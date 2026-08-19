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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hycroft Mining intersects high-grade silver deposits at Vortex project

August 19, 2026 | 14:39
(0) user say
Mining firm Hycroft Mining hit high-grade silver mineralization extending 150 metres west at Vortex, including drill intercepts measuring 375 grams per tonne over 12 metres.

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or "the Company") announces additional drill results from the 2025-2026 Exploration Drill Program (the "Drill Program") at the Hycroft Mine, located in Nevada, USA, a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction.

Highlights:

  • High-grade silver continuity confirmed up-dip at Brimstone, moving the system closer to surface with H26D-6169 intersecting 82.7 meters at 87.52 g/t silver and 0.77 g/t gold, including 19.4 meters at 108.19 g/t silver and 2.10g/t gold and an interval of 0.7 meters at 14.35 g/t gold
  • Vortex high-grade silver system extended approximately 150 meters to the west, with H26D-6088 intersecting 12.5 meters at 375.41 g/t silver, including 4.2 meters of 748.02 g/t silver
  • Potential feeder target below Brimstone advanced by newly confirmed stockwork veining across a wider zone, as follow-up drilling on last year's geophysics survey continues
  • These exciting results confirm the continued growth of Brimstone and Vortex and support the Company's strategy of expanding both systems to define the best path for development, including the potential for a high-grade underground silver mine
  • Since commencing the Drill Program in August 2025, the Company has completed approximately 15,585 meters of core drilling of an approximately 26,000-meter core drill program

Diane Garrett, Executive Chairman and CEO, commented: "Our drilling continues to confirm the size, continuity, and growth potential of the high-grade silver systems at Brimstone and Vortex. At Brimstone, we're expanding high-grade silver mineralization closer to surface while increasing confidence in the potential for a feeder system at depth. At Vortex, we've extended the high-grade zone an additional 150 meters to the west. Together, these results reinforce the case for a high-grade underground mine. With a strong, debt-free balance sheet, our operational focus this year is to determine the optimal path forward for the mine and drive shareholder value."

Table 1. Drill Intercept Highlights

Hole ID

FROM

TO

INTERVAL

GRADE

(meters)

(meters)

(meters)

Ag (g/t)

Au (g/t)

AgEQ (g/t)

AuEQ (g/t)

Brimstone High-Grade System

H25D-6080

79.6

132.1

52.5

18.46

0.43

50.71

0.68

Including

84.3

90.8

6.5

40.46

0.85

104.21

1.39

185.3

235.6

50.3

13.00

0.36

40.00

0.53

Including

215.0

219.5

4.5

66.66

0.62

113.16

1.51

H25D-6082

65.1

119.4

54.3

59.39

0.46

93.89

1.25

Including

69.9

75.5

5.6

173.58

0.44

206.58

2.75

H26D-6085

0.0

153.0

153.0

9.87

0.44

42.87

0.57

H26D-6086

0.0

142.2

142.2

17.66

0.37

45.41

0.61

H26D-6087

29.3

177.1

147.8

32.34

0.44

65.34

0.87

Including

50.6

55.0

4.4

546.83

0.36

573.83

7.65

Including

125.0

149.7

24.6

21.92

0.89

88.67

1.18

H26D-6169

71.2

76.1

4.9

92.81

0.18

106.31

1.42

91.0

106.0

15.0

41.96

0.70

94.46

1.26

122.2

204.9

82.7

87.52

0.77

145.27

1.94

Including

122.2

131.9

9.7

175.77

0.36

202.77

2.70

Including

143.6

147.4

3.8

108.90

0.33

133.65

1.78

Including

167.0

173.1

6.1

140.27

0.64

188.27

2.51

Including

181.7

201.1

19.4

108.19

2.10

265.69

3.54

H26D-6170

85.6

235.0

149.4

33.32

0.42

64.82

0.86

Including

100.2

108.7

8.5

148.12

1.37

250.87

3.34

Including

171.6

181.2

9.6

69.26

0.50

106.76

1.42

Including

220.5

235.0

14.5

70.74

0.17

83.49

1.11

Brimstone Geophysics

H26D-6089

200.9

303.0

102.1

11.26

0.39

40.51

0.54

Including

119.8

137.2

17.4

29.04

0.49

65.79

0.88

H26D-6089X

645.9

647.4

1.5

120.00

0.24

138.00

1.84

664.8

667.5

2.7

44.63

0.10

52.13

0.70

Vortex High-Grade System

H26D-6088

0.0

63.4

63.4

4.73

0.29

26.48

0.35

313.9

405.4

91.4

66.79

0.32

90.79

1.21

Including

387.2

399.6

12.5

375.41

0.21

391.43

5.22

Also including

395.3

399.6

4.2

748.02

0.28

769.02

10.25

Note: $3,600/oz gold and $48/oz silver are used for gold equivalent (AuEQ) and silver equivalent (AgEQ) numbers

Brimstone Results

The current dimensions of Brimstone are approximately 300m wide (north to south) and approximately 500m long (east to west down-dip). The system remains open in all directions and at depth. In addition to step-out drilling for expanding the mineralization, the exploration program is also drilling a geophysics anomaly identified in 2025 which indicated a potential feeder system below the known mineralization.

Holes H26D-6085, H26D-6086, H26D-6087, H26D-6169, and H26D-6170 continued to expand the up-dip portion of the Brimstone high-grade system. In particular, hole H26D-6169 confirmed continuity of the high-grade system through the widest section. This hole returned an impressive intercept of 82.7 meters at 87.52 g/t silver and 0.77 g/t gold, including 19.4 meters at 108.19 g/t silver and 2.10 g/t gold and an interval of 0.7 meters grading 14.35 g/t gold. Grades of this nature can potentially be supportive of both an open pit and an underground context providing attractive optionality for mining operations.

Drilling continued below the main high-grade system to test the potential feeder identified by the geophysics survey completed in 2025. Holes H26D-6089 and H26D-6089X stepped out approximately 90 meters down-dip from the initial holes tested in late 2025 and returned alteration and geochemistry consistent with the Brimstone fluid pathway. Hole H26D-6089X intersected an 18-meter zone of stockwork veining, including 1.5 meters at 120.00 g/t silver. These results support the interpretation of a potential feeder system at depth. The signatures are consistent with that interpretation, but drilling remains high in the system and will continue to advance toward the target.

For the remainder of the Program, the Company will drill approximately 7,200 meters of core at Brimstone.

Vortex Results

The strike length at Vortex is currently over a kilometer and is more than 500 meters wide at its widest point. Like Brimstone, Vortex remains open in all directions and at depth. Recent drilling is returning higher grades to the west, southwest and to the north.

Hole H26D-6088 extended high-grade silver mineralization at Vortex approximately 150 meters to the west, returning 12.5 meters at 375.41 g/t silver, including 4.2 meters at 748.02 g/t silver. This hole was an offset to hole H25D-6072 and continues to expand the high-grade silver system consistent with the Company's structural targeting strategy at Vortex.

For the remainder of the Program, the Company is expanding drilling across the breadth of the deposit, targeting the northern, southern and eastern extensions in addition to the western zone, with approximately 3,000 meters of core planned.

www.hycroftmining.com

By PR Newswire

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation

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TagTag:
Hycroft Mining Drill Program Hycroft Mine

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