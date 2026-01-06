Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

FDI inflows reach $38.42 billion in 2025

January 06, 2026 | 17:55
(0) user say
Along with high registered foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2025, disbursement also reported a peak of $27.62 billion, up 9 per cent on-year.
FDI inflows reach $38.42 billion in 2025

According to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Finance, as of December 31, total registered FDI had reached $38.42 billion, up 0.5 per cent on-year.

While registered capital saw only a modest increase, disbursed capital hit a record high at $27.62 billion, up 9 per cent from the previous year. This was the highest level of realised FDI in the past five years. Disbursed FDI stood at $25.35 billion last year, $23.18 billion in 2023, $22.4 billion in 2022, and $19.74 billion in 2021.

Of the $27.62 billion, the manufacturing and processing sector accounted for $22.88 billion, or 82.8 per cent of total realised FDI; real estate activities reached $1.93 billion, or 7 per cent; and electricity, gas, hot water, steam, and air conditioning supply totaled $914.9 million, or 3.3 per cent.

Manufacturing and processing also attracted the largest amount of newly registered FDI.

Of the total registered foreign investment of $38.42 billion in 2025, newly registered capital amounted to $17.32 billion from 4,054 projects, down 12.2 per cent in value but up 20.1 per cent in the number of projects compared with the previous year.

Among these, manufacturing and processing received the largest volume of newly licensed FDI, with registered capital of $9.8 billion, accounting for 56.5 per cent; real estate activities attracted $3.67 billion, or 21.2 per cent; while other sectors received $3.85 billion, or 22.2 per cent.

In addition, in 2025 there were 1,404 instances of projects registering capital adjustments, with total additional capital of $14.07 billion, up 0.8 per cent on-year.

Taking into account both newly registered capital and additional capital for previously licensed projects, registered FDI in manufacturing and processing reached $18.59 billion, accounting for 59.2 per cent of total newly registered and additional capital; real estate activities amounted to $6.26 billion, or 19.9 per cent; and other sectors reached $6.54 billion, or 20.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, FDI through capital contributions and share purchases totalled $7.03 billion, up 54.8 per cent from the previous year. This included 1,305 transactions involving capital contributions or share purchases that increased enterprises' charter capital, with a total value of $2.55 billion, and 2,282 transactions in which foreign investors acquired domestic shares without charter capital, valued at $4.48 billion.

In terms of capital contributions and share purchases by foreign investors, investment in manufacturing and processing reached $2.43 billion, accounting for 34.6 per cent of the total value; professional, scientific, and technological activities reached $1.29 billion, or 18.3 per cent; while other sectors accounted for $3.31 billion, or 47.1 per cent.

In 2025, among the 90 countries and territories with newly licensed projects in Vietnam, Singapore was the largest investor, with $4.84 billion, accounting for 27.9 per cent of total newly registered capital. It was followed by China with $3.64 billion (21 per cent); Hong Kong with $1.73 billion (10 per cent); Japan with $1.62 billion (9.4 per cent); Sweden with $1 billion (5.8 per cent); Taiwan with $965.8 million (5.6 per cent); and South Korea with $895.9 million (5.2 per cent).

FDI in Vietnam jumps on additional capital and share purchases FDI in Vietnam jumps on additional capital and share purchases

Foreign investment in Vietnam is continuing to rise sharply, driven by capital adjustments and share purchases, despite a slight decrease in newly registered funds.
Stress laid on high-quality FDI inflows Stress laid on high-quality FDI inflows

Offering a selective and performance-based investment incentive framework, attached with a commitment to technology transfer and localization ratio, is considered an effective solution to attract high-quality foreign direct investment inflow.
Ho Chi Minh City hits $8.37 billion in FDI Ho Chi Minh City hits $8.37 billion in FDI

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Ho Chi Minh City has surged after the merger with Binh Duong and Ba Ria-Vung Tau provinces, with foreign inflows reaching $8.37 billion this year.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
FDI inflows Foreign Investment Agency (FIA)

Related Contents

Ho Chi Minh City's industrial parks top $5.3 billion investment in 2025

Ho Chi Minh City's industrial parks top $5.3 billion investment in 2025

Ho Chi Minh City hits $8.37 billion in FDI

Ho Chi Minh City hits $8.37 billion in FDI

Stress laid on high-quality FDI inflows

Stress laid on high-quality FDI inflows

Vietnam’s M&A market opens new opportunities amid strong economic momentum

Vietnam’s M&A market opens new opportunities amid strong economic momentum

FDI in Vietnam jumps on additional capital and share purchases

FDI in Vietnam jumps on additional capital and share purchases

South Korean investors seek clarity on IP lease extensions

South Korean investors seek clarity on IP lease extensions

FDI disbursement highest in last five years

FDI disbursement highest in last five years

China leads number of new foreign-invested projects in Vietnam

China leads number of new foreign-invested projects in Vietnam

UOB raises Vietnam 2025 growth forecast to 7.5 per cent

UOB raises Vietnam 2025 growth forecast to 7.5 per cent

Investor confidence lifts Vietnam’s FDI above $26 billion

Investor confidence lifts Vietnam’s FDI above $26 billion

Priorities laid bare for high-quality FDI

Priorities laid bare for high-quality FDI

Vietnam drives for investment in supporting industries

Vietnam drives for investment in supporting industries

Latest News ⁄ Investing

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Six localities record double-digit growth as regional performance diverges in 2025

Six localities record double-digit growth as regional performance diverges in 2025

Vietnam’s domestic market to grow 10-12 per cent from 2026-2030

Vietnam’s domestic market to grow 10-12 per cent from 2026-2030

FDI inflows reach $38.42 billion in 2025

FDI inflows reach $38.42 billion in 2025

E-commerce market undergoes transformation amid rising competition and regulation

E-commerce market undergoes transformation amid rising competition and regulation

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020