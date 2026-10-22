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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon opens Enterprise Cup for businesses

October 22, 2026 | 12:11
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Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam has organised a technical briefing session for the Enterprise Cup, a dedicated category for the business community being organised for the first time within the 2026 Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon Heritage Race.
Enterprise Cup 2026 fosters business connectivity through sport
Technical briefing session for the Enterprise Cup on October 21. Photo: DHA Vietnam

The session took place on October 21, marking the final preparation phase ahead of race day on November 8 and reaffirming the appeal of a model that combines sport, teamwork, and business networking through an international experience.

Introduced during the launch of the 2026 version of Standard Chartered-sponsored Heritage Race in July, the Enterprise Cup was designed as a platform for businesses seeking to promote healthy lifestyles, strengthen internal engagement, and foster a shared spirit of striving towards ambitious goals through sport.

Each company may register up to two teams, with five members per team competing in the 10km race on 8 November. Participants will start alongside other runners in the 10km category, with team rankings determined by the aggregate finishing times of all five team members.

A distinctive feature of the Enterprise Cup is the international connection opportunity for participating businesses. The winning team will receive a four-day, three-night trip to Shanghai to take part in the Standard Chartered Shanghai 10KM Run, one of the races within the global Standard Chartered Marathon series. The Standard Chartered Marathon series features events across multiple cities and regions worldwide, offering runners a unique cross-border experience.

Through the Enterprise Cup, Vietnamese companies compete in a test of endurance and speed while also having the opportunity to become part of the global running community, experience world-class races, and expand their networks beyond national borders.

Speaking at the technical briefing session, Trinh Nhu Quynh, head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Standard Chartered Vietnam, said, “The Enterprise Cup aims to build meaningful connections that create opportunities for sustainable growth. We would like to provide the Vietnamese business community with a platform that promotes teamwork and active lifestyles and connects participants with the global running community through Standard Chartered’s worldwide race ecosystem.”

Enterprise Cup 2026 fosters business connectivity through sport
Hanoi Marathon – Heritage Race. Photo: DHA Vietnam

Organised annually since 2018 by DHA Vietnam, the Hanoi Marathon – Heritage Race is the official marathon of Hanoi. The race is recognised by the Vietnam Athletics Federation and is a member of the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS).

The event features an AIMS-certified course that takes runners through many of Hanoi's iconic heritage landmarks and cultural attractions, including Hoan Kiem Lake, West Lake, the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, and the city's historic Old Quarter.

The Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon – Heritage Race 2026, part of a globally recognised series, features four adult race distances, Full Marathon (~42.2km), Half Marathon (~21.1km), 10km, and 5km, alongside the Kid Dash (2.1km) designed specifically for children.

Standard Chartered sets out latest growth plan Standard Chartered sets out latest growth plan

On May 19, Standard Chartered announced plans to invest ahead of long-term trends to maintain strong growth, boost productivity, further improve the quality of earnings, and maximise its competitive advantages.
Standard Chartered assess Vietnam's performance in first six months of 2026 Standard Chartered assess Vietnam's performance in first six months of 2026

Vietnam's GDP growth is estimated at 6.5 per cent in the first half of the year, with the economy entering a phase of normalisation amid global challenges, according to a Standard Chartered report.
Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon - Heritage Race 2026 launches Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon - Heritage Race 2026 launches

The launch ceremony of the Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon – Heritage Race 2026 was held in Hanoi on July 22, marking the start of the journey towards this year's event.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
standard chartered Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon DHA Vietnam

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