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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

HKSTP leads eleven technology companies to Kuala Lumpur trade summit

August 19, 2026 | 09:35
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Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation dispatched eleven park enterprises to Kuala Lumpur on 19 August 2026 to establish regional corporate partnerships across Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 August 2026 – Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) recently led a delegation of 11 Park companies to "Think Business, Think Hong Kong"in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, reinforcing its role as an orchestrator of Asian innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem and fostering tech ventures to go global and seize the emerging opportunities across ASEAN. Four park companies presented AI, robotics and green technologies at the HKSTP Pavilion, while the delegation engaged with government leaders, businesses and investors to forge new partnerships and accelerate regional market expansion. The event was officiated by Mr Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR Government, and YB Loke Siew Fook, Minister of Transport, Malaysia.

Malaysia is emerging as a strategic gateway for I&T companies seeking growth in ASEAN. As one of the region's top three destinations for regional operations, it is well positioned to capture rising demand from Greater Bay Area enterprises, with 98% planning to scale their operations within ASEAN and 80% looking to establish a local presence. Supported by national initiatives including the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) and the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030), Malaysia offers significant opportunities in digital transformation and sustainable innovation.

Capturing these opportunities is central to HKSTP's role as ASEAN's trusted I&T partner. Through its ecosystem, HKSTP equips startups and technology ventures with funding, research infrastructure, business networks, mentorship and commercialisation services, enabling them to scale from an idea to global expansion, creating impact in the world. HKSTP has already built strong regional momentum, with more than 100 Park companies expanding into Southeast Asia in 2025, generating over HK$25 million in confirmed deals and more than HK$20 million in potential contracts. Terry Wong, CEO of HKSTP joined the delegation led by Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, and visited Malaysia last year. During the visit, he met with Mr Chang Lih Kang, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation of Malaysia. He also visited the University of Malaya, and several local I&T institutions to explore the feasibility of strengthening cooperation. HKSTP also established Strategic partnership with Singapore's TechX, a private subsidiary by the HTX - Home Team Science and Technology Agency of Singapore, further strengthen HKSTP's ability to connect innovators with governments, enterprises and investors across the region.

Some park companies also have footprint in Malaysia. Neufast is a VC-backed award-winning tech venture that provides an enterprise SaaS platformleveraging proprietary, bias-mitigated AI to conduct multilingual video interviews for talent assessments. It supports numerous international insurance companies and MNCs in their hiring processes, successfully improving candidate screening efficiency and elevating job applicants' interview experience with Neufast's AI Recruiter. InnoBlock Technology Limited delivers AI-and blockchain-powered sustainability solutions that help a Malaysian enterprise strengthen its carbon ecosystem through trusted digital verification, intelligent carbon management, and data-driven innovation.

Eric Or, Chief Ecosystem Development Officer of HKSTP, said, "Malaysia has emerged as one of ASEAN's most dynamic innovation markets, offering significant opportunities for technology companies seeking regional growth. Through our end-to-end innovation ecosystem and strong regional partnerships, we help innovators turn ideas into commercial success and connect them with customers, investors and collaborators across Southeast Asia.As Hong Kong's largest I&T ecosystem, we look forward to deepening collaboration with Malaysia and supporting more companies in expanding across ASEAN."

Beyond the exhibition, HKSTP hosted the "HKSTP Global Mixer: KL Chapter", bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders to showcase Hong Kong's thriving I&T ecosystem while fostering new cross-boundary collaborations. During the delegation's visit, HKSTP and participating Park companies also took part in business seminars, networking sessions and business matching meetings with government agencies, chambers of commerce, investors and industry stakeholders. These engagements reinforce Hong Kong's role as a super-connector and technology springboard, creating new opportunities for companies to expand across Malaysia and the wider ASEAN region.

Appendix: HKSTP Park Companies Participating in Think Business, Think Hong Kong in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  1. Aerovision Technology Limited
  2. Bcnetcom Limited*
  3. Cogniser Infotech Ltd
  4. Comba Telecom Systems Limited
  5. InnoBlock Technology Limited*
  6. Insight Robotics Limited*
  7. Locolla Limited
  8. Neufast Limited*
  9. Reunite Limited
  10. TAXIECO NEW WORLD LIMITED
  11. Waste & Environmental Technologies Ltd.
Remarks: In alphabetical order

*Park companies presented their cutting-edge technologies at the HKSTP Pavilion.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
HKSTP Kuala Lumpur Technology Partnerships Malaysia Innovation Ecosystem ASEAN

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