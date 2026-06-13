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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Meiko breaks ground on $500 million electronic circuit factory

June 13, 2026 | 02:11
(0) user say
On June 12, Japanese electronics supplier Meiko Electronics held the groundbreaking ceremony for the Meiko Yen Quang electronic circuit factory at Yen Quang Industrial Park, Thinh Minh commune, Phu Tho.
Meiko breaks ground on $500 million electronic circuit factory
Photo: VGP

Atsushi Sakate, vice president of Meiko Electronics, said, “Meiko has invested in Vietnam since 2007. The group is running five factories in the country. The Meiko Yen Quang project is the group’s sixth factory, underscoring its strong confidence in Vietnam’s investment environment and development potential.”

“Meiko is committed to complying with the law and paying attention to environmental protection during the operation, thereby contributing to deepening the Vietnam–Japan relations,” Sakate said.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung said, “Vietnam has set the goal of becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030 and a high-income, developed nation by 2045. To facilitate this goal, Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW identifies the development of science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation as a top priority.”

The deputy prime minister noted that Japan had always been one of Vietnam's most important partners. This is an important foundation for the two nations to foster extensive cooperation across science, technology, innovation, manufacturing, electronics, semiconductors, and a high-quality workforce.

“The $500 million Meiko Yen Quang electronic circuit manufacturing factory serves as a testament to the effective and substantive development of Vietnam–Japan comprehensive strategic partnership. It also affirms Phu Tho’s appeal to luring high-quality investment ventures,” the deputy prime minister added.

Tran Duy Dong, Chairman of Phu Tho People’s Committee, said, “The Meiko Yen Quang electronic circuit manufacturing factory holds special importance as it is in line with the province’s investment attraction strategy and industrial development orientation in the new phase.”

“Meiko’s move to invest in Phu Tho reflects the confidence of foreign investors in the locality. The initiative also highlights Phu Tho’s growing attractiveness and reputation in attracting high-quality foreign investment, especially in the high-tech and electronics industries,” he said.

Meiko Electronics prepares to expand PCB manufacturing plant Meiko Electronics prepares to expand PCB manufacturing plant

Meiko Electronics, an Apple supplier, is preparing procedures for its expanded printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing facility in the northern province of Hoa Binh.
Meiko strengthens Vietnam operations with new PCB plants Meiko strengthens Vietnam operations with new PCB plants

A major Japanese electronics supplier is stepping up its Vietnam footprint, underscoring the country’s growing role in advanced electronics manufacturing tied to global tech supply chains.
Japan's Meiko Electronics to construct a new plant in Vietnam Japan's Meiko Electronics to construct a new plant in Vietnam

Japanese electronics supplier Meiko Electronics will build a new plant to manufacture printed circuit board in Vietnam.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Printed circuit board manufacturing plant Meiko Electronics foreign direct investment production base supply chain electronics japan

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