DHL reveals Asia Pacific retailers optimistic for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 November 2025 - Black Friday and Cyber Monday are fast approaching, and Asia Pacific retailers are preparing for one of the busiest shopping periods of the year. The inaugural DHL eCommerce Trends Report: Business Edit reveals that Black Friday/Cyber Monday remains very much a staple in the sales calendar of online retailers. The report is based on a survey conducted among 4,050 businesses globally across 19 countries. The countries from Asia Pacific are Australia, India, Malaysia and Thailand.

DHL eCommerce reveals Black Friday trends for Asia Pacific

Positive sales momentum anticipated in Asia Pacific



Across Asia Pacific, 85% of businesses stated that they will participate in this year's Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Thailand leads the region with 92% of businesses confirming plans to join in, with India also showing high engagement where 90% of respondents also claiming participation. This appetite underscores the strategic importance of these events for retailers seeking to close the year on a high note.



Sales momentum is evident: Close to 7 out of 10 (69%) e-commerce companies in Asia Pacific reported higher Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales in 2024 compared to 2023. Thailand takes the crown once again with 88% registering increased sales – also the highest globally. Other markets in the region also recorded stronger sales during Black Friday/Cyber Monday. In fact, 1 in 2 companies in Asia Pacific responded that they sell more during this period.



Big deals, bigger expectations



The report also reveals that online shoppers intend to spend during Black Friday/Cyber Monday. According to the DHL eCommerce Trends Report: Shopper Edit, nearly 3 in 4 shoppers globally plan to buy during Black Friday/Cyber Monday, with Asia Pacific consumers reporting similar enthusiasm. Around 7 out of 10 shoppers in the region will be active shoppers during Black Friday, with Thailand and Australia leading the region at 78% and 73%, respectively. The top three product categories that shoppers will buy are electronics, clothing, and footwear.



The DHL eCommerce Trends Report: Shopper Edit surveyed 24, 000 online buyers across 24 key markets worldwide, including four countries in the APAC region: Australia, India, Malaysia and Thailand.



However, trust remains a critical factor. In Asia Pacific, 79% of retailers believe customers completely trust their offers, compared to the global average of 69%. Yet, barely half of the shoppers in the region admitted that they completely or mostly trust the retailer's Black Friday offers and prices. This is reflected in 55% of Australian shoppers, 41% of Indian shoppers, 38% of Malaysia and 30% of Thai shoppers – signaling a perception gap that retailers must address.



Pablo Ciano, CEO at DHL eCommerce, said, "Black Friday is no longer just about discounts—it's about trust and experience. In Asia Pacific, consumers are still keen to buy but their confidence is tempered by economic uncertainty as well as the reliability of retailers' offerings. Retailers must double down on transparency and delivery excellence to better capture the opportunities these mega shopping events can provide."



While discounts and exclusive deals are key motivators for online shoppers, delivery options and sustainability are a deal-breaker. Asia Pacific shoppers will abandon their carts when their preferred delivery options are unavailable or when they have concerns about sustainability. While 88% of Asia Pacific e-commerce companies proclaimed that sustainability is important to their business, not all of them show their customers the environmental impact of the delivery or returns. Similarly, although "delivery offering" is one of the top two reasons behind cart abandonment, half of the businesses responded that they would still partner with a logistics provider that was "cheaper" but had poor brand trust.



As Asia Pacific enters the peak shopping season, Black Friday and Cyber Monday remain powerful levers for growth. While consumers may be cautious, their appetite for value, convenience, and trust-driven experiences is clear. Retailers that embrace transparency, prioritize sustainability, and deliver on promises will not only capture sales during these marquee events but also build lasting relationships in an increasingly competitive e-commerce landscape.



To explore all the key findings, visit: DHL eCommerce insights

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.