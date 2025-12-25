Corporate

AEON Bank offers personal financing for festive season budgets

December 25, 2025 | 10:18
The digital bank provides straightforward loan options to help individuals manage their expenses during the costly holiday period.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 December 2025 - As Malaysians gear up for multiple financial commitments in the upcoming weeks and months, especially during the year-end holidays, back-to-school and double festive season, AEON Bank (M) Berhad, Malaysia’s first digital Islamic bank, strengthens its commitment to financial inclusion by offering accessible support through its Personal Financing-i (PF-i).

From December 2025 till March 2026, the bustling seasons present convergence of multiple spending needs for many households. Acknowledging that this might raise the need for flexible liquidity, AEON Bank provides a solution to address such budgetary constraints in the form of the PF-i; an inclusive, hassle-free financing facility, easily accessible via its digital banking app.

Optimising a Risk-Based Pricing (RBP) framework to determine a competitive and personalised profit rate, AEON Bank ensures that customers can seamlessly apply for PF-i online, as long as they are Malaysian citizens aged 18 to 55, with a minimum monthly gross income of RM2,500 - be it salaried employees or self-employed individuals, freelancers, as well as gig economy workers.

Aligned with Shariah banking principles, PF-i offers financing facility from RM1,000 up to RM100,000 with flexible tenure options ranging from 3 to 84 months, allowing for repayments tailored to individual budget needs. The Flat Profit Rate starting from 3.88% p.a. and a nominal Wakalah Fee of RM1 is applicable upon acceptance.

The entire process, from the application to fund disbursement are all managed online via the AEON Bank app. This simplifies the process and eliminates the need for physical paperwork or branch visits. To apply for PF-i, customers simply need to follow these steps :

  • Step 1 : Activated Savings Account-i pre-requisite

Download the AEON Bank app and activate the Savings Account-i, prior to applying for PF-i.

  • Step 2 : Eligibility check and employment details

Applicants must be Malaysian citizens aged 18 and above, earning a minimum monthly gross income of RM2,500 - either as salaried employees, self-employed or gig workers.

  • Step 3 : Financing selection

Select the preferred financing amount ranging from RM1,000 up to RM100,000 and flexible repayment tenure, with options between 3 to 84 months.

  • Step 4 : Supporting document submission

Upload the latest EPF (KWSP) statement, reflecting the latest consecutive 6-months contributions (for salaried workers) or latest consecutive 6-month bank statement (for self-employed/gig workers).

  • Step 5 : Approval and fund disbursement

Applications will be processed immediately and upon approval, funds will be disbursed directly into the applicant’s AEON Bank Savings Account-i. Repayments will be automatically deducted via monthly auto-debit.

PF-i enables Malaysians to access a Shariah compliant financing facility to ease their needs; be it an emergency financial support, family budget constraint, small renovation, vehicle repair or a much needed financial aid to bridge the temporary cashflow gaps.

For comprehensive details on the Personal Financing-i (PF-i), including full terms and conditions, click here to browse the website and scan the QR Code to download the AEON Bank app: https://www.aeonbank.com.my/api/qr-handler

https://www.aeonbank.com.my/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By AEON Bank (M) Berhad

AEON Bank Personal Financingi digital bank

Yindii saves over 500000 meals from waste in 2025

Yindii saves over 500000 meals from waste in 2025

AI and teamwork empower ASEAN website operations

AI and teamwork empower ASEAN website operations

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

