Party Congress building momentum for a new era of national growth

Throughout nearly a century of leading the Vietnamese revolution, each Party Congress has marked a significant turning point, shaping the country’s development trajectory in each specific historical period.

Hanoi is resplendent with flags and flowers welcoming the 14th National Party Congress. Photo: Duc Thanh

The 13th Party Congress was implemented under unprecedented circumstances, amid the far-reaching socioeconomic impacts of the 2020 pandemic and mounting non-traditional security challenges.

According to Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh, these were extremely severe tests, particularly for the mettle and intellect of the Party, the state, and the people.

“Yet it was precisely in hardship that the mettle and intellect of the Vietnamese people shone even brighter. Under the sound leadership of the Party, the decisive governance of the government, and the solidarity and joint efforts of the entire population, we overcame challenges, and achieved comprehensive results across many fields,” said the DPM.

Economically, the term of the 13th Congress was marked by strong recovery and growth, with major macroeconomic balances ensured. In 2025, the country’s GDP grew an impressive 8.02 per cent, bringing the average growth rate for the entire period to 6.3 per cent, among the highest in the region.

The size of the economy exceeded $514 billion, ranking 32nd globally, while per capita income surpassed $5,000. Indicators on inflation, state budget revenue, public debt and investment attraction reaffirmed the strong internal capacity of the economy.

These outcomes not only reflected the government’s flexible and effective economic management, but also reaffirmed the soundness of the socialist-oriented market economy model, which has been formed, tested and refined through 40 years of reform.

Building on that foundation, the 14th Party Congress is expected to serve as a milestone opening a new stage of development, with higher requirements for growth quality, governance effectiveness and national development aspirations.

Beyond defining orientations and tasks for the 2026-2030 period, the 14th Congress is set within a broader vision to 2045- the centenary of the founding of the country, when Vietnam strives to become a developed, high-income nation.

According to Politburo member Nguyen Xuan Thang, president of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, for the first time, the Congress’ Political Report will be accompanied by a highly specific action programme, ensuring that Party resolutions are implemented swiftly and translated into practice at an early stage.

“In terms of development mindset, the draft Political Report marks a qualitative leap by synthesising and updating viewpoints, objectives, tasks and strategic decisions issued since late 2024. These are leverage resolutions designed to be put into operation immediately before and after the congress,” Thang said.

According to senior economist Nguyen Duc Kien, the greatest legacy of 40 years of economic reform lies in the mutual trust between the Party and the people.

“The enduring lesson is to firmly grasp reality, remain steadfast in principles, accurately anticipate developments, and respond flexibly," Kien said. "Thanks to this, Vietnam overcame embargoes, normalised international relations, and built a socialist-oriented market economy with an increasingly solid structure. This is precisely the foundation that enables Vietnam to confidently step into a new era of development.”

