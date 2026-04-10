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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Japan's Meiko Electronics to construct a new plant in Vietnam

April 10, 2026 | 12:11
(0) user say
Japanese electronics supplier Meiko Electronics will build a new plant to manufacture printed circuit board in Vietnam.
Japan's Meiko Electronics to construct a new plant in Vietnam
Photo: Shutterstock

Meiko Electronics on April 8 announced that the company will establish Meiko Electronics Yen Quang as a wholly owned subsidiary in Phu Tho province. The company will be set up by April 25.

The move is in response to the expected growth in demand from customers advancing supply chain localisation within the ASEAN region.

With demand projected to exceed the production capacity of its existing plants as well as those currently under construction, Constructing the new manufacturing plant will be carried out with an investment capital of $50 million.

The company entered Vietnam in 2006 with its first factory in Thach That district on the outskirts of Hanoi, then one of the country’s top 10 foreign-invested projects. Meiko now operates four manufacturing and assembly facilities nationwide.

Meiko Electronics supplies PCPs to major clients like Apple and Samsung. With the new investment in Phu Tho, the Japanese company is strengthening its production base in the country.

According to the Ministry of Finance, Japan remains one of the biggest investors in Vietnam. In the first quarter of 2026, the country invested $191.3 million into the country, accounting for 1.9 per cent of foreign direct investment capital.

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By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Printed circuit board manufacturing plant Meiko Electronics foreign direct investment production base supply chain electronics japan

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