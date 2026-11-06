Standard Chartered Hanoi Heritage Marathon 2026 ready for race day

Launching ceremony of Standard Chartered Hanoi Heritage Marathon 2026. Photo: DHA

Opening at 10am on November 6, the Race Expo brings together nearly 50 brands in the sports and health sectors, offering a range of experiences for runners and visitors. The programme will continue with the 2.1km Kid Dash at 3pm on November 7 at Thong Nhat Park.

The main race on November 8 will feature four distances for adults: the full marathon, half-marathon, 10km and 5km, alongside activities designed to engage participants of different ages and fitness levels.

Nguyen Thuy Hanh, CEO of Standard Chartered Vietnam, said the event was part of the bank's global marathon series, combining sporting spirit with Hanoi's distinctive culture, tourism and heritage.

“As the Title Sponsor, we are proud to support the race, reflecting our long-term commitment to Vietnam and our dedication to creating positive social impact throughout our more than 122 years in the country,” she said.

This year's event introduces the Enterprise Cup, a new category designed to encourage corporate teams to compete, boost workplace fitness and strengthen connections among businesses.

Beyond testing endurance, speed and teamwork, the category offers companies opportunities to enhance brand visibility, expand networks and build international business connections. The winning team will also have the opportunity to participate in the Standard Chartered Shanghai 10KM Run in China.

Hanh highlighted the participation of nearly 50 brands in this year's expo, welcoming both long-standing partners and new participants. She also noted that the event's business engagement activities extended beyond the expo.

Through The Leaders Run, a category dedicated to business leaders, all proceeds from bib sales will be channelled into community initiatives.

“More than a test of endurance, speed and teamwork, the Enterprise Cup offers businesses an opportunity to experience an international-standard race, build brand visibility, expand their networks, and create new opportunities for business and international connections,” she said.

Runner getting race kit. Photo: DHA

Community engagement and environmental responsibility remain key themes of the 2026 edition. The “Give Old Shoes, Share New Joy” programme will return, inviting participants and the wider community to donate used footwear. Over the three-day event, the Organising Committee will collect and clean suitable shoes before distributing them to children and people in disadvantaged communities.

The race will also continue encouraging the message of a “Smoke-free Run,” in collaboration with the Health Prevention Fund under the Ministry of Health, to raise awareness of health protection and encourage a smoke-free sporting environment.

In another step towards more sustainable event management, the 2026 race apparel is made from recycled polyester, helping reduce reliance on virgin plastic materials and encourage more environmentally responsible choices.

Hanh expressed her appreciation to government authorities, partners, clients and corporate leaders for supporting the event and its various activities, including the Expo, The Leaders Run and Enterprise Cup.

“Support from government authorities and our valued partners is essential to extending the impact of these initiatives,” she said.

Photo: DHA

As the 10th race in the global Standard Chartered Marathon series, the Standard Chartered Hanoi Heritage Marathon is also part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors Age Group Ranking System. Runners' results are recognised for qualification purposes for prestigious international marathon events, including those in Boston, Tokyo, London, Berlin, Chicago, New York City and Sydney.

The race route will take participants past some of Hanoi's most iconic landmarks and heritage sites, including Hoan Kiem Lake, West Lake, the Temple of Literature, the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and the Old Quarter. The course offers runners an opportunity to combine sporting challenges with an exploration of the capital's cultural and historical identity.

The 2026 edition is expected to attract both professional and amateur runners from Vietnam and overseas. Among the notable Vietnamese athletes taking part are Hoang Nguyen Thanh, Doan Oanh and Dang Anh Quyet, alongside international athletes associated with Anta Vietnam, adding to the competitive quality of the event.

With five race categories catering to different age groups and fitness levels, the event also seeks to encourage regular physical exercise and a more active lifestyle. It supports the broader call for every citizen to choose at least one suitable sport and practise it regularly, with running offering an accessible option for people of different backgrounds.

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