AEON Bank launches Raya campaign promoting financial inclusion

The Malaysian bank introduced Islamic holiday initiatives combining community impact programs with customer rewards under its values-based messaging.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 March 2026 - Inspired by the values of compassion and the importance of sharing rezeki (blessings) during this blessed month, AEON Bank, Malaysia’s first digital Islamic bank, has brought to life its Ramadan and Syawal campaign themed "Niat di Hati, Budi Terpateri."

The campaign is anchored on the principle that good intentions (niat yang baik), when demonstrated through kind and thoughtful actions (amal budi yang indah) will lead to meaningful outcomes. This theme is brought to life through a self-produced Ramadan Aidilfitri 2026 brand video, available on the Bank’s official YouTube channel.



NIAT TO EMPOWER THE COMMUNITY : SALAM PRIHATIN 4.0



As part of its Shared Value Creation (SVC) commitment, AEON Bank continues to drive its flagship community impact initiative, Salam Prihatin.



Targeted Support and Value Added Impact



This year, Salam Prihatin 4.0 engaged 100 households, amounting to more than 400 beneficiaries from the community Perumahan Pantai Permai, Kuala Lumpur. The engagement was held on 3 March 2026, in collaboration with AEON BiG Wangsa Maju and a local NGO, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Masyarakat Penyayang Lembah Pantai (PERKEMP) Lembah Pantai.



Fostering Financial Inclusion and Enabling Budget Savvy Autonomy Among the Beneficiaries



Fostering financial inclusion among the community, the beneficiary families were guided by AEON Bank team to plan for purposeful purchase of grocery and essential items, giving them the autonomy to optimise their budget, based on the needs of their respective families - be it multigenerational households, or families with small children or those caring for persons with disabilities (PWD).



Each beneficiary family received a RM300 grocery budget, which rounded up AEON Bank’s contribution this year to RM30,000 in total. In order to assist the families with their grocery shopping on the event day, more than 50 of AEON Bank employees, including the Bank’s senior leadership, were paired up with the families during the engagement. To date, AEON Bank has engaged almost 2,000 beneficiaries throughout 4 years, under its Salam Prihatin community impact initiative.



Now in its fourth year, AEON Bank has engaged almost 2,000 beneficiaries throughout 4 years, under its Salam Prihatin community impact initiative.



NIAT TO BE MORE RINGGIT SAVVY : SMART SAVINGS AND VALUE ADDED REWARDS



In the effort to help Malaysians manage the rising cost of living, AEON Bank has introduced several financial tools in its digital banking app and meaningful rewards for its customers, including :

(i) Neko Sensei : AEON Bank’s very own in-app financial coach designed to empower customers to track and manage their finances wisely.

(ii) RM30 Raya Cashback : Customers can earn RM30 cashback when paying with their AEON Bank Debit Card-i at stores participating in the MyDebit campaign, valid from 1 February to 15 April 2026.

(iii) Competitive Rate for Savings Pot : Enjoy a high 3.00% p.a. profit rate for the Savings Pot to help keep your financial goals on track, valid until 31 May 2026.

(iv) Personal Financing-i (PF-i) : Financing options from RM1,000 to RM100,000 with a profit rate starting at 3.88% p.a. and flexible tenures from 3 to 84 months. PF-i application process fully takes place online via the app, available to Malaysians with a minimum monthly gross income of RM2,500 including salaried employees, self-employed individuals, freelancers and gig economy workers.

(v) Neko Missions : A gamified digital banking experience that offers RM5 cashback for DuitNow QR transactions via AEON Bank app, valid until 15 May 2026.

(vi) JomPay : Customers can also make their JomPay transactions, including telco and utility bills via the AEON Bank app. providing a centralised platform for all essential online payments.

(vii) Inclusivity and Flexibility : Effective 17 March 2026, AEON Bank has removed the minimum balance requirement, ensuring Shariah-compliant digital banking is more inclusive and accessible for Malaysians.

NIAT TO FULFILL RELIGIOUS OBLIGATIONS : SAH AND SEAMLESS ZAKAT PAYMENT VIA AEON BANK APP



Starting from the month of Ramadan this year, Zakat payment feature has been made available on the AEON Bank app. With just a few easy steps, customers can fulfill the contribution for 11 types of Zakat with a sah Aqad, including Zakat Fitrah, Zakat Pendapatan (Income), Zakat Perniagaan (Business), Zakat Emas (Gold) and more.



Made possible through the strategic partnership with Tulus Digital, the Zakat payment feature currently facilitates payments to Lembaga Zakat Selangor and PPZ-MAIWP, with more states and Zakat authority to be added in the near future.



NIAT TO BRING DIGITAL BANKING TO THE MASSES : O2O WONDERS



Beyond the digital screens, throughout four weeks of Ramadan, AEON Bank brought the O2O (online to offline) wonders to the crowd at the Bazaar Ramadan Seksyen 2 and 23, Shah Alam, in partnership with Persatuan Penjaja & Peniaga Kecil Melayu Negeri Selangor (PPPKMNS). On 16 March 2026, from 4.00 pm onwards, come on over to the Bazaar Ramadan Seksyen 23 and stand a chance to win AEON Bank merchandise and surprise goodies.



Better Banking - The Digital Way, Better Banking - The Shariah Way



As a cloud-native AI-powered digital bank, AEON Bank remains dedicated in its commitment to provide accessible financial solutions for Malaysians, while empowering communities to pursue their financial aspirations and achieve economic independence. Striving to foster a more inclusive financial future for all, AEON Bank will continue to offer a better banking experience for the larger demographic and contribute towards the development of Islamic banking in the region and the nation’s digital economy.



Click HERE to visit AEON Bank's website and download the AEON Bank app. Don't forget to view AEON Bank's Ramadan Aidilfitri 2026 video, available on the Bank's official YouTube channel.



https://aeonbank.com.my/

By AEON Bank (M) Berhad