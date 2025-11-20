Marico SEA honoured among best places to work

The accolade, initiated by Anphabe and endorsed by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, marks the fourth time the company has received the honour.

The recognition stands as a testament to Marico SEA’s ongoing commitment to building a positive, diverse, inclusive, and engaging workplace.

Vivek Jain, business head of Marico SEA, said, “We are deeply honoured and proud to be recognised once again, and I am privileged to receive this award on behalf of our outstanding team at Marico SEA. This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to nurturing a workplace where every member feels empowered to grow, supported to learn, and recognised for their contributions."

The award will inspire the company to further strengthen efforts towards creating a diverse and inclusive environment, where everyone can bring their best selves to work and continuously develop, Jain added.

Marico SEA strives to create an environment that empowers individuals to map their own growth journey and drive innovation, ensuring personal and organisational success go hand in hand. Its Talent Value Proposition is brought to life through concrete initiatives that encourage and empower talents to maximise their potential.

Member development also remains a top priority, strongly supported by leadership through signature programmes like “Lead With Impact” to build leadership capabilities.

The company also leverages a robust learning ecosystem, featuring online studying platform Percipio, and attracts young talent through its functional trainee programme. With a robust competency framework and career architecture in place, every individual can build their own personalised growth plan at Marico SEA.

The people-centric approach is further reflected in its quarterly member engagement surveys, which consistently maintain a high score of 88 per cent. A key driver of this strong engagement is Marico SEA's focus on organising regular, high-impact activities that foster a deep sense of belonging among members.

For example, open communication and recognition are championed through monthly town halls, which serve as vital forums for transparent business updates and for celebrating individuals.

The company remains attentive to supporting members’ lives through timely assistance, appreciation days, and orientation events for new joiners. This is complemented by a comprehensive wellness programme, offering practical tools such as expert-led health talks and restorative sessions like Yoga Day, helping sustain an impressive 88 per cent employee wellbeing awareness.

In addition to the Vietnam 100 Best Places to Work recognition, the company has been honoured for two consecutive years among the Top Representative Companies with Happy Workforce in Vietnam, voted Best Employer of Choice 2022 by Vietnam students through Anphabe surveys, and named Visionary Leader Award at the Vietnam Excellence Award 2023.

Marico SEA COO receives 'Visionary Leader' award Vaibhav Bhanchawat, chief operating officer of Marico South East Asia and South Africa, has just been honoured with the "Visionary Leader Award" at the Vietnam Excellence Awards 2023.