Pebsteel: 31 years of building a sustainable future

November 14, 2025 | 08:00
(0) user say
Founded in 1994, Pebsteel has emerged as one of Vietnam's pioneers in the pre-engineered steel building (PEB) industry. As Pebsteel marks its 31st anniversary in 2025, the company continues to strengthen its position through innovation, engineering excellence, and a steadfast commitment to sustainability.

From its very first steel structures, Pebsteel has steadily expanded its scale and influence, strengthening its presence on the global construction map. With more than 6,000 projects spanning over 50 countries and territories, the company has established itself as a trusted partner to thousands of clients across diverse sectors, from manufacturing and logistics, to agriculture and commercial facilities. Today, Pebsteel is recognised as a regional leader in delivering modern, efficient, and environmentally responsible steel building solutions.

Pebsteel: 31 years of building a sustainable future
Pebsteel celebrates its 31st anniversary, reaffirming its pioneering position in the PEB industry through innovation, quality, and sustainability

Pebsteel’s success is rooted in its ability to combine global standards with local expertise. Its engineering teams are committed to continuous innovation in design, materials, and construction methods, ensuring structures that are faster to build, stronger in performance, and smarter in sustainability.

As Pebsteel enters a new stage of growth, sustainability and innovation stand at the core of its strategic direction. The company invests heavily in advanced technologies, energy-efficient production, and initiatives to reduce carbon emissions. It is also developing integrated structural and energy solutions to help clients achieve green building certifications and meet global environmental, social, and governance standards.

Pebsteel: 31 years of building a sustainable future
Artificial grass manufacturing plant by Pebsteel, showcasing scale and efficiency in industrial construction

For Pebsteel, sustainability is not a passing trend but a long-term commitment to people, the planet, and future generations. By transforming environmental challenges into opportunities for innovation, Pebsteel reinforces its position as a Vietnam-based global leader driving the green transformation of the construction industry.

Over the past 31 years, Pebsteel has solidified its pioneering position in the PEB industry, not only through its durable structures but also through its strong commitment to people and the environment. As the company embarks on a new chapter, it continues to build on its solid engineering foundation, spirit of innovation, and sustainable development orientation, aiming to create structures that lay the foundation for a greener, more prosperous future.

PEB STEEL BUILDINGS CO., LTD.

Head Office: 7th Floor, Menas Saigon Airport, 60A Truong Son street, Tan Son Hoa ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Website: https://pebsteel.com

Email: marketing@pebsteel.com.vn
Pebsteel offers green solutions for sustainable development Pebsteel offers green solutions for sustainable development

In its almost three decades of experience in the steel building industry, Pebsteel has established itself as an innovator of engineering solutions and as a trailblazer in developing outstanding green building projects.
Pebsteel partners with CN Green Roof Asia and Leepak Pebsteel partners with CN Green Roof Asia and Leepak

Pebsteel entered into a cooperation agreement on January 15 with CN Green Roof Asia (Green Roof) and Leepak to develop the rooftop solar system for Leepak's factory in the northern province of Bac Ninh.
Pebsteel building towards a sustainable future Pebsteel building towards a sustainable future

Pebsteel has been on a journey to build impressive projects around Vietnam and the world over the past three decades. No matter how challenging the undertaking is, Pebsteel offers its clients outstanding quality in the shortest construction time and on budget.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
sustainable growth Environmental responsibility green building certifications Engineering excellence Steel building solutions Pebsteel

