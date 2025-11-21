Tineco launches Black Friday savings event

SEATTLE, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chosen by more than 23 million consumers around the world, Tineco is kicking off Black Friday with standout deals across its innovative cleaning portfolio. From November 20th through December 1st, consumers can take advantage of discounts off Tineco's high-performing cordless stick vacuums, floor washers, and carpet cleaners.

Tineco redefined home cleaning in 2020 with the industry's first smart cordless wet-dry floor washer and has since elevated the category through advancements in technology, design, and overall user experience. Recently recognized by Euromonitor International as the world's No. 1 household wet & dry vacuum cleaner brand for the third consecutive year, the brand is offering limited-time savings on several of its newest all-in-one models designed for simultaneous vacuuming and mopping, including:

FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra: 39% Off (Originally $649 // Sale Price $399)

Cutting cleaning time in half is easier than ever with the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra, which uses powerful suction to tackle everything from kitchen spills to everyday messes. Its ability to recline 180° under furniture, dual-sided edge cleaning, anti-tangle design, and 50 minutes of runtime make whole-home maintenance incredibly efficient.

Cutting cleaning time in half is easier than ever with the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra, which uses powerful suction to tackle everything from kitchen spills to everyday messes. Its ability to recline 180° under furniture, dual-sided edge cleaning, anti-tangle design, and 50 minutes of runtime make whole-home maintenance incredibly efficient. FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam: 29% Off (Originally $699 // Sale Price $499)

Ideal for households with pets or children, the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam features 320° F HyperSteam Technology that naturally sanitizes surfaces and dissolves stubborn stains. Offering the same 180° lay-flat profile and anti-tangle design as the S7 Stretch Ultra, it adds up to 75 minutes of runtime and triple-sided edge cleaning for enhanced reach.

Ideal for households with pets or children, the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam features 320° F HyperSteam Technology that naturally sanitizes surfaces and dissolves stubborn stains. Offering the same 180° lay-flat profile and anti-tangle design as the S7 Stretch Ultra, it adds up to 75 minutes of runtime and triple-sided edge cleaning for enhanced reach. FLOOR ONE S9 Artist PRO: 31% Off (Originally $849 // Sale Price $589)

Pairing powerful suction with a sleek profile, the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist PRO delivers effortless maneuverability through SmoothDrive™ Technology, supported by a brush design that minimizes tangles and a 180° lay-flat build for access under hard-to-reach areas. Intuitive lighting and display cues offer helpful, real-time performance guidance, with up to 75 minutes of runtime for uninterrupted use.

Rounding out this year's Black Friday event are two of Tineco's flagship home cleaning solutions, which continue to rank among the brand's most favored devices:

PURE ONE Station 5: 35% Off (Originally $549 // Sale Price $299.9)

Perfect for keeping up with daily messes, this cordless stick vacuum includes an auto-emptying, storage, and charging station for minimal maintenance, along with attachments for multi-purpose use. It delivers 175W of power to swiftly eliminate dust, hair, and debris, with the help of an anti-tangle brush and a 120° wide-angle green headlight.

Perfect for keeping up with daily messes, this cordless stick vacuum includes an auto-emptying, storage, and charging station for minimal maintenance, along with attachments for multi-purpose use. It delivers 175W of power to swiftly eliminate dust, hair, and debris, with the help of an anti-tangle brush and a 120° wide-angle green headlight. Carpet One Cruiser: 30% Off (Originally $699 // Sale Price $489)

Designed to make carpet care easier to incorporate into frequent cleaning routines, the Carpet One Cruiser pairs powerful suction with effective water distribution for spotless results. SmoothPower™ technology makes it easy to maneuver, and its 167°F heated airflow helps carpets dry in half the time.

All of Tineco's highlight sale models feature self-cleaning capabilities that simplify upkeep, along with intelligent technology that senses surface conditions and automatically adjusts performance for a more efficient clean.

To explore Tineco's full range of floor care solutions, visit Tineco's Amazon storefront or the official Tineco.com website.