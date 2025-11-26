Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Momcozy unveils Black Friday deals on mother and baby essentials

November 26, 2025 | 10:55
(0) user say
Momcozy has unveiled exclusive Black Friday deals on everyday essentials for mothers and babies, offering significant savings on its product range.

NEW YORK, USA - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 November 2025 - Momcozy, a global leader in maternal and baby care, is excited to unveil its exclusive deals for the Black Friday season in 2025. While Black Friday is exciting, it can also feel overwhelming — especially for new parents trying to choose the right baby essentials. For those unsure where to start, following the choices of the 4.5 million moms who love Momcozy is a trusted guide.

Momcozy Unveils Exclusive Black Friday Deals on Everyday Essentials for Mothers and Babies

Momcozy Unveils Exclusive Black Friday Deals on Everyday Essentials for Mothers and Babies


Momcozy’s Cozy Tech philosophy guides the design of every product, delivering comfort and convenience that make motherhood a little easier. Its Mom-First approach blends thoughtful engineering with empathy to redefine how mothers experience care and comfort. Since its founding in 2018, the brand has continued to pioneer innovations that let mothers express freely, move confidently, and rest more comfortably – including the Hero Products featured below.

This year, shoppers can enjoy significant savings — up to 50% off on momcozy.com and up to 30% off on Amazon — on products designed to simplify life for busy parents and support comfort during every stage of motherhood.

Black Friday Spotlight: Hero Products

From Thursday, November 20 through Monday, December 1, shoppers can enjoy major deals on three popular Momcozy products on Amazon:

* 20% off – Momcozy M5 Wearable Breast Pump – The No.1 global best-seller in wearable breast pumps for three consecutive years. Lightweight (0.5 lbs), ultra-quiet, and equipped with BabyLatch™ Technology for easy, on-the-go pumping.

* 20% off – Momcozy Portable Breast Milk & Water Warmer for Travel – A rechargeable, portable bottle warmer that heats milk quickly during travel or nighttime feedings, heats bottles evenly and quickly, with dual modes for breast milk and water.

* 20% off – Momcozy KleanPal Pro Baby Bottle Washer, Sterilizer & Dryer – An all-in-one machine that washes, sterilizes, and dries bottles and pump parts—saving hours of manual work.

At the same time, shoppers can take advantage of exceptional Black Friday savings on Momcozy’s official website:

* 50% off – Momcozy Multi-Function Wearable Breast Pump Bra – Features Momcozy’s CozyFitClasp with an “Expanding Space” design for improved comfort, transitioning seamlessly from everyday wear to hands-free pumping. Ideal for use with wearable pumps such as the M5 and S12 Pro

* 35% off – Momcozy PureHug Baby Carrier – A lightweight, 3-in-1 baby carrier for everyday use and travel, designed to grow from infancy through toddlerhood and adjustable to three sizes, supporting 7–44 lbs.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Momcozy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Momcozy black friday Black Friday Deals Mother and baby essentials Everyday essentials

Related Contents

MARNUR unveils Walmart Black Friday wellness deals for holiday gifting

MARNUR unveils Walmart Black Friday wellness deals for holiday gifting

JUNG KWAN JANG launches Black Friday promotions and US wellness innovations

JUNG KWAN JANG launches Black Friday promotions and US wellness innovations

Tineco launches Black Friday savings event

Tineco launches Black Friday savings event

LAIFEN announces biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

LAIFEN announces biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Yaber Unveils Record-Breaking Black Friday Deals Across Its Full Projector Lineup

Yaber Unveils Record-Breaking Black Friday Deals Across Its Full Projector Lineup

Black Friday Deals Just Dropped on Amazon Singapore as New Gifting Trends Emerge

Black Friday Deals Just Dropped on Amazon Singapore as New Gifting Trends Emerge

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

VinFast honoured at prestigious detikcom Awards 2025

VinFast honoured at prestigious detikcom Awards 2025

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

VinFast honoured at prestigious detikcom Awards 2025

VinFast honoured at prestigious detikcom Awards 2025

Businesses key on Vietnam’s path to a digital and net-zero economy

Businesses key on Vietnam’s path to a digital and net-zero economy

Siemens Caring Hands donates $34,700 for disaster relief in Vietnam

Siemens Caring Hands donates $34,700 for disaster relief in Vietnam

Vietnam eyes top Asia logistics hub with digital, green transformation

Vietnam eyes top Asia logistics hub with digital, green transformation

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020