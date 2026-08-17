Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Australia reaches milestone of 500,000 installed home battery systems

August 17, 2026 | 11:15
(0) user say
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese marked Australia reaching 500,000 residential battery installs at a solar industry press conference hosted by RKS Energy.

SYDNEY, Aug. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the Smart Energy Council and RKS Energy Solutions, an authorised retailer for Fox ESS, hosted a press conference in a local warehouse in Castle Hill. Government leaders joined the celebrations, marking Australia's milestone of 500,000 home battery installations and reinforcing the impact of the Cheaper Home Batteries Program (the program) on household adoption of residential energy storage. Fox ESS's brand ambassador, Ian Thorpe, also witnessed this achievement.

Targeting more than two million installations by 2030, the program is now tracking at around 25% of the goal midway through 2026, illustrating how targeted upfront support can rapidly reshape an energy market and strengthen consumer confidence.

Building on earlier success, the Government has expanded the program beyond its original $2.3 billion commitment, with funding of $7.2 billion over four years. For local households, solar and home storage mean permanently lower power bills and real control over their energy costs.

The Government's policy direction continues to evolve, including a renewed focus on the "missing middle" for commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage. This includes further regulatory work to support solar-plus-storage and additional state-based incentives designed to accelerate uptake.

"This has been an extraordinarily successful scheme. It's creating jobs and generating economic activity, while also reducing power bills. And it's making a genuine difference to climate change by cutting our emissions. Overall, this is a complete win-win," said Hon Anthony Albanese MP, Prime Minister of Australia.

"This is a story of global significance! Australian households have delivered 14 gigawatt hours of storage. We're installing around 2,000 batteries every single working day across the country. And for many households, that has brought their power bills down to zero," said Hon Chris Bowen MP, Minister for Climate Change and Energy.

Fox ESS has been a key contributor to this momentum, supporting strong demand through its local footprint. The company has offices in Sydney and Melbourne, with a service team of more than 50 experts dedicated to the Australian market. In this June, Fox ESS also opened its second factory, further supporting the shift to clean energy, and strengthening its capacity to meet growing demand.

"Fox ESS is now No. 1 in the Australian market, and I'm proud to be their brand ambassador, helping Australians make the most of renewable energy at home. We're backing a future where Australia can run on the abundant resources we have, especially our renewable ones," said Ian Thorpe, Olympian and Fox ESS Brand Ambassador in Australia.

Moving forward, with sustained government support, Australia is poised to strengthen energy resilience, delivering lower bills, and cleaner power nationwide.

By PR Newswire

Fox ESS

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
australia home battery systems Smart Energy Council RKS Energy Solutions Fox ESS

Related Contents

Vietnam and Australia commit $2.3 million to agricultural research

Vietnam and Australia commit $2.3 million to agricultural research

Australia and Vietnam deepen economic cooperation

Australia and Vietnam deepen economic cooperation

Fox ESS launches POWER BEAST energy storage system in Australia

Fox ESS launches POWER BEAST energy storage system in Australia

Australia provides $1.3 million to support joint research projects with Vietnam

Australia provides $1.3 million to support joint research projects with Vietnam

Fox ESS signs dual 5GWh energy storage agreements with Australian distributors OSW and Solar Juice

Fox ESS signs dual 5GWh energy storage agreements with Australian distributors OSW and Solar Juice

Fox ESS launches refreshed brand identity and full energy portfolio at SNEC 2026

Fox ESS launches refreshed brand identity and full energy portfolio at SNEC 2026

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

LG Electronics builds second Brazilian production facility in Parana

LG Electronics builds second Brazilian production facility in Parana

World Youth Forum convenes 700 students in Hong Kong

World Youth Forum convenes 700 students in Hong Kong

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

LG Electronics builds second Brazilian production facility in Parana

LG Electronics builds second Brazilian production facility in Parana

World Youth Forum convenes 700 students in Hong Kong

World Youth Forum convenes 700 students in Hong Kong

Australia reaches milestone of 500,000 installed home battery systems

Australia reaches milestone of 500,000 installed home battery systems

CityUHK retains top 100 position in 2026 ARWU rankings

CityUHK retains top 100 position in 2026 ARWU rankings

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020