030 goal.

This is a clear signal of the strength of Vietnam’s stock market, with the majority of these accounts belonging to individual investors.

A significant portion of new market participants are from younger generations – Gen Z (born 1995–2010) and Gen Alpha (born after 2010) – who are gradually playing a key role in shaping the market’s new profile. This increase is not just a sign of market expansion, but also evidence of a shift in financial thinking among Vietnamese people.

Equipped with economic and financial knowledge and enhanced technological access, these younger generations are diving into the stock market through online platforms, contributing to the growing popularity of the market while making investing more accessible than ever.

"I started with just a few dozen million VND, but thanks to online investment apps, I’ve been able to trade flexibly and learn quickly through forums," said Nguyen Thuy Linh, born in 2001. "For me, investing is a long-term accumulation strategy, not just about short-term gains."

Similarly, Nguyen Van Hau, born in 2000, said, "Our generation isn’t particularly drawn to bank savings. I choose to invest in stocks because it offers profit potential and helps build financial analytical thinking – something we see as an essential skill for the future."

According to Tran Thang Long, head of Research at BIDV Securities Company, today’s investor generation is notably younger and more dynamic. He attributes this transformation to three main factors.

First, Vietnam’s economy continues to post impressive growth, with per-person income reaching $4,500–$5,000 per year, creating new advantages for wealth accumulation and efficient investment.

Second, the robust development of technology – especially the widespread use of web trading and mobile trading platforms – has made stock trading more convenient than ever.

Third, access to investment knowledge has vastly improved, thanks to online resources, community forums, and specialised courses. This has given younger investors more confidence in making informed decisions.

Previously, Vietnamese asset accumulation largely revolved around savings and homeownership, but with current bank interest rates down to 4–5 per cent, per year – a contrast to the era of double-digit rates – many investors, particularly the younger generation, are turning to the stock market and other more flexible investment channels.

Truong Vinh An, deputy CEO of Investment at KIM Vietnam Fund Management, noted that the shift in investment mindset among the youth is becoming increasingly evident.

"With high liquidity, low capital entry requirements, and broad profit potential, stocks have become a more attractive alternative to real estate or gold, which involve more complex legal procedures and higher costs," said An.

Beyond direct trading, investment funds are also offering more options for young investors. ETFs or actively managed funds allows youngsters to gain exposure while mitigating risks, thanks to the expertise of professional fund managers.

"The rise of such financial products highlights a clear trend: young investors remain engaged with traditional tools while also showing strong interest in newer instruments – from ETFs to international investment products," An said.

One of the defining traits of this new investor generation, according to Long from BSC, is their strong adaptability to technology. Young investors are quick to adopt modern financial tools – from investment apps to AI – to analyse and trade securities.

Long, however, cautioned that many have yet to face the kind of market turbulence seen in past downturns. Most of their experience comes from relatively positive conditions, raising concerns about their long-term risk management skills. "Instead of chasing 'golden timing', young investors should focus on maintaining investment discipline and steadily building their knowledge," said Long.

"Combining direct investment with fund-based products can help balance flexibility with professionalism for this demographic," added An.

Securities provide important capital channel in new era Each index, product, and investor on the stock market contributes to creating a rich and sustainable investment ecosystem. The past 25 years have been a journey of self-renewal and self-improvement to demonstrate its role as a medium- and long-term capital channel for the economy in the new era.

Stock market outlook rises amid structural momentum Vietnam’s stock market is showing signs of entering a new growth phase, with experts pointing to rising investor confidence, sector-specific momentum, and renewed foreign capital interest as key drivers.