Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

The journey of Number 1 Energy Drink and rapper Den inspires passion

October 28, 2025 | 10:49
(0) user say
Number 1 Energy Drink has released a new television commercial featuring rapper Den and its limited-edition Number 1 bottle with the slogan "Fuel the energy, persist your passion".

Amid the bright stage lights, pounding bass, and the enthusiastic cheers of the audience, Den appears with the limited-edition Number 1 bottle in vivid yellow, which shines like the flames of passion. The release of Number 1 and Den's commercial creates a strong impression, marking a combination full of energy and strong Vietnamese spirit.

This campaign is not just a collaboration between the brand and the artist, it represents a harmonious meeting of two sources of energy: Den and Number 1. Sharing the same aspirations, both brought the message "Fuel the energy, persist your passion". The phrase is not only a slogan but also a wave of strong emotions, touching the hearts of millions of young people filled with passion and aspirations.

“During 15 years of rapping, Den has constantly embarked on a journey full of passion,” Den said in a heartfelt, rustic voice capturing the essence of a long journey of perseverance.

From small stages for underground rappers to brilliant performances in front of thousands, Den performs each song with the mark of a steadfast journey, where will and belief blend into music, lighting a flame that never goes out.

The journey of Number 1 Energy Drink and rapper Den inspires passion
Den and Number 1 have created a collaboration touching the youth with the message “Fuel the energy, persist your passion".

Unyielding perseverance is also the DNA of Number 1, a Vietnamese brand that has been energising millions of Vietnamese people for over 20 years. Whether students, drivers, workers, or young entrepreneurs, everyone who holds a Number 1 bottle shares the same spirit, perseverance, burning passion, and the will to constantly move forward and conquer.

When energy meets passion, the flame spreads across Vietnam

“Persist your passion” is not only a message but also a way of life. Amidst the fast pace of modern life, filled with deadlines and burnout, young Vietnamese people still prove a simple but powerful thing: no one can go fast forever, but anyone can go far with enough perseverance.

The journey of Number 1 Energy Drink and rapper Den inspires passion
Many young people recharge with Number 1 to overcome challenges, thereby becoming their better versions

In a small room in Thu Duc, Ngoc Lan, a graphic design student, focuses on her drawing at midnight. Next to the laptop is the limited-edition Number 1 bottle in vivid yellow, reflecting her eyes filled with belief and aspirations. “When looking at "Persist your passion", I am motivated to try a little harder,” Lan said.

On a long journey through the night, truck driver Khuong Duy turns on Den's music while his hands grip the steering wheel. Streetlights reflect through the windshield, and the vivid yellow of a Number 1 bottle glows like a source of energy, helping him keep a firm grip on the wheel and steadily conquer every mile.

The journey of Number 1 Energy Drink and rapper Den inspires passion
Number 1 energises and inspires passion among millions of Vietnamese people every day

In Binh Duong, during a night shift at a factory, Quang Liem, a worker, looks up from the hum of machines.

He takes a sip of Number 1, feeling the energy spread through his body. “I have to try a little harder for a better future for my child,” he tells himself.

In Danang, in a small kitchen filled with the scent of freshly baked cakes, Thao Vy stands before her oven, light reflected on her face filled with determination.

“With Number 1 by my side, I believe every new beginning is worth it,” she says, her smile glowing with faith in the journey ahead.

The journey of Number 1 Energy Drink and rapper Den inspires passion
Number 1 energises and ignites passion to help Vietnamese people pursue their goals and shine on their own journeys

From brilliant stages to nighttime roads, from rented rooms and factory sites, to the dreams of young entrepreneurs, the flame of “Persist your passion” is spreading across Vietnam.

Wherever there are young people who dare to dream, dare to act, and stay steadfast in their pursuit, there is Number 1, energising, inspiring passion, and stoking the Vietnamese spirit. It fans the flames of millions of Vietnamese people living to their fullest and persistently moving forward to conquer their dreams.

Among those flames, Number 1 is a symbol that never goes out but persistently provides energy and ignites passion so that every Vietnamese person can become a better version of themselves.

Digital transformation at Tan Hiep Phat: Change is a must for survival Digital transformation at Tan Hiep Phat: Change is a must for survival

As the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the economy and businesses alike, Tan Hiep Phat has made efforts to survive the tough time by accelerating digital transformation.
Tan Hiep Phat awards 200 scholarships to disadvantage students in Binh Duong Tan Hiep Phat awards 200 scholarships to disadvantage students in Binh Duong

On October 28, Tan Hiep Phat, Vietnam's leading beverage manufacturer, joined forces with Binh Duong Youth Union to award 200 scholarships to underprivileged students.
Tan Hiep Phat - 30 years of perseverance and breakthroughs Tan Hiep Phat - 30 years of perseverance and breakthroughs

Overcoming challenges, many beverage businesses have affirmed their breakthrough with synergy coming from a chain of links that have been persistently built over decades.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Number 1 Den Fuel the energy Persist your passion rapper energy drink TVC inspiring inspiration young people

Related Contents

Sun Life positions Vietnam as a strategic market in Asia

Sun Life positions Vietnam as a strategic market in Asia

The 2024 Youth Co:Lab Summit allows young people to shine

The 2024 Youth Co:Lab Summit allows young people to shine

M Village speeds up expansion plan

M Village speeds up expansion plan

Tuborg FUNTILT Party delivers a multisensory experience

Tuborg FUNTILT Party delivers a multisensory experience

Harnessing young talent for net-zero

Harnessing young talent for net-zero

College the answer for young people with practical skills

College the answer for young people with practical skills

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Masan Group reports strong Q3 growth nearing full-year targets

Masan Group reports strong Q3 growth nearing full-year targets

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Masan Group reports strong Q3 growth nearing full-year targets

Masan Group reports strong Q3 growth nearing full-year targets

PM calls for World Bank support in green transition

PM calls for World Bank support in green transition

TERREPOWER to Showcase Aftermarket Innovations in Sustainable Manufacturing at AAPEX 2025

TERREPOWER to Showcase Aftermarket Innovations in Sustainable Manufacturing at AAPEX 2025

ONYX and SENA to launch new Bangkok serviced apartments

ONYX and SENA to launch new Bangkok serviced apartments

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020