Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Prudential study shows young Asians prioritise financial planning over spontaneity

January 08, 2026 | 11:45
(0) user say
The research indicates a shift towards disciplined saving and investing among the younger generation in Asia.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 January 2026 - Asia's young adults are taking a structured approach to managing their finances, according to a new study published by Prudential plc ("Prudential"), the leading Asia and Africa insurer. The research, titled "Financial Mindset of Young Adults in Asia", finds that more than seven in 10 respondents (71 per cent) choose clear planning over spontaneity, maintaining consistent insurance and investment habits. This pragmatism is coupled with optimism: nearly 70 per cent believe their personal finances will improve in the next five to 10 years.

The study surveyed over 5,300 young adults aged 20-35 across seven Asian markets, including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand, aiming to take a pulse on this dynamic generation's insurance and investment experiences, preferences, and attitudes.

A Generation of Financial Pragmatists

The majority of Asia's young adults believe living in uncertainty is now the norm (63 per cent), citing financial security as their top life concern (77 per cent), surpassing family responsibilities (53 per cent), health (52 per cent), career and education (42 per cent). Close to 60 per cent report focusing more on the future over enjoying the present moment.

Amidst this prevailing sense of unpredictability, young Asians maintain a positive personal financial outlook. Sixty-four per cent express confidence that they will have enough money to fund retirement.

In terms of financial management, more than half of young adults (53 per cent) seek a balance of smart investment strategies with freedom to enjoy life. Flexibility remains a defining preference, with 62 per cent of respondents favouring financial solutions that evolve alongside their lives and aspirations, rather than adhering rigidly to one style of saving or investing.

A measured risk profile with a long-term perspective also defines how young adults in Asia approach investment. They are balanced between high-risk investments for higher returns (42 per cent) and safe, low-risk options such as fixed deposits to safeguard savings (40 per cent). Nearly 60 per cent prefer investment instruments designed to be held for an extended period, reflecting an orientation toward sustainable financial growth.

Priscilla Ng, Chief Customer and Wealth Officer at Prudential plc, said: "Prudential is committed to empowering people across all life stages, including young adults, to shape their future, protecting possibilities and nurturing every promise. Today, Asia's median age is just 32.5 years1, highlighting a vibrant and youthful population. This generation is redefining how financial management and security is approached, with unique priorities and expectations. Understanding their perspectives helps us tailor solutions that are simple, accessible, and relevant to their needs."

Digital Ease, Human Expertise

The survey further reveals that young adults in Asia are navigating their insurance and investment journey through a blend of digital convenience and human support. With the prevalence of digital tools, 61 per cent of respondents feel confident researching and selecting products on their own, and 54 per cent are confident managing their portfolio independently.

Yet, human touchpoints remain highly valued: 64 per cent prefer consulting financial advisers for life or health insurance decisions and ongoing support, especially when handling complexities in coverage details (70 per cent) and the claims process (68 per cent). At the same time, digital platforms are favoured for real-time financial management, reflecting a growing demand for hybrid insurance and investment experiences that integrate technology and personal guidance – an approach that strongly resonates with today's pragmatic young adults.

Millennials and Gen Z are expected to make up about half of Asia-Pacific's consumers by 20302. For insurers, this means reimagining engagement with this segment through simple, accessible products and innovative, empathetic experiences that blend data, technology, and human understanding, said Ms. Ng.

1 United Nations' World Population Prospects 2024
2 Eastspring Investment: Asia's consumer-fuelled growth, September 2025Hashtag: #Prudential

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

www.prudentialplc.com/

By Prudential plc

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
prudential Financial planning young Asians Disciplined saving investing Young adults structured approach

Related Contents

Prudential and Standard Chartered support hospitalised Tai Po fire victims

Prudential and Standard Chartered support hospitalised Tai Po fire victims

80% of Singaporeans delay care to avoid burdening family or missing work

80% of Singaporeans delay care to avoid burdening family or missing work

Prudential partners SG Eco Fund on climate and health projects

Prudential partners SG Eco Fund on climate and health projects

Prudential NextGen Aces 2025: Agassi & Sabalenka Mentor On-Court Masterclass

Prudential NextGen Aces 2025: Agassi & Sabalenka Mentor On-Court Masterclass

Gen Z dreams rich, plans nil-SG60 poll shocks

Gen Z dreams rich, plans nil-SG60 poll shocks

Prudential offers free mental health support to communities

Prudential offers free mental health support to communities

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Prudential study shows young Asians prioritise financial planning over spontaneity

Prudential study shows young Asians prioritise financial planning over spontaneity

KPMG SID unveil strategies to bolster Singapore as global hub

KPMG SID unveil strategies to bolster Singapore as global hub

Murphy Oil Corporation achieves appraisal success at Hai Su Vang oil field

Murphy Oil Corporation achieves appraisal success at Hai Su Vang oil field

Jorakay Corporation appoints Dr. Jirat Sirichalermpong as new CEO

Jorakay Corporation appoints Dr. Jirat Sirichalermpong as new CEO

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020