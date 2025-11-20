Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Marico SEA honoured among best places to work

November 20, 2025 | 16:00
(0) user say
On November 19, Marico SEA was recognised as one of the 100 Best Places to Work in the Large Enterprises category in Vietnam for 2025.
Marico SEA honoured among best places to work

The accolade, initiated by Anphabe and endorsed by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, marks the fourth time the company has received the honour.

The recognition stands as a testament to Marico SEA’s ongoing commitment to building a positive, diverse, inclusive, and engaging workplace.

Vivek Jain, business head of Marico SEA, said, “We are deeply honoured and proud to be recognised once again, and I am privileged to receive this award on behalf of our outstanding team at Marico SEA. This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to nurturing a workplace where every member feels empowered to grow, supported to learn, and recognised for their contributions."

The award will inspire the company to further strengthen efforts towards creating a diverse and inclusive environment, where everyone can bring their best selves to work and continuously develop, Jain added.

Marico SEA strives to create an environment that empowers individuals to map their own growth journey and drive innovation, ensuring personal and organisational success go hand in hand. Its Talent Value Proposition is brought to life through concrete initiatives that encourage and empower talents to maximise their potential.

Member development also remains a top priority, strongly supported by leadership through signature programmes like “Lead With Impact” to build leadership capabilities.

The company also leverages a robust learning ecosystem, featuring online studying platform Percipio, and attracts young talent through its functional trainee programme. With a robust competency framework and career architecture in place, every individual can build their own personalised growth plan at Marico SEA.

The people-centric approach is further reflected in its quarterly member engagement surveys, which consistently maintain a high score of 88 per cent. A key driver of this strong engagement is Marico SEA's focus on organising regular, high-impact activities that foster a deep sense of belonging among members.

For example, open communication and recognition are championed through monthly town halls, which serve as vital forums for transparent business updates and for celebrating individuals.

The company remains attentive to supporting members’ lives through timely assistance, appreciation days, and orientation events for new joiners. This is complemented by a comprehensive wellness programme, offering practical tools such as expert-led health talks and restorative sessions like Yoga Day, helping sustain an impressive 88 per cent employee wellbeing awareness.

In addition to the Vietnam 100 Best Places to Work recognition, the company has been honoured for two consecutive years among the Top Representative Companies with Happy Workforce in Vietnam, voted Best Employer of Choice 2022 by Vietnam students through Anphabe surveys, and named Visionary Leader Award at the Vietnam Excellence Award 2023.

Marico SEA COO receives 'Visionary Leader' award Marico SEA COO receives 'Visionary Leader' award

Vaibhav Bhanchawat, chief operating officer of Marico South East Asia and South Africa, has just been honoured with the "Visionary Leader Award" at the Vietnam Excellence Awards 2023.
Marico SEA recognised as 'Vietnam 100 Best Places To Work' third year running Marico SEA recognised as 'Vietnam 100 Best Places To Work' third year running

On November 24, Marico SEA received the award for the "Vietnam 100 Best Places To Work,'' a prestigious recognition presented annually by Anphabe.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Talent development Diversity and Inclusion Marico SEA Anphabe Vietnam 100 Best Places To Work

Related Contents

Imexpharm named Vietnam’s best place to work in pharmaceutical industry

Imexpharm named Vietnam’s best place to work in pharmaceutical industry

ofi Vietnam's commitment earns recognition at WEPs Awards

ofi Vietnam's commitment earns recognition at WEPs Awards

AB InBev one of Best Places to Work in Vietnam

AB InBev one of Best Places to Work in Vietnam

Marico SEA recognised as 'Vietnam 100 Best Places To Work' third year running

Marico SEA recognised as 'Vietnam 100 Best Places To Work' third year running

Marico SEA COO receives 'Visionary Leader' award

Marico SEA COO receives 'Visionary Leader' award

Looking ahead to a bumper business year

Looking ahead to a bumper business year

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Vietnam eyes top Asia logistics hub with digital, green transformation

Vietnam eyes top Asia logistics hub with digital, green transformation

Vietnam job market hits new milestone with rising salaries and race for AI talent

Vietnam job market hits new milestone with rising salaries and race for AI talent

PM urges Ho Chi Minh City to innovate and remain Vietnam’s economic locomotive

PM urges Ho Chi Minh City to innovate and remain Vietnam’s economic locomotive

Vietnam – CPTPP trade turnover reaches nearly $103 billion in first 10 months

Vietnam – CPTPP trade turnover reaches nearly $103 billion in first 10 months

New Vietnam–Australia network aims to advance smart agriculture

New Vietnam–Australia network aims to advance smart agriculture

Living with water: from policy to practice of the 'sponge cities' concept

Living with water: from policy to practice of the 'sponge cities' concept

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

VinFast honoured at prestigious detikcom Awards 2025

VinFast honoured at prestigious detikcom Awards 2025

Businesses key on Vietnam’s path to a digital and net-zero economy

Businesses key on Vietnam’s path to a digital and net-zero economy

Siemens Caring Hands donates $34,700 for disaster relief in Vietnam

Siemens Caring Hands donates $34,700 for disaster relief in Vietnam

Vietnam eyes top Asia logistics hub with digital, green transformation

Vietnam eyes top Asia logistics hub with digital, green transformation

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020