Ogilvy APAC study: 93% of consumers quietly disengage when brand believability slips

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 July 2026 - Ogilvy today released its first APAC 2026 Believability Index: The Power of Proof - a comprehensive study examining how consumers across Asia-Pacific determine what and who they believe in an increasingly complex information environment. Conducted in partnership with YouGov, the research surveyed 7,176 respondents across the markets of Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong SAR, and Mainland China.

The report reveals that organizations are dangerously overlooking a reputational blind spot that directly impacts revenue. A staggering 93% of APAC consumers quietly disengage when believability in a brand or organization is lost, with almost half (48%) stopping their purchases entirely. In response to the findings, Ogilvy has concurrently launched its new Believability Agent, a predictive AI diagnostic tool designed to help C-Suite leaders identify and close these commercial gaps.

Richard Brett, President of Ogilvy PR APAC, said: "As AI slop and synthetic content reshape the communications landscape, believability has evolved from a PR challenge into a commercial imperative. Traditional reputation metrics no longer tell the full story because the greatest risks are now invisible. The true cost of lost belief is measured in lost revenue, rather than negative headlines. The organizations that succeed in 2026 will be those that recognize operational action matters more than a traditional holding statement."

Key Findings from the Ogilvy APAC 2026 Believability Index show:

The biggest reputation threat is silent disengagement

Consumers are far more likely to walk away quietly than publicly criticize an organization. The research found that 93% of consumers who lose belief in an organization disengage silently, while 55% who disengage publicly, including just 10% who would post about a negative experience on social media.

Consumers are far more likely to walk away quietly than publicly criticize an organization. The research found that 93% of consumers who lose belief in an organization disengage silently, while 55% who disengage publicly, including just 10% who would post about a negative experience on social media. Competence before purpose

Across the region, 42% of consumers stopped engaging with an organization over the past year because a product or service failed to deliver on its core promise, compared to 29% who disengaged due to poor business ethics. The findings reinforce that operational competence remains the foundation of credibility.

Across the region, 42% of consumers stopped engaging with an organization over the past year because a product or service failed to deliver on its core promise, compared to 29% who disengaged due to poor business ethics. The findings reinforce that operational competence remains the foundation of credibility. Believability is built differently across APAC markets

Consumers evaluate credibility differently across the region. Markets like Singapore and Malaysia place greater confidence in institutional authority and official sources, while markets like Australia and the Philippines rely heavily on peer-to-peer "lived experience". The findings highlight the danger of a one-size-fits-all regional communications strategy.

Consumers evaluate credibility differently across the region. Markets like Singapore and Malaysia place greater confidence in institutional authority and official sources, while markets like Australia and the Philippines rely heavily on peer-to-peer "lived experience". The findings highlight the danger of a one-size-fits-all regional communications strategy. Actions restore belief more effectively than apologies

While 85% of consumers say lost belief can be regained, they increasingly expect meaningful operational correction before a corporate apology. More than half (57%) said actively fixing a problem is the most important step toward rebuilding belief.

To help leaders navigate this shift and operationalize these findings, Ogilvy PR has launched the Believability Diagnostic Tool, powered by enterprise-grade AI agent built and housed in WPP Open. Utilizing multi-agent architecture that pairs Ogilvy's proprietary seven-year Believability dataset with a behavioral science cognitive engine, the tool analyses a brand's "Say-Do Gap" - the distance between its marketing promises and actual operational reality. By triangulating corporate messaging against verified customer and employee sentiment, the tool calculates a brand's "Believability Elasticity," allowing leaders to predict and prevent silent customer churn before it impacts the bottom line.

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