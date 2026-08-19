Jobsdb by SEEK launches targeted recruitment feature at HR conference

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 August 2026 – Jobsdb by SEEK, Hong Kong's leading employment marketplace, successfully hosted the third edition of its "HR Conference 2026" on 7 August at the JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong. Under the theme "Empowering Talent and Technology Towards Tomorrow", the event brought together nearly 500 human resources professionals to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the workplace while enhancing the efficiency and quality of talent matching and recruitment.

Jobsdb by SEEK, Hong Kong's leading employment marketplace, successfully hosted the third edition of its "HR Conference 2026" on 7 August at the JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong. Under the theme "Empowering Talent and Technology Towards Tomorrow", the event brought together nearly 500 human resources professionals to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the workplace while enhancing the efficiency and quality of talent matching and recruitment.

Daryl Lau, Sales Director, Hong Kong, Jobsdb by SEEK, said: "AI and innovative technologies are reshaping recruitment and talent management at an unprecedented pace, and this year's conference theme reflects the profound transformation currently taking place in Hong Kong's workplace. According to our platform data, competition among job seekers in Hong Kong has continued to intensify in recent years, while talent mobility has remained high, driving up recruitment costs for employers. The core recruitment challenge facing enterprises today is how to quickly assess and identify the most suitable candidates from a vast pool of applications with limited resources. At the same time, growing demand for AI skills has made recruitment even more complex. Furthermore, our market insights show that job seekers' expectations are no longer focused solely on salary and benefits. They are placing greater emphasis on purpose at work, growth opportunities and an inclusive workplace culture. Jobsdb is committed to connecting talent and technology, helping enterprises formulate more resilient talent strategies, seize opportunities in a rapidly changing market and match with the most suitable talent."The conference featured multiple panel discussions offering in-depth perspectives on the future development of the HR profession. The first panel, titled "How AI Will Elevate and Redefine HR", featured Edward Ng, Regional Human Resources Director, Vita Green Group; Fanny Lau, Director – Human Resources, New World Development & K11 Hong Kong; Jeff Tang, Partner, Market Development Leader, Consulting, Ernst & Young Advisory Services Limited; and Tina Au-Yeung, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Emperor Group. The speakers shared an optimistic outlook on the industry's future, highlighting how AI can optimize day-to-day workflows while noting that uniquely human soft skills – such as communication and collaboration – will become increasingly valuable. They encouraged HR professionals to harness AI tools alongside their professional judgement and experience to create irreplaceable impact and unlock broader career development opportunities.Another key panel discussion, "The Talent War in Asia: Attracting and Retaining the Next Generation Workforce", brought together Annie Wong, Assistant Director, Office of Co-operative Education Programme, The Chinese University of Hong Kong; Janet Law, Head of Sales (Hong Kong and Greater China), FDM Group; Jovi Yan, Group Learning Lead, AIA Group; and Nishilla McKeogh, Client Director – Early Careers & Campus APAC, AMS. The experts exchanged insights on key issues including expectations of young talent, cross-border hiring, employer value propositions and regional talent mobility trends, offering attendees practical recommendations for developing effective talent strategies.The conference also featured wide-ranging discussions on a variety of forward-looking topics. Andrew Lee, Head of Corporate Solutions Strategy at AIA Hong Kong and Macau, shared total wellbeing strategies that go beyond traditional medical and group insurance; Stacy Liao, Head of People – Human Resources Department at China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited, explored the role HR can play in an enterprise's AI development journey; Anna Au, Deputy Director of Hong Kong Talent Engage, shared strategies for attracting global talent and supporting their long-term development by helping them integrate into the local community; Winnie Tam, Head of People and Culture at KOS International, elaborated on human-centric leadership in the age of AI; and Keith Chau, Senior Consultant at the School of Professional Education and Executive Development, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, shared emerging AI trends and practical response strategies for HR leaders.With the goal of delivering better hiring outcomes, Jobsdb announced the launch of its new "Personalised Targeting" feature this August. The feature builds on its market-level intelligence to also learn from each employer's unique hiring activity and role requirements, with targeting getting sharper with every hire. In addition, the platform introduces "Assist", an always-on hiring partner that works alongside employers from vacancy to hire, conducting AI pre-screens and automating reference checks on their behalf so they can move with greater speed and confidence. Jobsdb also previewed the future development of agentic AI capabilities and applications to further enhance the overall recruitment experience.As a leading employment marketplace in the Asia Pacific region, Jobsdb remains dedicated to combining its deep local market expertise with SEEK's world-class AI technology, continuing to deliver better job and talent matches for the Hong Kong market, partnering with enterprises to embrace the new normal of recruitment.The success of HR Conference 2026 was made possible by the generous support of its sponsors and partners, including Gold Sponsor AIA; Strategic Partner KOS International; and Silver Sponsors Adecco, ASUS, Moka, Talent Axis, Co-Op@CUHK, The University of Manchester, United Technologies, Wai Yuen Tong, and Wallstone.For more insights into talent strategies for 2026, please refer to Jobsdb by SEEK's new: https://hk.jobsdb.com/page/jobsdb-talent-blueprint-2026

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