More than 500 athletes join Save Turtles Run in Con Dao

Organised by The Secret Con Dao hotel , under AKYN Hospitality Group, the race blended community sports and responsible tourism, contributing to the protection of the ecosystem for sea turtles in Con Dao. The event also drew international participants eager to explore one of Vietnam's most pristine island destinations.

For the first time, a 21 km race was added to the Save Turtles Run, alongside the familiar 5 km and 10 km categories. Funds raised from the race were donated to Con Dao National Park to support the conservation and development of rare sea turtles.

On a fresh Sunday morning, with the sky still dark at 4 am, hundreds of athletes set off on the 21 km race. Running along the coastal roads of Con Dao, athletes were submerged in majestic nature, with the sea on one side and mountains on the other.

The course stretched through lush green forests under a mild, cool climate, offering an inspiring backdrop. Beyond the challenge, the race carries a meaningful message of environmental protection, green living, and healthy lifestyles, while raising awareness of preserving the natural environment.

Le Thi Ngoc Cuong, director of marketing at The Secret Con Dao hotel, said, “This is a traditional race in Con Dao, organised by The Secret Con Dao. We will continue to maintain and further develop the race with the aim of raising community awareness about the conservation of Con Dao's sea turtles. This year, the race has contributed VND 100 million ($3,790) to Con Dao National Park to support the preservation of this endangered species.”

Isolated off the southern coast of Vietnam, Con Dao is one of the few places in Vietnam where sea turtles still return to nest each year. During the nesting season, hundreds of green sea turtles journey across vast oceans to lay eggs on the same sandy shores they were born.

In recent years, turtles from as far as Malaysia and the Philippines have travelled thousands of kilometres to choose Con Dao as their nesting ground, a living testament to the island's pure biodiversity, guiding these precious lives back home.

The Con Dao National Park reported that the number of turtle eggs laid in 2025 climbed by 1.5 times compared to the previous year, thanks to favourable weather and successful conservation efforts.

One runner reflected that, “I love travelling, so I often choose new destinations that carry meaningful themes. The Save Turtles Run is exactly what I was looking for. Con Dao is a truly special place, and this race offers a beautiful way to give back to nature. I hope its natural beauty will always be preserved, and I want to share this pristine paradise with more people.”

A highlight of this year's race were the jerseys, which illustrated the turtle's life cycle – from egg to hatchling to adulthood and finally returning to their birthplace.

Additionally, the sea turtle – a long-standing symbol of the race – was also brought to life with a standout detail on the finish medal: a baby turtle that can gently move across the medal's surface.

This thoughtful design turns the medal into more than just a memento, it becomes a meaningful reward for the quiet resilience runners showed in supporting sea turtle conservation.

With the spirit of sportsmanship and a mission of conservation, every powerful stride at the Save Turtles Run radiatrd vibrant energy, painting the course with life. The race not only created unforgettable memories for runners, but also showed that anyone can take action for nature through the simple yet powerful act of running.

Save Turtles Run by The Secret Con Dao promotes turtle conservation The Save Turtles Run, organized for the first time by The Secret Con Dao and AKYN Hospitality Group, was a significant event that attracted many tourists to Con Dao island and Con Dao National Park