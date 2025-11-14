Pebsteel: 31 years of building a sustainable future

From its very first steel structures, Pebsteel has steadily expanded its scale and influence, strengthening its presence on the global construction map. With more than 6,000 projects spanning over 50 countries and territories, the company has established itself as a trusted partner to thousands of clients across diverse sectors, from manufacturing and logistics, to agriculture and commercial facilities. Today, Pebsteel is recognised as a regional leader in delivering modern, efficient, and environmentally responsible steel building solutions.

Pebsteel celebrates its 31st anniversary, reaffirming its pioneering position in the PEB industry through innovation, quality, and sustainability

Pebsteel’s success is rooted in its ability to combine global standards with local expertise. Its engineering teams are committed to continuous innovation in design, materials, and construction methods, ensuring structures that are faster to build, stronger in performance, and smarter in sustainability.

As Pebsteel enters a new stage of growth, sustainability and innovation stand at the core of its strategic direction. The company invests heavily in advanced technologies, energy-efficient production, and initiatives to reduce carbon emissions. It is also developing integrated structural and energy solutions to help clients achieve green building certifications and meet global environmental, social, and governance standards.

Artificial grass manufacturing plant by Pebsteel, showcasing scale and efficiency in industrial construction

For Pebsteel, sustainability is not a passing trend but a long-term commitment to people, the planet, and future generations. By transforming environmental challenges into opportunities for innovation, Pebsteel reinforces its position as a Vietnam-based global leader driving the green transformation of the construction industry.

Over the past 31 years, Pebsteel has solidified its pioneering position in the PEB industry, not only through its durable structures but also through its strong commitment to people and the environment. As the company embarks on a new chapter, it continues to build on its solid engineering foundation, spirit of innovation, and sustainable development orientation, aiming to create structures that lay the foundation for a greener, more prosperous future.

