V3 Group supplement brand LAC acquires Masquelier French extract business

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 August 2026 – V3 Group Limited, the Singapore-based holding company with a diversified portfolio spanning well-being, luxury gourmet, capital markets, real estate, and integrated healthcare services segments, announced today that its health and wellness supplements arm, LAC Global ("LAC"), has completed the acquisition of MASQUELIER'S® French Pine Bark Extract ("MASQUELIER'S®"). By acquiring MASQUELIER'S® patented technology, LAC brings over 70 years of pioneering European nutritional science into its portfolio, combining proven scientific heritage with an Asian platform to build a mass-premium wellness proposition for global consumer.

Rooted in the work of renowned French scientist Professor Jack Masquelier, a pioneer in the research and development of oligomeric proanthocyanidins (OPCs), MASQUELIER'S® is distinguished by its proprietary fingerprinted format's extraction expertise, and decades of scientific research into the antioxidant properties of OPCs, supported by clinical studies.Ron Sim, Founder and Executive Chairman, V3 Group, said, "Health is becoming one of the defining priorities for consumers globally. People are living longer, but the opportunity is to help them live better. The acquisition of MASQUELIER'S® brings decades of European nutritional science into LAC, strengthening the scientific foundation of our portfolio. Singapore remains our home market, and we are grateful for the trust our customers have placed in us over the years. We remain committed to serving them through our extensive retail presence across Singapore's malls, even as we take LAC into new markets and pursue our ambition to build a health and wellness brand born in Asia for consumers globally."MASQUELIER'S® is also the originator and trademark holder of MASQUELIER'S® Anthogenol, one of the most widely recognised OPC supplement brands across Asia Pacific. LAC's acquisition extends beyond a single product line to bring the foundational intellectual property and scientific heritage behind an established category into its portfolio. To date, MASQUELIER'S® French Pine Bark Extract has sold over 250 million tablets, making it one of LAC's most significant and enduring product platforms across its Asian markets.LAC has continued to accelerate its regional expansion since the start of 2026, building on nearly three decades of organic growth across Asia Pacific. Today, LAC operates more than 250 retail stores across Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan China, Hong Kong and Vietnam, complemented by franchise operations in Mongolia, India, Indonesia and Thailand. Its physical footprint is supported by a growing e-commerce business, extending access to LAC's portfolio of health and wellness solutions across the region. Beyond Asia, LAC products are also available in select markets across Africa, the Middle East and South America.This expansion reflects LAC's ambition to become Asia's defining homegrown health and wellness brand. Through its directly owned retail and e-commerce network, supported by continued product innovation, LAC is making science-backed nutrition and supplementation more accessible to consumers across the region. As ageing populations, rising health consciousness and growing wellness expenditure reshape consumer priorities, LAC is well positioned to meet increasing demand for preventive health and everyday wellness solutions.Looking ahead, LAC will deepen its presence in existing markets while pursuing new growth opportunities across Asia Pacific and internationally. Alongside its geographic expansion, LAC will continue to invest in product innovation and science-backed nutritional solutions, with a focus on preventive health, healthy ageing and the evolving wellness needs of consumers.As LAC's parent company, V3 Group will continue to support its growth through strategic capital, operational capabilities and regional connectivity. Across its broader portfolio, V3 Group remains focused on businesses with strong fundamentals and long-term growth potential, with the aim of building category-leading brands and platforms from Asia for the world.https://www.lac.com/en/home

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