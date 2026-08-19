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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Canadian Solar settles US solar patent litigation with Maxeon

August 19, 2026 | 14:27
(0) user say
Solar manufacturer Canadian Solar announced the complete resolution of its remaining United States patent litigation proceedings with competitor Maxeon Solar on 18 August 2026.

KITCHENER, ON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) (the "Company" or "Canadian Solar") today announced that the remaining U.S. proceeding related to patent allegations brought by Maxeon Solar Pte. Ltd. ("Maxeon") against Canadian Solar has been resolved in Canadian Solar's favor. Maxeon's patent infringement suit in the Federal District Court has now been dismissed with prejudice. Further, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacated the relevant portion of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board ("PTAB") decision relating to Maxeon's remaining claim.

The proceedings stemmed from a March 2024 patent infringement lawsuit filed by Maxeon concerning three patents related to TOPCon solar cell technology. In Final Written Decisions issued in January 2026, the PTAB ruled in Canadian Solar's favor, finding all Maxeon patent claims asserted against the Company in the federal court litigation invalid. Canadian Solar welcomes the dismissal of the lawsuit and the final resolution of these patent claims. The ruling provides important clarity and reinforces Canadian Solar's claims of non-infringement.

Colin Parkin, Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Solar Inc., said, "We are very pleased with the resolution of these proceedings, which affirms Canadian Solar's continued ability to compete through technology and manufacturing leadership. As one of the world's largest renewable energy companies, Canadian Solar has built a global manufacturing platform and a deep intellectual property portfolio by advancing high-performance solar and energy storage solutions for our global customer base. We respect intellectual property rights and will continue to defend our technology, support our customers, and bring leading innovations to market."

For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

By PR Newswire

Canadian Solar Inc.

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TagTag:
Canadian Solar Canadian Solar settlement Solar patent litigation Maxeon Solar resolution

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