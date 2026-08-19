Linde Malaysia partners with Monash University for industrial decarbonisation initiative

SELANGOR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 August 2026 - Linde Malaysia Sdn Bhd, in partnership with Monash University Malaysia and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), successfully convened the Linde-Monash University Sustainability Conference 2026, a landmark tripartite summit that brought together industry, academia and government to accelerate practical industrial decarbonisation solutions and support Malaysia's energy transition agenda.

Explaining the initiative, Linde Malaysia Managing Director, Ms. Hoo Peih Yoke, said, "This collaboration connects sustainability ambitions with practical industry action by bringing together technology, research and supportive policy frameworks. By leveraging the combined strengths of each partner, the conference sought to facilitate knowledge exchange and identify actionable pathways for sustainable growth within the nation's industrial sector. The focus is to ensure accessibility and usability within the industrial sector to drive real-world application and meaningful progress."



Anchored on the theme "Shaping Tomorrow's Energy", the conference brought together Linde Malaysia's expertise as a leading industrial gases and engineering solutions provider, Monash University Malaysia's strengths in sustainability research, innovation and talent development, and national policy priorities represented by key government agencies, including the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA).



The collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions and green investments, foster dialogue between industry, academia and government, and showcase viable technologies that support zero-emission and low-carbon industrial transformation. These efforts align with Malaysia's National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), which charts an energy transition pathway towards a low-carbon economy and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.



The conference featured distinguished special addresses from key government and industry leaders, underscoring the national importance of the energy transition agenda. Delivering an address on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, YAB Dato' Sri Haji Fadillah Yusof, was Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) Secretary‑General (KSU), Dato' Sri Hj Mad Zaidi Bin Mohd Karli, who said:



"We welcome more collaborations that strengthen industrial capabilities, accelerate technology adoption and support the development of local expertise."



Dato' Sri Hj Mad Zaidi added, "These partnerships are instrumental in ensuring Malaysia remains an attractive destination for high‑value investments while advancing towards our energy transition goals."



The Linde-Monash University Sustainability Conference 2026 attracted approximately 400 participants, comprising government officials, more than 200 corporate representatives from key industrial sectors, academic leaders, researchers, and students. Held at the Monash University Malaysia auditorium, the conference served as a platform for cross-sector collaboration to advance sustainable industrial practices.



Monash University Malaysia Head of School, Professor Anthony Guo, said, "This conference represents a true tripartite strategic alliance between government policy, industrial deployment, and academic research. It reflects Monash's deep commitment to advancing sustainability through research excellence, preparing future‑ready talent to lead Malaysia's energy transition and building partnerships that help shape tomorrow's energy landscape."



A key highlight of the Linde-Monash University Sustainability Conference 2026 was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Linde Malaysia and Monash University Malaysia, officiated by Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) Secretary‑General (KSU), Dato' Sri Hj Mad Zaidi Bin Mohd Karli.



The MoU marks a significant milestone in strengthening industry-academia collaboration to support Malaysia's sustainability and energy transition ambitions. The partnership establishes a framework for long-term collaboration in education, research, talent development, and sustainability initiatives, fostering knowledge exchange, practical learning opportunities, and the advancement of industrial decarbonisation efforts.



At its core, the collaboration pursues three clear objectives: accelerating corporate and industrial adoption of clean energy and green investments across Malaysia; establishing an open dialogue platform that connects industry players, academic researchers, and government stakeholders; and showcasing viable, highly technical solutions for zero-emission and low-carbon industrial setups. These efforts are squarely aligned with Malaysia's National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), which charts the country's shift from a fossil-fuel-based economy to a low-carbon framework, with a net-zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHG) target as early as 2050.



The conference featured discussions on practical, commercially deployable technologies that can be integrated into existing industrial operations, including hydrogen solutions, electrolysers, Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS), biomethane and biomass LNG, Cryogenic Energy Recovery (CER), and cleaner combustion technologies.



Primary sectors poised to benefit include oil and gas, oleochemicals, chemicals, food and beverage, semiconductors, energy, steel and metallurgy, and glass manufacturing. These heavy and precision industries stand to achieve substantial carbon reductions alongside meaningful operational efficiencies by adopting these solutions.



Throughout the conference, Linde's panel of speakers shared international success stories and proven case studies from markets where these technologies are already in operation. Participants also gained insights into emerging green investment frameworks supported by MIDA, practical pathways for scaling up sustainable technologies, and Linde's portfolio of readily deployable solutions that help industries achieve their sustainability goals while supporting Malaysia's energy transition.



Looking ahead, the tripartite framework is aimed at fostering further collaboration between industry, academia and government through ongoing dialogue, knowledge sharing and joint initiatives that advance research, technical education and industrial innovation, supporting Malaysia's long-term energy transition and net-zero ambitions.



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