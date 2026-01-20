14th National Party Congress’s opening: Great aspirations, steady steps

Party General Secretary To Lam presents the 13th Party Central Committee's report on the documents submitted to the 14th National Congress (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi – Party General Secretary To Lam, head of the Documents Subcommittee, on behalf of the 13th Party Central Committee, on January 20 presented its report on the documents submitted to the 14th National Congress, highlighting key issues and new points in the draft documents for the congress to consider, discuss and decide upon.

The draft documents include the draft Political Report of the 13th Party Central Committee; the draft Report reviewing a number of theoretical and practical issues related to the socialist-oriented renewal process over the past 40 years in Vietnam; and the draft Report summarising 15 years of implementation of the Party Statutes (2011–2025), together with proposals and orientations for amending and supplementing the Party Statutes.

Notably, the draft Political Report integrates in a coordinated manner three reports - the Political Report, the Socio-economic Report, and the Report reviewing Party building work - into a unified and comprehensive whole, with clear focus and priorities, concise presentation, and content that is easy to understand, remember, and implement.

According to the report, in just one month, nearly five million officials, Party members and people contributed more than 14 million opinions submitted to the Documents Subcommittee. These inputs were carefully reviewed and earnestly incorporated, helping to shape a Political Report that is the crystallisation of the people’s intellect and strength, a harmonious convergence of the Party’s will and the people’s aspirations, truly serving as a “guiding torch” and a “handbook for action” for the entire Party, people and army.

The comprehensive outcomes of the 13th Congress term have continued to reaffirm the Party’s leadership role and reputation. Public confidence in the Party, the State and the regime has been steadily strengthened, creating an important foundation for the country to enter a new stage of development with renewed momentum, determination and aspirations.

Looking back on 40 years of renewal with great achievements of historic significance, including the notable contributions of the 13th Congress term, Vietnam has full grounds to affirm that the Party’s renewal guideline is entirely correct, consistent with the country’s realities and aligned with the development trends of the times. This guideline clearly identifies the people as the centre and the subject of the revolutionary cause; steadfastly upholds the goal of national independence associated with socialism; and consistently builds and perfects three foundational pillars: a socialist-oriented market economy, a socialist rule-of-law state, and socialist democracy.

From the reality of leading the revolution over the four decades of renewal, the report points out five valuable lessons.

First, remaining steadfast in, and creatively applying and developing Marxism–Leninism and Ho Chi Minh’s Thought; persisting with the goal of national independence linked with socialism, the Party’s renewal policy, and the Party’s organisational and operational principles; pursuing development to ensure stability and maintaining stability to secure sustainable development; continuously working to improve the people’s living standards; placing the highest priority on national interests; firmly safeguarding independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, and protecting the Fatherland early and from afar; proactively and actively pursuing intensive and extensive integration into global politics, the international economy and human civilisation, while combining the strength of the nation with that of the times.

Second, firmly upholding and strengthening the Party’s leadership, governing role and combat strength is the decisive factor in all victories. Building and rectifying the Party and the political system, making it pure and strong; ensuring a streamlined, efficient, effective and capable apparatus; resolutely and persistently preventing and combating corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena; and building a contingent of cadres, especially those at the strategic level, with sufficient qualifications, competence and prestige, commensurate with their tasks, as well as grassroots-level cadres who stay close to the people, serve the people and are fully capable of fulfilling their duties. Underscoring the responsibility and exemplary role of cadres and Party members, especially heads of agencies.

Third, thoroughly grasping and fully practising the viewpoint that “the people are the roots,” bringing into full play the People’s role as the subject and their central position. Strengthening, consolidating and harnessing the power of the People and the great national unity bloc. Genuinely trusting, respecting and promoting the People’s right to mastery; and practising the principle that “the people know, the people discuss, the people act, the people inspect, the people supervise, and the people benefit.”

Fourth, closely adhering to reality and making accurate forecasts of the situation; adopting proactive, flexible, timely and appropriate policy responses; exercising decisive, focused and prioritised leadership, direction, administration and implementation; clearly defining roles, responsibilities, authority, timelines, and expected results; conducting rigorous inspections and supervision; improving the quality of institutions; removing bottlenecks, unlocking and effectively utilising all resources for national construction, development, and defence.

Fifth, continuously renewing the mindset, especially strategic mindset; remaining consistent and steadfast in strategy while being flexible and adaptive in tactics; respecting objective rules; and preventing and combating subjectivism, voluntarism, dogmatism, opportunism and conservatism.