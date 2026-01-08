Corporate

Amari Showcases Laos Through Design and Local Culture

January 08, 2026 | 15:50
(0) user say
Amari's new hospitality approach blends contemporary relaxation with authentic local stories and distinctive design, offering travellers an immersive experience that captures the essence of Laos.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 January 2026 - When travel is no longer just about "arriving," but about truly "being present" in every moment, ONYX Hospitality Group invites travelers to discover a new side of Laos through the concept of "Falling in Love with Laos."

Amari Vientiane

This thoughtfully curated journey showcases the country's cultural grace and natural serenity across two distinctive destinations—Amari Vang Vieng and Amari Vientiane—each offering its own unique experience. From tranquil days along the Nam Song River, surrounded by Vang Vieng's dramatic mountains, to evenings spent on a stunning rooftop overlooking the Mekong River, where golden sunsets unfold across the heart of Vientiane, every moment is designed to be savored.

Blending Amari's signature Thai warmth and contemporary style, the experience comes to life through thoughtful design and attentive service, and memorable culinary experiences—set against the rich culture, natural beauty, and enchanting charm of Laos, which make this journey truly unforgettable.

Amari Vang Vieng—where happiness feels effortlessly within reach. Simply open the balcony doors, let one's gaze wander across the limestone mountains and the Nam Song River, and discover how easily happiness unfolds.

Set in a peaceful riverside location yet conveniently close to the town center and key attractions, Amari Vang Vieng is perfectly suited for both quiet relaxation and outdoor adventures in true Vang Vieng style. The resort features more than 160 contemporary rooms, thoughtfully accented with Laotian handicrafts. Spacious and light-filled, each room is designed with tall windows that invite the surrounding nature into every moment of relaxation. Guests can also unwind at the largest outdoor swimming pool in Vang Vieng—an inviting spot to linger as the sun begins to set.

Dining at Amari Vang Vieng is equally distinctive. Essence, the hotel's signature restaurant, offers a curated selection of Laotian, Thai, and international cuisine. For more relaxed moments, Cascade, the riverside lobby lounge and café-style bar, invites guests to "slow down" with coffee, soft music, or signature cocktails crafted from local ingredients such as lemongrass, honey, and kaffir lime. Set against the tranquil flow of the Nam Song River, every bite and sip is delicious, approachable, and infused with Amari's iconic charm.

Set in the heart of the culturally rich capital, Amari Vientiane is an ideal retreat for travelers who value culture, art, and authentic local life. With a prime location near notable landmarks such as Wat Sisaket, Patuxai Arch (Victory Gate), and the Morning Market, as well as being conveniently located near the airport, the hotel offers easy access for exploring Vientiane.

This upper-upscale hotel features 248 rooms in a variety of styles, thoughtfully designed to suit every lifestyle—from short city stays to indulgent moments of premium relaxation. Mornings invite guests to take part in the traditional Lao alms-giving ceremony before heading out to explore the city. As evening falls, Stellar Bar becomes the highlight—an elegant rooftop bar with 360-degree views of the Mekong River, where guests can enjoy breathtaking sunsets and sparkling city lights while sipping signature cocktails inspired by local flavors, capturing the effortless charm of Vientiane after dark.

Amari captures the charm of Laos through meticulously curated details—from design inspired by local craftsmanship, textiles, and weaving, seamlessly blended with the brand's contemporary lines—to create a warm and relaxing atmosphere that tastefully reflects the true "Lao spirit," while upholding internationally trusted service standards.

The attention to detail extends seamlessly to the service. Trained by Amari's team from Thailand, the staff deliver sincere, warm, and generous Thai hospitality, thoughtfully infused with the gentle essence of Lao culture in every greeting and interaction throughout the stay. At the same time, the Local Flair dining experience completes the journey by reinterpreting local Lao ingredients through a contemporary lens—honoring cultural roots while remaining approachable and memorable.

All of this illustrates how Amari connects guests to the spirit of the destination, inviting them to gradually fall in love with Laos through warm, meaningful, and lasting memories.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

More information: www.onyx-hospitality.com

By ONYX Hospitality Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
