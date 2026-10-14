Global Gate Halong ESG++ Marathon sets record for wearing 'Run for Net Zero' shirts

Photo: DHA Vietnam

The record was granted by the Vietnam Records Organisation to Duc Huong Anh Co., Ltd. (DHA Vietnam), the organiser, and the Quang Ninh branch of Vinhomes JSC, the accompanying partner.

The marathon took place at Vinhomes Global Gate Halong in Quang Ninh City, attracting 15,000 athletes competing over three distances of 21km, 10km and 3km. Thousands of athletes in turquoise-coloured shirts making their way through the course of “Run Through the Wonder” serves as a powerful testament to the sports spirit with environmental protection responsibility. By setting the Vietnam Record, the marathon spreads the message of joining hands with the government to achieve the net-zero 2050 goal.

The success of the inaugural marathon affirms DHA Vietnam’s professional event management capabilities and Vingroup’s comprehensive infrastructure. The event also positions Quang Ninh as a premier destination for world-class sports and cultural events.

Dao Ngoc Huy, head of the Vinhomes Global Gate Halong Management Board, said, "The participation of 15,000 athletes in the inaugural Marathon served as a practical test of the operational capabilities for large-scale events at the Vinhomes Global Gate Halong mega-urban area.

"To accommodate such large participants, Vinhomes collaborated with the organiser to ensure comprehensive preparations, ranging from traffic infrastructure, routing, and parking to logistics, sanitation, and safety measures along the entire course, thereby guaranteeing a clear race route and optimal conditions for the athletes.

"This race also lays the groundwork for Vinhomes Global Gate Halong to progressively enhance its capacity to host large-scale sports, cultural, and entertainment events, aiming to become a vibrant destination that attracts both domestic and international visitors and communities in the future."

Photo: DHA Vietnam

At dawn on October 11, thousands of runners set off along the standard-certified routes of the massive 6,200-hectare Vinhomes Global Gate Halong metropolis.

Starting on Thien Duong Avenue, the route takes runners along the 60-metre-wide Apollo Avenue and internal roads bordering Heritage Bay, offering fresh air and sweeping natural scenery.

Beyond testing their physical limits, runners will share the experience with a like-minded community. Under the theme “Run for Net Zero”, the inaugural marathon aims to encourage healthy living and environmental responsibility.

Like marathon running, the green transition demands endurance, determination, and sustained effort. This is the philosophy guiding the development of Vinhomes Global Gate Halong.

Spanning more than 6,200 ha alongside the iconic Halong Bay, the mega-urban complex is being developed under an ESG++ model, with the aim of meeting international standards for sustainable urban living and community development. Extensive green spaces are complemented by facilities for sports, cultural events, entertainment, and community activities.

Participants in the Global Gate Halong ESG++ Marathon 2026 will be among the first to experience the development. Designed around the theme “Run Amidst World Wonders,” the route follows bayside avenues through the open coastal landscape.

The 21km half-marathon took place entirely within the complex, with the route envisioned as a future destination for domestic and international runners seeking personal bests and competitive records.

Following the races, the awards ceremony took place that same morning. The organiser presented championship trophies and medals featuring the iconic Hon Trong Mai emblem to outstanding individuals and teams, bringing a day filled with emotion to a memorable close.

Within the event framework, the organisers and participating athletes also planted 2,026 trees in the “ESG Garden. This is a practical initiative to honour the pioneering runners who champion a green and healthy lifestyle, while also joining hands to build a sustainable ESG urban area that meets international standards. Every tree planted today conveys a message of environmental responsibility and a commitment to a sustainable future.

Final results:

21km distance: Women's First Place belongs to Pham Thi Hong Le (1:22:41); Men's First Place is Huynh Anh Khoi (1:11:55).

10km distance: Women's First Place belongs to Hoang Huong Thuy (41:25); Men's First Place belongs to Bui Tuan Tu (33:13).

3km distance: Women's First Place belongs to Le Thi Lan (12:23); Men's First Place is Nguyen Duy Dat (10:01).

Vinhomes outlines 6,200-hectare Ha Long Bay masterplan Vinhomes outlined the master plan for Vinhomes Global Gate Ha Long, an integrated urban development spanning approximately 6,200 hectares beside the UNESCO-listed Ha Long Bay.

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