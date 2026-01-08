Corporate

VinFast Drives Vietnam's Automotive Breakthrough in 2025

January 08, 2026 | 14:35
VinFast is putting Vietnam on the global automotive map, expanding from its Hai Phong base to the Middle East and positioning the nation as an emerging player.

HAI PHONG, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 January 2026 - On the final day of 2025, VinFast's Hai Phong manufacturing complex ended the year at full throttle, rolling off the 200,000th vehicle from its production line. For Vietnam's first and only global carmaker, the number capped off a year of achievements that highlighted Vietnam's growing capability as a manufacturing hub.

VinFast's Hai Phong manufacturing complex ended the year at full throttle, rolling off the 200,000th vehicle from its production line.

For more than a year, VinFast has led Vietnam's car market, outselling brands that once defined what success on four wheels looked like, a welcome change in a country long used to importing its automotive identity. VinFast vehicles are now part of daily traffic as commuter cars, family haulers, and long-distance companions, judged and praised with the same standards buyers apply to Japanese, Korean, or German imports.

Scale, however, tells only part of the story. In the same year, VinFast revealed a far more technical project: the Lac Hong 900 LX, an armored electric vehicle certified to meet the VPAM VR7 ballistic protection standard. Very few automakers globally can build vehicles at that level of protection, and even fewer can do so with a fully electric platform.

Outside Vietnam, over the past two years, VinFast has pushed into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Notably, in 2025, three new plants came online, one in Vietnam and two more in India and Indonesia. The Indian factory in Tamil Nadu entered a market famous for thin margins and even thinner patience. It is not a place that waits politely for newcomers to find their footing. Yet by December, just months after starting sales, VinFast had risen to become India's fourth largest EV brand, prompting one Indian outlet to note that its market entry "proved to be a huge success."

Much of VinFast's momentum, across every market it has entered, comes from how it thinks about ownership. Rather than treating sales as an endpoint, the company tends to enter markets with an entire support system designed to remove local anxieties. In regions where electric vehicles still prompt practical questions, those details carry weight.

The Middle East offers a clear case. There, the VF 8 is positioned as a premium midsize electric SUV, supported by policies designed to reduce hesitation. Buyers receive a ten-year or 200,000-kilometer vehicle warranty, a ten-year unlimited-mileage battery warranty, and five years of free servicing, along with mobile service units, round-the-clock roadside assistance, and guaranteed parts availability.

For many buyers in the Middle East, Vietnam was not previously associated with car manufacturing, an image VinFast is steadily undoing for a country long thought of mainly as an exporter of rice and shoes. Beyond the vehicles themselves, that kind of normalization may be VinFast's most lasting export.

There was a time when cars from South Korea were treated as a punchline in Western markets, but those jokes have not aged well. Vietnam's turn is arriving in a different moment, shaped by electrification and fewer fixed ideas about who belongs in the global auto club. And this time, nobody is laughing.

https://me.vinfast.com/en

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By VinFast

Vinfast VinFast Automotive Breakthrough Automotive Manufacturing Hub

