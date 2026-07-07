61% of Hong Kong consumers have abandoned brands they stopped trusting, Ogilvy finds

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 July 2026 - Hong Kong consumers have very low tolerance for brands and organisations that are deemed not believable, responding with rapid and decisive backlash when corporate promises trigger doubt. According to a new study on "The Believability Economy" by Ogilvy and YouGov, local residents quickly escalate from questioning claims to complaining on social media, switching to competitors, and fully disengaging. Part of a seven-market Asia Pacific initiative, the Hong Kong SAR edition of Ogilvy's "Believability Index: The Power of Proof" reveals how critical proof has become to maintaining brand survival.

Believability Index HK Infographics

Telling friends, family or colleagues not to support the brand or organisation (30%)

Reporting or flagging organisational content as misleading (17%)

Leaving a negative review or public comment (15%)

Actively and publicly avoid their content (14%)

Contacting them directly to express concerns (12%)

Posting personal experiences directly on social media (10%)

Products and services didn't deliver what was promised (34%)

The brand or organisation handled an issue or mistake poorly (29%)

Poor business ethics (27%)

A source they already find credible (43%) Information that aligns with their own knowledge or experience (34%) Official or institutional sources (30%)

When believability falters, consumer action is almost universal. Of the 1,032 Hong Kong residents aged 18 and over surveyed between late April and early May 2026, 94% stated that they take punitive action once they harbour doubts about a brand or organisation, leaving only 6% with their behaviours unchanged. The local backlash is only slightly below the APAC average of 96%.This belief-triggered disengagement also inflicts immediate financial consequences: 61% of Hong Kong respondents (70% in APAC) have stopped engaging with or purchasing from a brand or organisation over the past 12 months due to a lack of belief in its claims.More importantly, silent forms of disengagement dominate the Hong Kong market. Nine in 10 Hongkongers (89%) opt for "silent disengagement", walking away without saying a word. This quiet exit also carries a severe commercial penalty: it includes 46% who stop purchasing altogether and 32% who migrate to a competitor.Vocal punishment is common. Over half (58%) of the respondents say they would take public or semi‑public action, such as:When consumers abandon a brand or organisation due to a breakdown of belief, the top reasons that prompted them to stop engaging or stop purchasing in the past 12 months tie directly to operational execution:Communication missteps also erode foundational belief. A quarter of consumers (25%) state that exaggerated or misleading communications have prompted them to disengage, and 24% disengage when a brand or organisation is unresponsive to issues they raise. In contrast, influencers and spokespeople play a smaller role in believability-driven disengagement — only 15% of respondents report that they would stop engaging with a brand or organisation because a spokesperson or influencer loses credibility.In Hong Kong, believability is driven far more by the credibility of the source than by the creative style of the content, and people rely primarily on their own judgement or official sources, rather than influencers or highly-polished content. Three quarters (76%) of Hong Kong residents rely on credibility-related influences (such as credible sources and multiple sources), 62% rely on personal perception (whether information aligns with existing knowledge), 59% turn to reviews, and 43% turn to peer validation.Across all ages, the top drivers of belief are consistently rooted in familiarity and prior experience:Conversely, the signals that dominate digital and social media culture — polished and professionally produced content (8%), the amount of people engaging with or sharing the information (16%), and "authentic" creator content (12%) — sit at the bottom of the list as factors that influence whether they believe new information about a brand or organisation.The Ogilvy Believability Index 2026 finds that mainstream media and official brand channels remain the most influential sources of increased belief in Hong Kong. Almost two-thirds (58%) of Hong Kong residents say information from mainstream media increases their belief in brands and organisations that matter to them, and half (50%) say official brand channels improve belief. Both sources were greeted with relatively minimal scepticism (7% and 8% respectively).Influencer content and private messaging apps tell a more complex story. The study shows that 30% of Hong Kong consumers say information from social media influencers and KOLs increase their belief, but 26% express heightened scepticism. Private group chats such as WhatsApp show the same near‑equal split: 30% say these channels strengthen their belief, while 26% say they make them more doubtful. In these environments, brands and organisations aren't generating belief alone — they're generating belief and doubt in almost equal measure.The importance of mainstream media echoes the latest findings instudy released on June 24, 2026. The SCMP study shows news media commands the highest attention of any channel in Hong Kong, significantly outperforming other channels (such as social media) in terms of audience focus and staying power. Sixty-one percent (61%) say news reports stay with them long after reading, and 16% use the information to make important decisions. For believability, this shows that news environments don't just attract attention; they generate intentional, lasting and active engagement in the content.When believability breaks, it spreads. A third (31% local; 36% in APAC) of consumers admit that when their belief in a brand or organisation is lost, they become more wary or suspicious, with 38% of Hong Kong consumers (29% in APAC) reporting that they will subsequently minimise their use of similar products or services from other brands and organisations.On the bright side, 82% of Hong Kong residents (85% in APAC) say belief can be restored. Only 14% of Hong Kong residents (11% in APAC) say that once belief in a source is lost — whether an organisation, media outlet, or public figure — it can never be regained.When it comes to restoring belief, Hong Kong consumers respond most positively to concrete action. Half (50%) say an organisation must "actively fix the issue" before they will believe them again – a requirement that ranks well above a "public acknowledgement" (40%). Furthermore, another 40% believe it is important to "demonstrate consistent accuracy."For Hongkongers, these concrete actions carry far more weight than shifts in communication style alone. Only 29% of respondents feel that being "more transparent or further evidence-based" in their communication helps restore belief, while only 13% say "endorsements from respected individuals" helps restore belief. In other words, accountability and follow‑through are the real drivers of believability.

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