Halong Bay Heritage Marathon 2025. Photo: DHA

This year's edition expects approximately 18,000 participants across four distances: the full marathon (42.2km), half-marathon (21.1km), 10km, and 5km. A record 4,000 international runners from 70 countries and territories are expected to take part, alongside a significant increase in registrations for the full and half-marathon distances.

The 2026 event retains its status as Vietnam's first and only road race to hold a World Athletics Label. The international recognition reflects its efforts to meet professional standards and strengthen its standing among major regional running events.

Nguyen Tri, general director of DHA Vietnam, the race's owner and organiser, said the event had sought to develop both its competitive standards and Halong's appeal to professional runners from Vietnam and abroad.

“Over more than a decade, we have focused not only on improving the race's professional standards but also on making Halong a leading destination for professional runners from Vietnam and around the world. We hope every participant will leave with memorable race experiences and lasting impressions of the city's landscapes, people, and heritage,” he said.

The course will start and finish at the Quang Ninh Provincial Planning, Fair and Exhibition Centre on Tran Quoc Nghien Street, taking runners along routes overlooking Halong Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The course was previously featured by Runner's World UK among the world's 50 most beautiful running routes.

One of the main attractions this year will be the participation of an international elite field, particularly runners from Kenya, a country renowned for its long-distance running tradition.

Kennedy Kiprop Chelimo, who set the Halong course record of 2:13:57 in 2025, will return to defend his title. He will face competition from fellow Kenyan runners, including Henry Ndiwa Juma, winner of the 2024 Xiamen East Half Marathon and a top-three finisher at the 2025 Moscow Half Marathon, with a personal best of 1:01:20. Juma will compete in the full marathon, targeting a time between 2:09 and 2:12.

Evans Kipruto, a former member of Kenya's national junior team who finished third at the Eldoret Marathon in 2:13:16, will also be among the contenders.

In the women's race, Naomi Jepkogei Maiyo will return after finishing runner-up in Halong in 2025. She holds a marathon personal best of 2:30:09, set in Siena, Italy. Other Kenyan contenders include Maureen Jerop Kiptoo and Moreen Chepchumba, whose marathon personal bests range from 2:29 to 2:32. Chepchumba recently won the 2026 Timboroa Half Marathon in 1:11:23.

Their participation is expected to raise the competitive standard and give Vietnamese runners opportunities to compete alongside experienced international athletes.

Photo: DHA

The 2026 edition also sees Li-Ning join as diamond partner and official exclusive apparel partner. The sportswear brand is providing apparel for runners, pacers, referees, medical personnel, and volunteers.

The official race shirt incorporates lightweight fabric and moisture-management technologies designed to improve breathability, reduce friction, and support comfort over long distances. The partnership also reflects a broader effort to connect the event with the growing running community in Vietnam.

Linh Le Duy, representing Li-Ning, said, “Through our partnership with the race, we hope to contribute not only apparel for runners and the event's operational teams, but also to the development of an increasingly professional event that connects domestic and international running communities and supports the growth of running in Vietnam.”

Beyond the sporting competition, the marathon is part of Quang Ninh's cultural, sports, and tourism activities, taking place ahead of Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day on November 23. The route offers participants and visitors an opportunity to experience Halong's natural landscape, while the event is expected to bring additional visitors to local accommodation, restaurants, and tourism services.

The event also aims to encourage regular physical activity by offering four distances suitable for runners with different levels of experience and fitness. Its broader appeal extends beyond elite competition to recreational runners and those seeking to establish healthier lifestyles.

Preparations for the race are nearing completion, including course arrangements and safety measures. Bach Mai Hospital will serve as the event's medical partner, deploying a medical team of 160 doctors, nurses, emergency specialists, and medical students, supported by seven dedicated ambulances. The team will include 80 doctors and nurses specialising in emergency care.

Alongside the races, an exhibition and bib collection area will operate from November 20 to 22, featuring brands from the sports, healthcare, and beauty sectors, as well as activities for runners, families, and visitors.

The organisers have announced a cash prize of VND100 million ($4,000) for the overall full marathon champion. An additional VND50 million ($2,000) will be awarded to the male and female runners who break the event's 42km course records.

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