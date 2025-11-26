Momcozy unveils Black Friday deals on mother and baby essentials

NEW YORK, USA - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 November 2025 - Momcozy, a global leader in maternal and baby care, is excited to unveil its exclusive deals for the Black Friday season in 2025. While Black Friday is exciting, it can also feel overwhelming — especially for new parents trying to choose the right baby essentials. For those unsure where to start, following the choices of the 4.5 million moms who love Momcozy is a trusted guide.

Momcozy Unveils Exclusive Black Friday Deals on Everyday Essentials for Mothers and Babies



Momcozy’s Cozy Tech philosophy guides the design of every product, delivering comfort and convenience that make motherhood a little easier. Its Mom-First approach blends thoughtful engineering with empathy to redefine how mothers experience care and comfort. Since its founding in 2018, the brand has continued to pioneer innovations that let mothers express freely, move confidently, and rest more comfortably – including the Hero Products featured below.



This year, shoppers can enjoy significant savings — up to 50% off on momcozy.com and up to 30% off on Amazon — on products designed to simplify life for busy parents and support comfort during every stage of motherhood.



Black Friday Spotlight: Hero Products



From Thursday, November 20 through Monday, December 1, shoppers can enjoy major deals on three popular Momcozy products on Amazon:



* 20% off – Momcozy M5 Wearable Breast Pump – The No.1 global best-seller in wearable breast pumps for three consecutive years. Lightweight (0.5 lbs), ultra-quiet, and equipped with BabyLatch™ Technology for easy, on-the-go pumping.



* 20% off – Momcozy Portable Breast Milk & Water Warmer for Travel – A rechargeable, portable bottle warmer that heats milk quickly during travel or nighttime feedings, heats bottles evenly and quickly, with dual modes for breast milk and water.



* 20% off – Momcozy KleanPal Pro Baby Bottle Washer, Sterilizer & Dryer – An all-in-one machine that washes, sterilizes, and dries bottles and pump parts—saving hours of manual work.



At the same time, shoppers can take advantage of exceptional Black Friday savings on Momcozy’s official website:



* 50% off – Momcozy Multi-Function Wearable Breast Pump Bra – Features Momcozy’s CozyFitClasp with an “Expanding Space” design for improved comfort, transitioning seamlessly from everyday wear to hands-free pumping. Ideal for use with wearable pumps such as the M5 and S12 Pro



* 35% off – Momcozy PureHug Baby Carrier – A lightweight, 3-in-1 baby carrier for everyday use and travel, designed to grow from infancy through toddlerhood and adjustable to three sizes, supporting 7–44 lbs.

