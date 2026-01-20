Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

14th National Party Congress: Promoting OV's role in driving sustainable development

January 20, 2026 | 09:31
(0) user say
Positioning overseas Vietnamese as strategic partners and bridges of knowledge, capital, and markets will enable Vietnam to mobilise intellectual power more effectively and accelerate development in the digital and knowledge era.
14th National Party Congress: Promoting OV's role in driving sustainable development
Dr Tran Hai Linh, member of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and Chairman of the Vietnam-Korea Businessmen and Investment Association (VKBIA) (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi – In the new development context, properly recognising and promoting the role of overseas Vietnamese is key to driving innovation and sustainable growth, according to Dr Tran Hai Linh, member of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and Chairman of the Vietnam-Korea Businessmen and Investment Association (VKBIA).

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Linh said that the Party and State have consistently regarded overseas Vietnamese (OV) as an inseparable part of the nation and a vital development resource, as reflected in major policies such as Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW, Directive No. 45-CT/TW, and Conclusion No. 12-KL/TW.

Over the past four decades of Doi moi (renewal), overseas Vietnamese have become a strategic resource, contributing to national development across multiple fields. Economically, remittances have remained high and stable, supporting livelihoods and macroeconomic stability, he said.

Many OV entrepreneurs have bridged international corporations with Vietnam, bringing investment into manufacturing, technology, logistics, e-commerce, tourism, and high-quality services, thereby enhancing competitiveness and economic restructuring, he said.

Vietnamese intellectuals and experts abroad have also made practical contributions to science and technology, innovation, and education, through research cooperation, technology transfer, start-up support, and policy advice, while helping link Vietnam with global knowledge networks.

In addition, overseas Vietnamese play an important role in people-to-people diplomacy and promoting Vietnam’s image as a dynamic, friendly, and responsible country. Their humanitarian, charitable, and social welfare activities further strengthen national unity and reflect their deep bonds with the homeland. These contributions confirm that overseas Vietnamese are not only an inseparable part of the nation but also an important resource for Vietnam’s development in the new stage, Dr Linh stressed.

As the knowledge-based economy and the Fourth Industrial Revolution are reshaping the global development order, the intellectual resources and international networks of the overseas Vietnamese community have become more strategically valuable than ever.

With more than 6 million overseas Vietnamese, including hundreds of thousands of experts working in key fields such as AI, biotechnology, health care, finance, clean energy, and logistics, Vietnam possesses a valuable pool of global talent. Beyond expertise, overseas Vietnamese bring international experience, global mindsets, and strong links with technology centres, research institutes, and multinational corporations worldwide. They also help connect Vietnam with global markets, supply chains, and investment flows, enhancing national competitiveness and integration into global value chains, while contributing to the country’s soft power and international credibility, he added.

Looking ahead, Dr Linh expressed his hope that the 14th National Party Congress will introduce breakthrough policies to facilitate OV contributions in economy, science and technology, education, and culture.

He stressed that overseas Vietnamese should be positioned not as a supplementary resource but as strategic partners in all national development policies.

Overseas Vietnamese should be regarded as one of the country’s strategic resources on par with natural resources, labour, and capital, especially in terms of “brain capital, connectivity capital, and social capital,” he said, adding they should be viewed as partners in knowledge, investment, and people-to-people diplomacy, with clearly defined roles based on their capabilities to maximise effectiveness.

Positioning overseas Vietnamese as strategic partners and bridges of knowledge, capital, and markets will enable Vietnam to mobilise intellectual power more effectively and accelerate development in the digital and knowledge era, he concluded.

By VNA

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
14th National Party Congress Vietnam Dr Tran Hai Linh

Related Contents

14th National Party Congress’s opening: Great aspirations, steady steps

14th National Party Congress’s opening: Great aspirations, steady steps

Opening remarks of 14th National Party Congress

Opening remarks of 14th National Party Congress

Vietnamese youth support 14th Party Congress with nationwide flag raising

Vietnamese youth support 14th Party Congress with nationwide flag raising

14th National Party Congress affirms Party’s leadership role, Vietnam’s right to self-determined development

14th National Party Congress affirms Party’s leadership role, Vietnam’s right to self-determined development

Deputy Foreign Minister meets int’l journalists covering 14th National Party Congress

Deputy Foreign Minister meets int’l journalists covering 14th National Party Congress

Latest News ⁄ Your Consultant

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

CUKTECH Opens Indonesia Online Store in February

CUKTECH Opens Indonesia Online Store in February

SNP Extends CEO Jens Amail's Contract Early

SNP Extends CEO Jens Amail's Contract Early

Dorsett Kai Tak Launches Three Wishes Package

Dorsett Kai Tak Launches Three Wishes Package

HGC Introduces CNX Plus for International Carriers

HGC Introduces CNX Plus for International Carriers

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020