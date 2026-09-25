Can Tho Heritage Marathon to carry wildlife conservation message

Photo: DHA Vietnam

Signed on September 23, the project's first phase will take place at the Can Tho Heritage Marathon on December 19-20 at Song Hau Park, with official Race Day on December 20.

Through this partnership, both organisations aim to leverage the unifying power of sports to bring nature conservation closer to the public. The initiative creates opportunities for runners and spectators to learn about Vietnam's rich biodiversity and discover actionable ways to contribute to conservation efforts.

Conservation is not limited to protected reserves, research labs, or specialised projects. To create lasting change, building public awareness is essential to inspiring direct and indirect conservation actions in daily life. Distance running uniquely connects diverse social groups – from elite athletes and recreational runners to families, youth, and the corporate sector. A single message delivered through a major marathon can quickly reach hundreds of thousands of people.

Recognising this potential, Duc Huong Anh Co., Ltd (DHA Vietnam) and Vietnam Wildlife Conservation Foundation (Conservation Vietnam) aim to use the Can Tho Heritage Marathon – an event expecting over 10,000 runners – to raise awareness for wildlife protection, foster a deeper connection with nature, and rally public support for conservation.

Under the agreement, Conservation Vietnam will provide the organising committee with technical expertise regarding wild species targeted in the Foundation's conservation programmes and collaborate on nature conservation media campaigns.

DHA Vietnam, as the organiser of the Can Tho Heritage Marathon under the banner 'Run for Wildlife,' will embed conservation messaging across the entire runner experience for the 2026 season. A key highlight of the partnership is the naming of the 5K distance: '5 km Conservation Vietnam.'

Designed to be accessible to a wide audience – from beginners to families and young runners – the '5 km Conservation Vietnam' category is envisioned as more than just a race route. It serves as a platform connecting participants with stories of Vietnam's fauna and flora. Through dedicated communications, both organisations hope runners will gain a more profound understanding of the threats facing endangered species and recognise the vital role communities play in preserving biodiversity.

Beyond public awareness, the partnership focuses on mobilising support from businesses, partners, and the community. Under the MoU, both parties will jointly connect and coordinate resources to support project implementation while offering the business community meaningful opportunities to align with environmental conservation.

The MoU signing marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration between DHA Vietnam and Conservation Vietnam, bridging community sports with nature conservation objectives. Both parties expect the 'Run for Wildlife Vietnam' initiative to broaden the reach of conservation messaging while encouraging every individual to recognise their personal role in protecting nature.

Nguyen Tri, general director of DHA Vietnam, said, "A marathon is about much more than kilometres or personal records. A race can serve as a platform where thousands of people gather to share positive community values – cultural heritage, human connection, environmental protection, and wildlife conservation. Through our partnership with Conservation Vietnam, we hope the Can Tho Heritage Marathon creates a meaningful link between sports, people, and nature."

Ha Thang Long, vice chairman and executive director of Conservation Vietnam, added, "Nature conservation creates a far greater impact when people see themselves as part of the story. Sports have an extraordinary power to bring people together. With around 10,000 runners – including those taking part in the '5 km Conservation Vietnam' category – participating in the Can Tho Heritage Marathon, we hope every step is a stride towards better health and an opportunity for individuals and enterprises to understand, care, and act for Vietnam's natural world."

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