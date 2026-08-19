SELATI launches Droneport-1000 initiative to advance Malaysian aviation technology

SABAK BERNAM, SELANGOR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 August 2026 – Selangor Aviation Technology and Innovation (SELATI), in collaboration with Universiti Selangor (UNISEL), launched the Droneport-1000 initiative on 30 July 2026, marking a significant step in the development of Malaysia's Low Altitude Economy.



Droneport-1000 is a proposed test and evaluation facility designed to support the safe development of unmanned aircraft systems, Advanced Air Mobility and next generation drone technologies. The initiative will provide a platform for collaboration among government, academia and industry, with a focus on research, testing, talent development and the responsible commercialisation of unmanned aviation solutions.



The initiative supports the wider Sabak Bernam Development Area (SABDA), a flagship regional development programme spearheaded by Menteri Besar Selangor (Incorporated) under the Selangor State Government's Rancangan Selangor Pertama (RS-1) and continuing under Rancangan Selangor Kedua (RS-2).



Droneport-1000 is expected to complement Sabak Bernam's established strengths in agriculture, fisheries, tourism and environmental stewardship. Unmanned aviation technologies have potential applications in precision agriculture, crop monitoring, logistics, infrastructure inspection, emergency response and biodiversity conservation. These applications could help improve productivity, strengthen public services and create new economic opportunities for local communities.



YB Dr Mohammad Fahmi bin Ngah, Selangor State Executive Councillor for Islamic Affairs and Innovation Culture, said, "Droneport-1000 reflects Selangor's commitment to building the ecosystem required for the Low Altitude Economy. By bringing together technology, digital infrastructure and collaboration across government, academia and industry, we are creating a platform that supports innovation while preparing Malaysia for the future of unmanned aviation. "The State Government's role is to ensure that the necessary infrastructure, ecosystem and talent are in place to support the responsible and sustainable long-term growth of the industry."



Puan Zannifa Azura binti Ahmad, Head of the SABDA Economic Development Zone and Chief Executive Officer of SELATI, said, "Droneport-1000 has the potential to be a game changer for Sabak Bernam. Its applications can extend across agriculture, fisheries, logistics, tourism, conservation and public services, creating new opportunities for businesses and communities throughout the district. "This initiative demonstrates how technology and investment can work alongside food security, biodiversity conservation and community prosperity to build a more sustainable future for Sabak Bernam."



SABDA is transforming one of Selangor's most productive agricultural districts into an integrated economic corridor centred on resilience, food security, environmental stewardship and community led development.



Through 18 strategic initiatives, SABDA is creating opportunities in smart agriculture, fisheries, integrated logistics, ecotourism, agritourism, research and innovation. It is also strengthening the critical infrastructure required to attract investment and improve the quality of life of local communities.



Key catalytic projects include the 600-acre Sungai Lang Fisheries Industrial Zone, the Sekinchan Integrated Landing Port, Ban Canal Ecotourism and the proposed Anjung Utara Selangor Biosphere Reserve under UNESCO's Man and the Biosphere Programme.



Sabak Bernam already plays an important role in Selangor's food security ecosystem. According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia, the district has approximately 48,216 hectares of agricultural land and remains one of the state's most important food producing regions. The district contributes significantly to paddy production, fisheries, fruit, vegetables and aquaculture. Agriculture also remains an important contributor to the local economy alongside manufacturing and services.



Recent indicators demonstrate the district's growing momentum. Tourist arrivals increased by 74 per cent between 2024 and 2025, while marine fisheries landings grew by more than 42 per cent. Household incomes have also continued to rise.



The award-winning Ban Canal Carnival has further strengthened Sabak Bernam's profile as an emerging ecotourism destination. The event attracts visitors while promoting local culture, cottage industries and community entrepreneurship.



Another defining aspiration of SABDA is the proposed Anjung Utara Selangor Biosphere Reserve. Covering approximately 297,661 hectares across Sabak Bernam and parts of Kuala Selangor and Hulu Selangor, the proposed reserve reflects Selangor's commitment to balancing biodiversity conservation with sustainable economic development. Its nomination dossier is targeted for submission to UNESCO by the end of September 2026.



Together, Droneport-1000 and SABDA demonstrate how advanced technology can support sustainable regional development. The initiative aims to attract investment, strengthen food security, protect natural assets and create meaningful opportunities for the people of Sabak Bernam.



https://sabda.com.my/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.