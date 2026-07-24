Sharp acquires Vietnamese Solar EPC and O&M business

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Japan's Sharp Energy Solutions Corporation (SESJ) has completed the acquisition of all shares held by NSN Construction & Engineering JSC in Sharp NSN Energy Solution JSC (SNES), a joint venture established in Vietnam by SESJ and NSN, as of June 30, 2026.

As a result, SNES has become a wholly owned subsidiary of SESJ. In addition, SNES changed its company name to Sharp Energy Solution Vietnam Co., Ltd. (SESV) on May 28.

Since its establishment in March 2020, SESV has been engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services–covering engineering, procurement, and construction of solar power plants–as well as operation and maintenance (O&M) services, including operation and maintenance, within Vietnam.

Amid continued growth in demand for renewable energy in Vietnam, the full acquisition is expected to accelerate decision-making and enable more integrated business operations.

Centred on SESV, expansion into new business areas will be pursued, including rooftop solar power systems for factories and commercial facilities, as well as solar power plants combined with Battery Energy Storage Systems.

Vietnam is rapidly emerging as a clean energy hub, supported by growing industrial demand, tighter carbon compliance standards, and the declining cost of solar power. Increasing electricity demand and higher power prices are boosting the appeal of rooftop solar as a cost-effective, cleaner energy source, while battery storage is gaining traction as businesses seek to optimise electricity use and strengthen energy resilience.

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