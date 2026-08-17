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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CityUHK retains top 100 position in 2026 ARWU rankings

August 17, 2026 | 11:12
(0) user say
City University of Hong Kong secured a top 100 global placement in the 2026 Academic Ranking of World Universities, ranking second regionally.

HONG KONG, Aug. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The exceptional research strengths of City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) have once again received high international recognition. In the newly released 2026 Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), CityUHK secured a place among the top 100 globally for the second consecutive year and rose four places from last year to rank 95th worldwide, firmly maintaining its 2nd position in Hong Kong.

CityUHK continued to deliver an impressive performance across several core evaluation indicators. Notably, in the key academic indicator of "Highly Cited Researchers by Clarivate", the University entered the global top 25 for the first time, ranking 2nd in Hong Kong. This once again demonstrates the University's leading international advantage in nurturing top scholars and producing high-quality research.

Professor Chun-Sing Lee, Acting President of CityUHK, was deeply encouraged by these outstanding results. "We are immensely proud that CityUHK has been ranked among the top 100 globally for two consecutive years and maintained its 2nd place ranking in Hong Kong," he said. "This remarkable achievement reflects the continuous improvement in the University's teaching and research strengths, as well as our leading edge in promoting internationalised education. Recognised by Times Higher Education (THE) as the 'Most International University in the World' for three consecutive years, CityUHK will continue to harness its powerful momentum in research and innovation, deepen cross-regional collaboration with top institutions locally and globally, actively promote the 'Study in Hong Kong' brand, and lead higher education towards new milestones."

The ARWU, published by ShanghaiRanking, is widely regarded as one of the most influential and authoritative global university rankings. Inaugurated in 2003 by the Centre for World-Class Universities at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, it evaluates over 2,500 institutions worldwide annually, publishing the top 1,000 results. The evaluation is based predominantly on objective indicators of academic and research excellence, including the number of highly influential scholars, the volume of papers published and indexed in premier journals, and the per capita academic performance of the institution.

In recent years, CityUHK's academic influence has continued to grow, earning widespread recognition and achieving outstanding results across various international rankings. In the 2027 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings, published in June this year, CityUHK achieved remarkable success by jumping 11 places to 52nd globally, solidifying its position among the top 3% of universities worldwide. Notably, in the core indicator of "Citations per Faculty", the University achieved an exceptional result, ranking 2nd globally and 1st in Hong Kong. Together with the latest ARWU results, this demonstrates the top-tier academic standard of the University's faculty and research teams, as well as the tangible contribution of their innovative research to global science and societal development.

Steven Lee, Communications and Institutional Research Office, CityUHK (Tel: 3442 9945)

By PR Newswire

CITY UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
CityUHK City University of Hong Kong 2026 Academic Ranking of World Universities

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