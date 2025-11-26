Corporate

MARNUR unveils Walmart Black Friday wellness deals for holiday gifting

November 26, 2025 | 15:05
(0) user say
MARNUR has unveiled its Walmart Black Friday deals featuring wellness favourites as top picks for the holiday gifting season.

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Walmart officially kicks off its AE2 Black Friday Event from November 25–30, leading home-wellness brand MARNUR announces a standout lineup of deep discounts across its best-selling massage and heating essentials. Arriving just as "cozy season" sets in and holiday gift searches reach their peak, MARNUR's Black Friday offerings aim to elevate home comfort, ease daily stress, and inspire thoughtful gift-giving throughout the Christmas and New Year season.

Highlights: MARNUR's Best Black Friday Deals on Walmart (Nov 25–30)

–49% Off | MARNUR Shiatsu Shoulder Massager

Deal Price: $23.99 (was $46.99)
With 8 bi-directional kneading nodes, gentle built-in heat, and a 3D ergonomic U-shape, this top-rated shoulder massager (4.3 stars, 1,089 reviews) delivers a spa-level experience for home, office, and even in the car. A trending "holiday stress-relief essential," it remains one of MARNUR's most gifted wellness items of the season.

–53% Off | MARNUR Mini Massage Gun (Red / Grey / Black)

Deal Price: $25.99 (was $54.99)
A viral pick during last year's gifting season, this compact 0.78 lb massage gun returns at an unbeatable price. Featuring four interchangeable heads, a quiet yet powerful motor, USB-C charging, and a 2000mAh long-lasting battery, it's the perfect stocking stuffer for fitness lovers, busy professionals, or anyone chasing daily comfort. Rated 4.5 stars by users.

–53% Off | MARNUR 72" x 84" Heated Blanket

Deal Price: $32.89 (was $69.99)
Crafted in ultra-soft flannel with 4 heat levels and full-bed dimensions (72 × 84), this winter staple (4.4 stars, 2,786 reviews) transforms cold nights into soothing warmth. Machine-washable, durable, and ideal for bedrooms, couch lounging, or gifting to parents and grandparents as a "winter-care" favorite.

–53% Off | MARNUR Electric Throw Blanket 50" x 72" (4 colors)

Deal Price: $32.99 (was $69.99)
Featuring luxurious faux-fur softness, 6 heat levels, an upgraded LED controller, a 4-hour auto-off, and multiple stylish color options, this extra-large heated throw (4.4 stars, 450+ reviews) is trending as a top "Christmas cozy-gift pick" across social media.

A Holiday Season Framed by Comfort, Wellness & Thoughtful Giving

As searches spike for "warm gift ideas," "wellness upgrades," and "stress-relief gifts for Christmas," heating and massage products have become must-have seasonal essentials. MARNUR's AE2 lineup meets this demand with premium, practical, and affordable options for every household.

"Consumers want gifts that feel personal and bring comfort into daily life," said a MARNUR spokesperson. "This Black Friday, we're proud to offer high-quality wellness solutions at some of the most compelling prices of the year — products that make homes warmer, cozier, and healthier during the holidays and beyond."

Why MARNUR Stands Out This Season

Trusted by millions of U.S. households

Consistently high-rated bestsellers

Deepest price drops of the 2025 holiday season

Ideal for holiday gifting, winter wellness, and home upgrades

Available exclusively during Walmart's AE2 Black Friday event

From deep-tissue relief to full-body warmth, MARNUR's curated selection brings comfort that lasts long after the holiday lights dim.

"This is the moment wellness shoppers have been waiting for," the spokesperson added. "Whether you're gifting or treating yourself, these are the products people actually want under the tree — spa-quality relaxation without the spa price tag."

This year's AE2 selection delivers up to 59% off top-rated products designed for consumers prioritizing warmth, relaxation, and healthier living — whether shopping for loved ones or indulging in personal well-being.

To discover more offers, just search "MARNUR" on Walmart.com.

By PR Newswire

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
MARNUR Walmart Black Friday Wellness favourites holiday Black Friday Deals

