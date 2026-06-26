Ogilvy launches Live-Fluence League in Singapore to advance creator commerce model

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 June 2026 - Ogilvy, in partnership with TikTok Shop, today launched the Live-Fluence League, a first-of-its-kind live commerce competition in Singapore which brought together eight of leading social sellers to compete in real time, driving measurable sales for featured brands through a live, trackable leaderboard. The atmosphere was electric and the energy unrivalled. Singapore became the first market across the Ogilvy Asia Pacific network to introduce the League this evening.

8 live sellers competed in Ogilvy's Live-Fluence League (Top Row, left to right) @summerscent, @paperyiran, @roy.kai, @27.fenn, (Bottom row, left to right) @shermainevip, @veraciayong, @sereneloy.1004, @winzzles

[1] TikTok White Paper 2026"The Art and Science of Authenticity,", https://newsroom.tiktok.com/us12-trillion-by-2030-tiktoks-art-and-science-of-authenticity-study-on-creator-driven-growth-in-apac?lang=en-SG and Marketing Interactive 2025, https://www.marketing-interactive.com/apac-creator-economy-tipped-to-hit-trillion-by-2030



[2] TikTok White Paper 2026"The Art and Science of Authenticity,", https://newsroom.tiktok.com/us12-trillion-by-2030-tiktoks-art-and-science-of-authenticity-study-on-creator-driven-growth-in-apac?lang=en-SG and Marketing Interactive 2025, https://www.marketing-interactive.com/apac-creator-economy-tipped-to-hit-trillion-by-2030



[3] McKinsey Report, 2021

More than a competition, the Live-Fluence League marked a milestone moment for Singapore's rapidly evolving creator economy. For the first time, brands, marketers, media and creators witnessed the power of live commerce unfold in real time, with TikTok Shop experts providing live commentary and analysis of the strategies, techniques and commercial decisions that drive successful social selling."By bringing together creators, brands and platforms, Ogilvy's Live-Fluence League demonstrated how creator commerce can serve as both a growth engine for businesses and a career opportunity for the next generation of entrepreneurs. This is part of Ogilvy's long-term commitment of spearheading and advocating for a more sustainable and dynamic creator economy - one that equips creators with the opportunities, education and industry connections needed to thrive," said James Baldwin, Head of Influence, Ogilvy Asia Pacific.Unlike traditional industry events that discuss commerce in theory, guests experienced it first-hand, watching creators transform content into actual sales and influence with clear returns on investments for businesses.This is especially relevant at a time where many are seeking alternative streams of income amid concerns about employmentOgilvy is actively working hand-in-hand with brands to unlock new growth channels within the rapidly growing creator commerce economy, to turn everyday influence into a powerful driver of sales, strategic investment and measurable revenue.Shirley Tay, Chief Executive Officer, Ogilvy Group Singapore shared, "As the commerce landscape rapidly evolves, we are focused on partnering with brands to unlock new, scalable avenues for growth through the creator-led economy. This isn't just about content; it is about conversion. By integrating social, live-stream, and affiliate commerce directly into the brand ecosystem, we turn engagement into measurable revenue, building a frictionless commerce presence for our clients that meets consumers exactly where they are. As industry leaders, Ogilvy Singapore is proud to be pioneering this tech-enabled, creator-driven frontier for our clients because, as David Ogilvy famously said, 'We sell, or else'".Ogilvy's Creator Commerce proposition is built around a simple principle: Sales Overnight. Brand Over Time.Of course, creator commerce presents enormous commercial potential, but rather than taking a short-term, tactical approach with creators done on ad hoc basis, Ogilvy believes sustainable success requires a strategic approach. This takes into consideration brand alignment, creator fit and the long-term equity being built—or eroded—with every engagement.The sales overnight, brand over time approach combines the immediate revenue-driving potential of creator commerce with brand-building strategies that ensure creators, content and commerce work cohesively alongside wider marketing communication efforts.By 2030, the ecosystem is projected to contribute US$1.2 trillion to Asia Pacific's (APAC) economy, fuelled by a staggering 1,267% year-on-year increase in monetised creators across the region.[1] At the same time, retail is experiencing a growing authenticity crisis. Three in four APAC consumers now actively skip overly polished advertising, while 90% say they rely on authentic creator-led content before making a purchase decision.[2]These shifts are fundamentally reshaping how consumers discover, evaluate and buy products. Social commerce is no longer an emerging trend—it is now one of the fastest-growing retail channels globally, contributing an estimated US$1.6 trillion to the US$5 trillion e-commerce industry.[3]Yet despite the explosive growth of TikTok Shop and other social commerce platforms across the region, many brands remain on the sidelines and are not yet tapping into the strength of creator commerce to grow their business. As competition intensifies, the opportunity for brand early movers is becoming increasingly limited.The Live-Fluence League was designed to spotlight a significant transformation taking place within the creator economy: creators are no longer simply content producers, they are becoming entrepreneurs, retailers, and business owners.The competition showcased the sophisticated skill set required to succeed in this new economy—from persuasive storytelling and audience engagement to salesmanship, product positioning, data analysis and commercial strategy.Beyond the competition itself, the event served as a platform for thought leadership and industry learning. Guests heard from platform leaders, commerce experts and successful creators on the future of social selling, changing consumer behaviour and the evolving role of creators in the digital economy. They were also given direct access to participating livestream sellers, providing a rare behind-the-scenes look at the individuals redefining modern retail through creator-led commerce.In a marketplace where anyone can sell, the brands that will win are the ones that sell with purpose.

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