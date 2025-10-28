The journey of Number 1 Energy Drink and rapper Den inspires passion

Amid the bright stage lights, pounding bass, and the enthusiastic cheers of the audience, Den appears with the limited-edition Number 1 bottle in vivid yellow, which shines like the flames of passion. The release of Number 1 and Den's commercial creates a strong impression, marking a combination full of energy and strong Vietnamese spirit.

This campaign is not just a collaboration between the brand and the artist, it represents a harmonious meeting of two sources of energy: Den and Number 1. Sharing the same aspirations, both brought the message "Fuel the energy, persist your passion". The phrase is not only a slogan but also a wave of strong emotions, touching the hearts of millions of young people filled with passion and aspirations.

“During 15 years of rapping, Den has constantly embarked on a journey full of passion,” Den said in a heartfelt, rustic voice capturing the essence of a long journey of perseverance.

From small stages for underground rappers to brilliant performances in front of thousands, Den performs each song with the mark of a steadfast journey, where will and belief blend into music, lighting a flame that never goes out.

Den and Number 1 have created a collaboration touching the youth with the message “Fuel the energy, persist your passion".

Unyielding perseverance is also the DNA of Number 1, a Vietnamese brand that has been energising millions of Vietnamese people for over 20 years. Whether students, drivers, workers, or young entrepreneurs, everyone who holds a Number 1 bottle shares the same spirit, perseverance, burning passion, and the will to constantly move forward and conquer.

When energy meets passion, the flame spreads across Vietnam

“Persist your passion” is not only a message but also a way of life. Amidst the fast pace of modern life, filled with deadlines and burnout, young Vietnamese people still prove a simple but powerful thing: no one can go fast forever, but anyone can go far with enough perseverance.

Many young people recharge with Number 1 to overcome challenges, thereby becoming their better versions

In a small room in Thu Duc, Ngoc Lan, a graphic design student, focuses on her drawing at midnight. Next to the laptop is the limited-edition Number 1 bottle in vivid yellow, reflecting her eyes filled with belief and aspirations. “When looking at "Persist your passion", I am motivated to try a little harder,” Lan said.

On a long journey through the night, truck driver Khuong Duy turns on Den's music while his hands grip the steering wheel. Streetlights reflect through the windshield, and the vivid yellow of a Number 1 bottle glows like a source of energy, helping him keep a firm grip on the wheel and steadily conquer every mile.

Number 1 energises and inspires passion among millions of Vietnamese people every day

In Binh Duong, during a night shift at a factory, Quang Liem, a worker, looks up from the hum of machines.

He takes a sip of Number 1, feeling the energy spread through his body. “I have to try a little harder for a better future for my child,” he tells himself.

In Danang, in a small kitchen filled with the scent of freshly baked cakes, Thao Vy stands before her oven, light reflected on her face filled with determination.

“With Number 1 by my side, I believe every new beginning is worth it,” she says, her smile glowing with faith in the journey ahead.

Number 1 energises and ignites passion to help Vietnamese people pursue their goals and shine on their own journeys

From brilliant stages to nighttime roads, from rented rooms and factory sites, to the dreams of young entrepreneurs, the flame of “Persist your passion” is spreading across Vietnam.

Wherever there are young people who dare to dream, dare to act, and stay steadfast in their pursuit, there is Number 1, energising, inspiring passion, and stoking the Vietnamese spirit. It fans the flames of millions of Vietnamese people living to their fullest and persistently moving forward to conquer their dreams.

Among those flames, Number 1 is a symbol that never goes out but persistently provides energy and ignites passion so that every Vietnamese person can become a better version of themselves.

