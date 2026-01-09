Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Last Chance to See UABBHK 2025 AI Architecture Exhibit Before January 24

January 09, 2026 | 16:25
(0) user say
Visitors have just weeks left to experience the innovative AI-integrated architecture displays at UABBHK 2025 ahead of its closure on January 24.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 January 2026 - The 2025 Hong Kong & Shenzhen Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism Architecture (Hong Kong) (UABBHK 2025) is entering its final two weeks at Oil Street Art Space (Oi!) and East Kowloon Cultural Centre (EKCC). Organised by The Hong Kong Institute of Architects Biennale Foundation, and co-organised by The Hong Kong Institute of Architects, The Hong Kong Institute of Planners, and The Hong Kong Designers Association, the Biennale is proudly supported by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) as Lead Sponsor.

Reimagining Architecture as Civic Performance

Under the theme "TECHFORMANCE: Technology, Platform and Performance", UABBHK 2025 explores how artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the architectural discipline — from static design to dynamic, participatory experience. Featuring over 25 exhibits across two venues, the Biennale brings together architects, designers, artists, and researchers to examine how emerging technologies such as generative design, robotics, immersive media, and machine learning are transforming authorship, spatial storytelling, and public engagement.

Exhibits Worth Revisiting

As the Biennale draws to a close, the curatorial team invites visitors to experience some of the most thought-provoking and visually striking works.

At Oi!, "Sanctum in the AI Age: Redefining the Human-Deities Nexus in Urban Future" by Jessica Kong and Nam Wu offers a compelling exploration of AI-generated shrine designs and spirituality in hyper-dense urban contexts. Nearby, "Island Totem" by Island Works presents a poetic memorial column using water, light, and soundscape to reflect on the overlooked histories and geographies of Hong Kong's islands.

At EKCC, "Sentient Mirror – Genius Loci" by XCEPT invites visitors to contribute personal memories and emotional data which are transformed into a dynamic "memory-scape" of Hong Kong architecture. "Stone Synergy: AI-Driven Community Housing" by Olivia Chen proposes a design platform that empowers communities to co-create sustainable housing using local materials and machine learning. In "Collaborative Ephemeral Pavilion – Design with Technology", Prof. Tris Kee and students from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University repurpose metal scaffolding into a community-built pavilion that shares local stories through interactive media. Meanwhile, "Computational BioPhilia: Culture-Nature Synthesis in Biomimicry Fabrication" by Patrick So, Bojia Xiao and Polly Heng presents a biodegradable architectural prototype that nurtures soil regeneration using AI and modular design, blending ecological restoration with digital fabrication.

Upcoming Programmes — Tech Sunday and Guided Tours

On 18 January 2026, UABBHK 2025 will host its final Tech Sunday at Oi!, featuring two sessions. The morning session, "Cultural Identity & Ritual in the AI-Enhanced Urban Realm", includes presentations by Ashley Wong, Jessica Kong, and Vicky Lam, exploring informal shrines, afterlife economies, and AI-generated flower market futures. In the afternoon, "Craft, Algorithm, and Robotic Fabrication" brings together Kristof Crolla, Garvin Goepel, Su Chang, and others to discuss AI-enabled design and fabrication practices.

To complement the forums, free guided tours are available at both venues on 11 and 18 January. Prior registration is available at UABBHK 2025's website.

Cross-Border Dialogue Continues in Shenzhen

Beyond the Hong Kong venues, UABBHK 2025 is also being showcased in the Shenzhen & Hong Kong Bi-city Biennale of Urbanism Architecture (Shenzhen) (UABBSZ), which has been opened on 31 December 2025, at the Hetao Science and Technology Innovation Center. Themed as "City Theater", UABBSZ positions Shenzhen as a city of performative stage where architecture, technology, and civic life intersect. In Shenzhen, a symbolic tunnel portal installation of UABBHK 2025 is set, linking Shenzhen and Hong Kong as a gesture of spatial and curatorial continuity.

Exhibition and Admission Details of Hong Kong part of UABBHK 2025

  • Venues:
    • Oil Street Art Space (Oi!), 12 Oil Street, North Point
    • East Kowloon Cultural Centre (EKCC), 60 Ngau Tau Kok Road, Kowloon
  • Exhibition Period:
    Now until 24 January 2026
  • Admission:
    Free
  • Link to free guided tours registration:
    https://uabb2025.hkia.org.hk/en/programme

For updated schedules, programme registration, and more information, please visit UABBHK 2025's website: https://uabb2025.hkia.org.hk/en. For detailed exhibitor list and installation descriptions, please refer to the appendix.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By UABB

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
UABBHK 2025 UABBHK 2025 AI Architecture

Related Contents

UABBHK 2025 explores TECHFORMANCE and AI architecture

UABBHK 2025 explores TECHFORMANCE and AI architecture

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Starlight Centre Introduces Program for Autistic Students Joining Mainstream Schools

Starlight Centre Introduces Program for Autistic Students Joining Mainstream Schools

PETRONAS Launches First JASO-Certified Lubricants for Japan's Latest Engines

PETRONAS Launches First JASO-Certified Lubricants for Japan's Latest Engines

PolyU Teams and Startups Win Three Innovation Awards at CES 2026

PolyU Teams and Startups Win Three Innovation Awards at CES 2026

Etiqa's Firefly Project Boosts Mangrove Restoration in Sungai Panjang with MNS

Etiqa's Firefly Project Boosts Mangrove Restoration in Sungai Panjang with MNS

TAT Unveils Teaser for Feel All The Feelings with LISA as Ambassador

TAT Unveils Teaser for Feel All The Feelings with LISA as Ambassador

SL Aesthetic Group Marks 22 Years of Expansion in Singapore and Southeast Asia

SL Aesthetic Group Marks 22 Years of Expansion in Singapore and Southeast Asia

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

HDBank completes $100 million international green bond scheme

HDBank completes $100 million international green bond scheme

BRIGHTPARK Entertainment Complex opens in Ninh Binh

BRIGHTPARK Entertainment Complex opens in Ninh Binh

Vietnam’s outbound investment surges as foreign inflows remain resilient

Vietnam’s outbound investment surges as foreign inflows remain resilient

Pacifico Energy starts commercial operations at Sunpro Wind Farm in Mekong Delta

Pacifico Energy starts commercial operations at Sunpro Wind Farm in Mekong Delta

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020