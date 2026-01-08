Corporate

CHiQ Ranks in Top 10 Global Smart Home Brands

January 08, 2026 | 13:05
(0) user say
CHiQ earned recognition at CES as one of the world's leading smart home brands for 2025-2026, cementing its position among the industry's most innovative players.

LAS VEGAS, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 January 2026 - On January 7 local time, CHiQ was honored with the "2025-2026 Global Smart Home Brands Top 10" award at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. The award underscores CHiQ's ongoing progress in smart home innovation and its commitment to enhancing the user experience.

CHiQ Named One of the “2025-2026 Global Smart Home Brands Top 10” at CES

As one of the world's largest and most influential technology exhibitions, CES brings together leading tech companies and industry experts across the globe. The award evaluates brands based on technological innovation, product experience, commercial scalability, and industry impact, offering insight into trends within the global smart home and consumer electronics markets.

The recognition reflects CHiQ's steady progress in smart home innovation and its growing presence on the global tech stage. With a long-term focus on core household scenarios, CHiQ continues to build intelligent home solutions across key categories—including TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines—integrating AI technology, smart connectivity, and human-centric design.

James Wu, General Manager of Changhong International Brand Communication Center, remarked: "Earning a place among the '2025-2026 Global Smart Home Brands Top 10' highlights CHiQ's steady advancement in smart‑home innovation. We will continue building on this momentum, developing user‑focused products and services that enhance everyday living for households worldwide."

At CES 2026, CHiQ showcased a full portfolio of AI-powered home appliances, including TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines. Through intelligent sensing, natural interaction, and multi-scenario coordination, CHiQ's AI appliances enhance convenience and comfort in everyday living. The display reflects the brand's holistic vision for smart home and its deep systematic understanding of user needs, drawing strong interest from international visitors and industry professionals.

Powered by AI-driven innovation, CHiQ is steadily building a global smart-living ecosystem. Its products and services now span major markets across Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, supported by a robust global channel network and a growing user base. With a coordinated online and offline strategy, the brand continues to deepen its engagement with consumers worldwide.

Looking ahead, CHiQ will accelerate its global expansion, connecting with more users through youthful, intelligent products and refined experiences. With high-quality offerings and reliable services, CHiQ aims to explore the limitless possibilities of smart living together with consumers around the world.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Changhong

TagTag:
CHiQ Top 10 Global Smart Home

