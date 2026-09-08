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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Standard Chartered remains committed to Hanoi Marathon Heritage Race

September 08, 2026 | 13:10
(0) user say
Amid the rapid rise of many new sports, the Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon Heritage Race returns for another year. Trinh Nhu Quynh, head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing at Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam, spoke to VIR's Nhue Man about the bank's long-standing commitment to the event and what runners can expect from the 2026 edition.

Given the rise of new sports like pickleball, what keeps Standard Chartered committed to the Hanoi Marathon Heritage Race?

Standard Chartered remains committed to Hanoi Marathon Heritage Race
Photo: SC Vietnam

The wave in pickleball, or any other sport, is a very positive sign that people are becoming increasingly attentive to their health. However, at a deeper level, we do not see running as a short-lived trend that can easily be eclipsed by other sports.

Over the years, running in Vietnam has evolved from a phenomenon into a way of life, which is a regular habit embraced by millions. It is also highly inclusive and community-oriented: all you need is a pair of shoes to get started, regardless of age, gender, or social status.

The Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon Heritage Race is part of the globally renowned Standard Chartered Marathon series, which has been held in more than 10 markets where we operate. When we brought the race to Vietnam, our objective was never to follow a short-term trend. We wanted to build an international-standard sporting platform that promotes the spirit of pushing beyond limits, perseverance, and the values of diversity and inclusion. Therefore, no matter how many new sports emerge, our commitment to running will remain consistent and enduring.

What are the biggest challenges in organising a major race in Hanoi, especially as the city undergoes urban infrastructure changes?

Organising an international-standard marathon for tens of thousands of runners in the heart of a historic capital such as Hanoi is never a simple undertaking.

The greatest challenge is balancing the runners’ race experience with the daily lives of residents. Hanoi has high traffic density and many narrow streets. At the same time, the city is upgrading infrastructure, redesigning traffic flows and overhauling key roads. These developments directly affect the design and finalisation of the race route.

A World Athletics-certified course requires accuracy down to the metre. If a road is unexpectedly scheduled for construction or subject to traffic-flow changes close to race day, the Organising Committee must immediately recalculate the entire plan, from route measurement to the placement of hydration and medical stations and traffic-control arrangements. In addition, securing permits and ensuring absolute safety and security for tens of thousands of people on open roads require a substantial investment of both time and manpower.

Standard Chartered remains committed to Hanoi Marathon Heritage Race
The Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon Heritage Race 2026 launch ceremony. Photo: SC Vietnam

How has the Organising Committee overcome these challenges, and what new features will the 2026 race offer participants?

To address infrastructure challenges, the only solution is to be proactive and maintain close coordination. We work continuously with the relevant authorities, ministries and agencies well ahead of the event.

Some of the groundbreaking new features introduced this year include race shirts made from fabric fibres sourced from recycled materials, helping reduce plastic waste, promote responsible consumption and support Vietnam’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Another highlight is the 2026 Enterprise Cup, which allows companies to form five-member teams, with a maximum of two teams per company, to compete in the 10km race based on their combined finishing time. The winning team will receive a four-day, three-night trip to Shanghai to participate in the Standard Chartered Shanghai 10KM Run, giving representatives of Vietnamese businesses an opportunity to compete internationally, experience one of the races in the Standard Chartered Marathon series and gain a deeper appreciation of the global connections Standard Chartered continues to foster through sport.

The event will also enhance its digital experience through the SC Word Race minigame, a TikTok filter challenge inspired by the 'Together, we run further' spirit of the Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon 2026. Players can 'run' online in a digital environment while taking on a fun English-pronunciation challenge designed to test their agility, concentration and perseverance as they push beyond their limits.

In addition, we will introduce several creative, prise-based challenges on social media to provide running enthusiasts with more engaging experiences.

Standard Chartered remains committed to Hanoi Marathon Heritage Race
Standard Chartered Hanoi Heritage Marathon attracts a turnout of local and international runners. Photo: SC Vietnam
"The Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon Heritage Race is more than a race for speed; every stride embodies effort, connection, and social responsibility. We hope the 2026 race will continue to be an inspiring meeting point where runners not only conquer challenges, break through barriers and go further, but also join us in advancing green and sustainable values." - Trinh Nhu Quynh, head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing at Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam
Standard Chartered Vietnam launches innovative Sustainable Deposit Standard Chartered Vietnam launches innovative Sustainable Deposit

On May 5, Standard Chartered Bank (Vietnam) launched its Sustainable Deposit solution in Vietnam.
Standard Chartered sets out latest growth plan Standard Chartered sets out latest growth plan

On May 19, Standard Chartered announced plans to invest ahead of long-term trends to maintain strong growth, boost productivity, further improve the quality of earnings, and maximise its competitive advantages.
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Vietnam's GDP growth is estimated at 6.5 per cent in the first half of the year, with the economy entering a phase of normalisation amid global challenges, according to a Standard Chartered report.

By Hazy Tran

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam Marathon Heritage Race Running community

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