VARON offers Black Friday deals for respiratory health this season

November 28, 2025 | 15:43
VARON is offering Black Friday deals to help consumers keep their respiratory health strong during the current season.

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches, respiratory health becomes a top priority for individuals living with chronic conditions such as COPD, sleep apnea, or other lung diseases. VARON, a leading provider of portable oxygen concentrators and home oxygen concentrators, is officially launching its Black Friday 2025 sale from November 28 through November 30, offering unprecedented sitewide savings, featured deals, and exclusive bundle offers designed to support health and mobility.

Comprehensive Savings and Holiday Incentives

This year, VARON is providing 20% off sitewide, with select featured products discounted up to 40%. Each purchase of a portable or home oxygen concentrator also includes a $30 gift card and a free breathing exerciser, allowing users to strengthen respiratory function and maintain energy during the busy holiday season.

Exclusive Bundle Deals for Maximum Convenience

VARON US continues to innovate with practical bundle offerings:

  • VP-2 & VP-6 Battery Bundles: These portable oxygen concentrators include extra batteries for extended mobility, enabling users to maintain therapy during travel, errands, or holiday activities without interruption.
  • VP-8G Super Bundle: This comprehensive package provides over $400 in savings, including all standard accessories, an extra battery, a car charger, and a dedicated battery charging dock. It offers a complete solution for those needing a continuous portable oxygen concentrator at home and on the go.

Featured Devices for Holiday Health

The Serene 5 Home Oxygen Concentrator delivers quiet, continuous oxygen flow with intuitive controls, making it ideal for at-home therapy. For those seeking mobility, the VP-8G Continuous Portable Oxygen Concentrator combines a compact, travel-friendly design with long battery life and dependable performance, allowing users to stay independent and safe during seasonal activities.

Why Shop at VARON Official Online Store?

VARON's official online store provides a reliable, secure, and customer-focused shopping experience, ensuring users receive authentic products, expert guidance, and added value:

  • Full Warranty & Trusted US Support: All purchases are covered by VARON's official warranty with US-based service for ongoing support and peace of mind.
  • Best Black Friday Deals With Price Guarantee: Customers enjoy the largest discounts of the year, protected by a one-month price guarantee.
  • Fast US Shipping & Dedicated Customer Care: Orders ship quickly from US warehouses, and VARON's customer service team is available to provide setup guidance and troubleshooting support.
  • Redeemable VARON Gift Card: A $30 gift card comes with every purchase, redeemable on accessories or future orders, making holiday shopping easier and more convenient.

A Focus on Holiday Health and Confidence

Reliable oxygen therapy enables users to participate fully in holiday gatherings, travel safely, and manage daily activities with confidence. VARON's Black Friday 2025 promotion is designed to make advanced respiratory solutions accessible, affordable, and easy to use—providing both practical support and peace of mind for users and their families.

Act Quickly—Three Days Only

These exclusive Black Friday deals are available for three days only, from November 28–30, or while supplies last. Customers are encouraged to shop early to secure the best bundles, bonus gift card, and breathing exerciser offers.

By PR Newswire

Varon oxygen concentrator

TagTag:
VARON black friday Black Friday Deals Respiratory health

Himel drives global growth with ALTIVO, advancing Powering Infinity vision

Himel drives global growth with ALTIVO, advancing Powering Infinity vision

UTM innovators Eswaran Mohan and Renuga Nair shape Asia's digital future

UTM innovators Eswaran Mohan and Renuga Nair shape Asia's digital future

State Grid Jinchang Gansu achieves direct supply to all residential communities

State Grid Jinchang Gansu achieves direct supply to all residential communities

IMS25 convenes global leaders in Riyadh to shape MICE industry future

IMS25 convenes global leaders in Riyadh to shape MICE industry future

