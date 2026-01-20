Opening remarks of 14th National Party Congress

Hanoi - On behalf of the Presidium of the 14th National Party Congress, Politburo member and State President Luong Cuong on January 20 morning delivered the opening remarks of the Congress, affirming that the Congress is a major political event of the country and a historic turning point. The following is the full text of the remarks.

Politburo member and State President Luong Cuong delivers the opening remarks of the 14th National Party Congress on January 20, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

OPENING REMARKS OF THE 14TH NATIONAL PARTY CONGRESS

Distinguished members of the Presidium of the Congress!

Distinguished delegates, guests and all members of the Congress!

Today, in Hanoi – the capital city of thousand-year-old culture and heroism, a city for peace, the heart of the nation, the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam solemnly opens. On behalf of the Presidium of the Congress and the 13th Party Central Committee, I warmly welcome 1,586 delegates, representing over 5 million Party members nationwide, to the Congress. You are outstanding Party members, epitomising the intellect, mettle, the strength of solidarity, unity of will and action, determination, and aspirations for rising up in the new era of our entire Party, people, and armed forces.

Our Congress warmly welcomes former leaders of the Party, State, and Vietnam Fatherland Front, veteran revolutionaries, former members of the Party Central Committee from the 4th to the 8th terms, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, intellectuals, artists, religious dignitaries, and representatives of the younger generation who have come to attend the Congress. We also warmly welcome the ambassadors, chargés d'affaires, and heads of representative offices of international organisations in Vietnam who have come to attend the opening session of the Congress.

In this momentous moment, with boundless gratitude, our Congress respectfully commemorates great President Ho Chi Minh - the brilliant leader, the founder, leader, and mentor of our Party, the hero of national liberation, a preeminent man of culture, and an illustrious fighter of the national liberation movement worldwide. Our Congress remembers and expresses profound gratitude to the generations of revolutionary predecessors and to our comrades and compatriots who bravely fought and laid down their lives for the independence, freedom, peace and unification of the Fatherland; and who worked creatively, and contributed their intellect and talent to the national construction and development process and to the safeguarding of the socialist Vietnamese Fatherland.

Comrades, delegates!

The 14th National Party Congress is a momentous event for the country and a historic turning point toward the 100th founding anniversary of the Party (February 3, 1930-2030), concentrating the will, aspirations, and determination of our entire Party, people, and armed forces with the spirit of strategic self-reliance, self-strengthening, and confidence to advance strongly into a new era, for a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised, and happy Vietnam steadily progressing towards socialism.

The Congress respectfully commends the concerted efforts and unity of our entire Party, people, and armed forces in overcoming all difficulties and challenges, especially the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters, and global economic and political fluctuations; quickly stabilising life, recovering and promoting socio-economic development, and successfully achieving the goals and tasks set by the 13th National Party Congress, especially the groundbreaking and revolutionary tasks in 2025. The great, comprehensive, and outstanding achievements in socio-economic, cultural and human development, national defence – security enhancement, promotion of foreign relations and international integration and, especially, the Party and political system building and rectification towards purity and comprehensive strength, and the fight against corruption, wastefulness, and negative phenomena, have created a solid premise, strengthened the People's trust, and further energised our Congress.

The Congress respectfully and warmly welcomes and sincerely appreciates the responsible participation and heartfelt, profound contributions of Party committees and organisations at all levels, former Party and State leaders, all cadres and Party members, socio-political organisations, people's organisations, units of the armed forces, veteran revolutionaries, intellectuals, and a large number of people from all walks of life nationwide, as well as our compatriots abroad, throughout the process of preparing documents for the Congress. These valuable contributions have helped to make the documents submitted to the Congress truly the crystallisation of the Party's wisdom, profoundly reflecting the will, faith, and aspirations of our people in the new phase of national development.

Comrades, delegates!

The 14th National Party Congress takes place against a backdrop of rapid, complex, and unpredictable developments in the world and the region; growing strategic competition among major powers; and increasingly serious non-traditional security challenges, especially climate change and epidemics. The Fourth Industrial Revolution, particularly the explosive development of artificial intelligence, digital technology, quantum technology, and new technologies is bringing about many epochal changes that are profoundly changing all socio-economic aspects. This sets an urgent requirement for the establishment of new growth and development models, improved labour productivity, production quality, and national competitiveness; as well as new requirements in social development management, national defence and security safeguarding, and foreign relations promotion.

After 40 years of implementing the Doi moi (Renewal) policy, our country has achieved tremendous, comprehensive, and historically significant accomplishments, continuously improving the People’s life quality and happiness, and enhancing the country's prestige and stature on the international stage. However, the country still faces many challenges and limitations: Growth remains below its potential and not truly sustainable; labour productivity is not high, the competitiveness of the economy is still limited; the lives of a segment of the population remain difficult; climate change, natural disasters, epidemics, cybersecurity, etc., continue to have complex impacts and bring many risks. In this context, the People nationwide are placing high expectations on the right, strong, groundbreaking, and effective policies of the Party at the 14th National Congress.

The 14th National Party Congress shoulders an enormous historical mission: not only to set goals and directions for the 2026–2030 term, but also to make decisions on strategic issues concerning the future and destiny of our nation in many decades to come, aiming to continue to strongly inspire the aspiration for development, foster national pride and self-resilience, unlock all resources and driving forces for development, bring into play the strength of the People and the great national solidarity combined with the strength of the era, comprehensively and synchronously promote national renewal, construction, and defence, successfully achieving the goal of building a powerful nation standing shoulder to shoulder with the great powers across the five continents as envisioned by President Ho Chi Minh and the aspirations of our entire Vietnamese nation.

The Congress performs the following tasks: Reviewing the implementation of the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress in conjunction with reviewing 40 years of Doi moi, affirming outstanding important achievements, pointing out limitations, weaknesses and their causes, drawing major lessons with long-term theoretical and practical value for national construction, development and defence; discussing and approving the strategic breakthrough directions, objectives, and key tasks for the 2026–2030 period, with a vision to 2045, with emphasis on revolutionary and breakthrough solutions for achieving the goal of fast and sustainable national development and firm protection of the Fatherland in the new context; conducting a thorough and comprehensive review of the rectification and building of a clean and comprehensively strong Party and political system; and electing the 14th Party Central Committee whose members must be truly exemplary comrades in terms of revolutionary ethics, intellect, mettle, and leadership capacity, capable of organising the successful implementation of the heavy tasks entrusted by the Party, the State, and the People in the new term.

Comrades, delegates!

The 14th National Party Congress marks the beginning of a new era of national development, with the motto "Solidarity - Democracy - Discipline - Breakthrough - Development", demonstrating the unwavering resolve, determination, and the spirit of great national solidarity for the goal of building a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, affluent, civilised, and happy Vietnam steadily advancing towards socialism.

I propose that all delegates demonstrate a high sense of responsibility, intellect, and dedication, uphold the spirit of solidarity and democracy, and engage in in-depth discussions, making significant contributions to the success of the Congress.

With profound faith in the mettle and wisdom of the Party, in the strength of the People and the great national unity bloc, and in the aspiration for a rich, strong, prosperous, civilised and happy nation, I respectfully declare the opening of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

I wish all delegates and distinguished guests good health and happiness!

May the Congress be a great success!